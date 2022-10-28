WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating the death of a 2-year-old toddler as a homicide. On October 13th, after receiving a call of a unconscious child, police arrived to the Unit Block of Atlantic Street in Southwest, D.C. shortly after 9 pm. They discovered the child unresponsive and unconscious. He was brought to a nearby hospital and died on October 18th. According to police, the initial investigation concluded that 2-year-old Mars Jones of DC died from “complications of inflicted trauma” and ruled the death as a homicide. If you have any information about The post Toddler Murdered In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

