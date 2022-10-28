Read full article on original website
themesatribune.com
Mesa swim instructor named teacher of the year
The United States Swim School Association has named Brandon Whitehead of Mesa Educator of the Year among the 12,000 swimming instructors and 400 schools it represents. The award “recognizes an exceptional educator in the learn-to-swim industry who has a high standard of excellence with what they do (and) highlights teachers who make significant contributions to their students and create a student-centered learning environment,” the association said in a release..
Arizona Daily Wildcat
BREAKING: ASUA Administrative Vice President resigns
Associated Students of the University of Arizona Administrative Vice President Kaleb Nichols will be resigning from his role due to personal reasons. Nichols's resignation letter was received on Oct. 20 and Nichols's resignation will be official on Nov. 1. Current AVP Chief of Staff Lauryn White will temporarily take on...
chandlerwolfhowl.com
Chandler High School: The Debate Over Off-Campus Lunch
Chandler High School has maintained its academic reputation since its primary structure (Old Main building) was established in 1922. Throughout those decades, Chandler High has significantly expanded their campus and remains in the top 50% of Arizonian schools when it comes to standardized test scores. This CUSD school currently has 3,294 enrolled students for the school year 2022-2023, along with the largest freshman class.
statepress.com
ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected
After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
themesatribune.com
Mesa mourns former Mayor Keno Hawker
Former Mesa Mayor Keno Hawker, who led Mesa through the trauma of 9/11 and laid the groundwork for the city’s booming economic climate, died on Oct. 21. He was 76. Mayor Hawker served two terms on the city council between 1986 to 1994, a two-year term starting in 1998, and then eight years as mayor between 2000 and 2008.
frontdoorsmedia.com
A Family Legacy
Restaurants and hospitality run through the veins of the Keeler family, who own and operate three Valley restaurants. “My father, Paul Keeler, owned and ran restaurants in the Boston area, where my brother and I started working at a young age, washing dishes and bussing tables,” said Matt Keeler.
KTAR.com
Chandler approves public housing development project for seniors
PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council on Thursday approved an agreement to co-develop an affordable housing site in the East Valley. A five-acre site located at the southeast corner of McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard will have about 157 housing units once completed by early 2025, the city of Chandler said in a press release.
azbex.com
Update on Legacy Cares’ Bell Bank Park Default
An investors conference call by bond trustee UMB Bank provided new details on Legacy Cares, Inc. (Legacy Sports, LLC)’s default at Bell Bank Park in Mesa. The project is now officially in default, with bond payments not made and contractors not having received payment. UMB representative Michael Slade said...
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
kjzz.org
Homelessness among older adult sat record levels, St. Vincent De Paul says
Homelessness among older adults and adults with disabilities has increased to record levels. In September, there were 898 older adults in Maricopa County who were homeless. That’s according to Julia Matthies, director of Ozanam Manor at St. Vincent De Paul. She’s in charge of transitional housing for older adults and adults with disabilities.
Tempe Union investigating viral TikTok video of teacher screaming at student
TEMPE, Ariz. — A video has been attracting lots of attention on TikTok for capturing a Tempe Union High School District teacher loudly yelling in the face of a student. The video shows the male teacher leaning over a student's desk and screaming, "Phones away!" "Yes, I did just...
azbigmedia.com
100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye
The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
azbex.com
New Mixed-use Master Plan Proposed in Pinal
A new mixed-residential and commercial master plan could soon come to Pinal County if a proposal by El Dorado Holdings is allowed to proceed. El Dorado Holdings is the company behind several major planned and in-process developments around the state. Their projects include the REV-branded Build-to-Rent communities in San Tan Valley, Queen Creek and Maricopa, and they are co-developers of the Douglas Ranch and Trillium Village master plans in Buckeye.
How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
allaboutarizonanews.com
How Arizona Voters Can Track Your Early Ballot in Maricopa County
You received your ballot in the mail, voted and returned it? Now what?. Did you know that if you are worried about the receipt of your completed ballot, you can track your ballot? Was it received? Did it get lost? Was it counted? All valid questions to concerned voters. Maricopa County is offering peace of mind with a resource to ease worries of voter.
AZFamily
Opponent angry Maricopa County candidate still on ballot after public indecency charge
Arizona's Family political editor Dennis Welch asked Rep. Stanton to rate the President, but Stanton said it was incomplete. Federal judge denies request to stop Arizona ballot drop box watchers. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Images of armed men wearing tactical gear at Maricopa County drop box sites have sparked...
azbigmedia.com
2 Metro Phoenix cities among Top 20 best cities for families
Not much has changed when it comes to what families see as essential to raising children: safe communities, good education, affordable housing and a thriving community. What has changed is the relationship between families and places. Freed from the tight-knit relationship between jobs and the location, many families have found that working from home has allowed them to view the two separately, widening the pool of choices in terms of places to live. Heading into 2023, what are the best cities for families?
Peoria approves plans to turn aging buildings into new retail corridor
Peoria has approved a new development agreement and is committed to spending up to $1.5 million for public infrastructure improvements for its historic Old Town area in the southern part of the city.
AZFamily
Foster Farms recalls fully cooked frozen chicken patty due to possible foreign matter contamination
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A popular Costco-sold brand called Foster Farms is recalling their fully cooked frozen chicken patty products due to possible foreign matter contamination. Around 148,000 pounds of the patty is being recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection. Officials believe they are contaminated...
kjzz.org
Deadly avian virus found in bird around Arizona
The recent deaths of more than a dozen pelicans at Phoenix Zoo were caused by an avian virus first detected in Arizona in June. Arizona Game and Fish wildlife veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen says other cases showed up among Canada geese in Chandler and Gilbert last month. “Since then, we’ve had...
