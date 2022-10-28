ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clean and chilly overnight; Dry start to weekend, showers return Sunday

 3 days ago
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Chilly start to the weekend
  • Sunny and mild Saturday afternoon
  • Some showers Sunday and Monday

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly overnight with temperatures falling to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

TOMORROW: A great start to the weekend.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs says we will see high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Dry for trick or treat with sunshine.

SUNDAY: A dry morning but clouds increase through the day. Breezy with highs in the middle 60s.

Some rain showers move in for late afternoon into the evening. Some kids might get wet with rain shower for trick or treat.

MONDAY: Rain showers move through early in the day. Highs in the low 60s. We will begin to dry out into the evening which is good news for some trick or treaters! Just a slight chance for some lingering showers.

TUESDAY: A nice day. Highs in the upper 60s. Dry with clouds decreasing.

WEDNESDAY: Another dry day with sunshine. Mild for this time of year in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Dry and warm in the upper 60s for Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer on Friday with a high around 70 degrees.

Friday Evening 7 Day Forecast: October 28, 2022 Sunny and mild on Saturday, but rain returns by Sunday and Monday.

