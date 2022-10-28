Read full article on original website
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Met Eireann issue nationwide weather warning for Halloween
If you're planning on any trick or treating this evening, be sure to bring an umbrella with you as Met Eireann have predicted some miserable conditions. The national forecaster have issued a Status Yellow rain weather warning for the nation. It came into effect from 6am and will remain in...
rsvplive.ie
Dublin Marathon 2022: Met Eireann warn runners to prepare for heavy showers
Thousands of runners from all across the country will be taking to the streets of Dublin this weekend to take part in the annual Dublin City Marathon. While preparation includes loading up on water bottles, stretching and making sure your registration is in order, checking that the weather is going to cooperate is also essential.
