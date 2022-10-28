Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Related
washingtonexec.com
WATCH: Kaiser Permanente’s Dr. Ameya Kulkarni & Cynthia Cifuentes on Upcoming Heart Walk
WashingtonExec’s Rachel Kirkland speaks with the co-chairs of the 2022 Greater Washington Region Heart Walk, taking place Nov. 5 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Cynthia Cifuentes, vice president of brand, communications and community engagement at Kaiser Permanente speaks about what to expect at the walk while Kaiser Permanente’s Chief of Cardiology Dr. Ameya Kulkarni discusses the importance of getting out and walking.
WJLA
Fairfax pediatrician's tip for parents during amoxicillin shortage
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A first-line antibiotic for kids is becoming hard to come by. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says amoxicillin oral solution, the pink medicine, is in shortage. Five amoxicillin manufacturers reported shortages to the FDA. One company cites “stronger demand than anticipated” as a...
Press Release: Bowser Administration Opens DPR Winter Program Offerings with Aquatics-Only Registration on Nov. 1
News Release — DC Department of Parks and Recreation. All other 2022 winter programs will be available Nov. 2. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration and DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced the registration for its 2022 Winter Programs will begin on Tuesday, November 1 for aquatics programs and Wednesday, November 2 for all other programs. Registration opens on each day at 12 Noon.
Essence
I Took A Mental Wellness Staycation. Here’s Why It Was The Break I Needed
Hotel Zena in Washington D.C. was exactly what the doctor ordered for a self-care staycation. According to a study, Americans don’t prioritize their self-care to take much needed time off from work — and you know that if you’re a Black woman, it’s even worse. Why? Because oftentimes (and sadly), we make time for any and everything besides ourselves. In fact, in 2016, 54 percent of all employees ended the year with unused vacation time. Collectively, that amounted to 662 million vacation days.
WTOP
Robert Horan Jr., former Fairfax Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney, dead at 90
Robert Horan Jr., the former Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney who oversaw some of the highest profile criminal cases in Virginia’s largest county for 40 years, died at age 90 on Friday, The Washington Post reports. Horan’s death was confirmed to the Post by his wife of 65 years,...
Hoya
Georgetown Farmers Market: Fall, Food and Friends
As the fall foliage peaks, a picturesque image of Georgetown University emerges, most notably on Wednesday afternoons when students flock to enjoy the Georgetown University Farmers Market (GUFM). Multicolored picnic blankets dot Copley Lawn while an aroma of freshly cooked food swirls around campus. A large pizza oven sends smoke...
nomadlawyer.org
Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
D.C. Revamps Vision Zero Effort
The D.C. Department of Transportation announced Thursday it is renewing its Vision Zero program with a reimagined plan for eliminating all traffic deaths in the city and a new website. The update includes information on the status of the plan since its initial implementation in 2015 and data on factors...
Commercial Observer
First Bridge District Building in DC Lands $143M in Construction Financing
Redbrick LMD has secured a $142.5 million loan to finance The Douglass, the first building to be constructed in Washington, D.C.’s Bridge District project. The 750-unit multifamily development, located at 633 Howard Avenue SE, will serve as the flagship building for the 2.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development in the District’s Ward 8.
NBC Washington
Several Students Sickened After Taking Delta-8 THC Edibles at Virginia Middle School
At least seven students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, reported feeling ill after apparently eating Delta 8 THC gummies, the principal of the school said in a letter to families. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and police officers were called to the school in Clifton shortly after...
WTOP
Gonzaga student, 17, pens self-published book thanking family for guidance
A high school senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. explores the question of why some kids achieve while others are held back in his new book. Duane “Ben” Sylvestre, a 17-year-old senior at Gonzaga College High School writes in his self-published book, “My Momma Made Me Do It,” that loving parents have guided him through life so far and helped him achieve. He said he’s learned so much thanks to his mom’s relentless ambitions for him.
grocerydive.com
Shipt sued by DC, Minnesota attorneys general over worker classification
Shipt is facing separate lawsuits from the attorneys general for Minnesota and Washington, D.C., alleging the company misclassified its workers as independent contractors and violated several worker protections. Both lawsuits claim the Target-owned delivery company’s classification of its workers as independent contractors stems from a desire to avoid labor costs....
foodcontessa.com
DC Police: “No New Developments” in Taylor Hackel’s Case
Taylor Hackel, 24, has been missing since Monday, and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. is still looking for him. Even though there were rumors on social media that she had been found, MPD said Friday afternoon that there were no new developments. Hackel was last seen on...
DC's National Arboretum is 'a hidden gem'
WASHINGTON — As leaves start to change colors, one place to take in the sight is the National Arboretum in Northeast, D.C. -- and in addition to the beauty, there are also environmental initiatives there. "We are a hidden gem," said Dr. Richard Olsen, Director of the United States...
Toddler Murdered In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating the death of a 2-year-old toddler as a homicide. On October 13th, after receiving a call of a unconscious child, police arrived to the Unit Block of Atlantic Street in Southwest, D.C. shortly after 9 pm. They discovered the child unresponsive and unconscious. He was brought to a nearby hospital and died on October 18th. According to police, the initial investigation concluded that 2-year-old Mars Jones of DC died from “complications of inflicted trauma” and ruled the death as a homicide. If you have any information about The post Toddler Murdered In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
DC-area residents encouraged to drop off unneeded meds during National Drug Take Back Day
D.C.-area residents get rid of unneeded medications Saturday by leaving them at drop off locations during National Drug Take Back Day. The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting the 23rd annual Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 4,000 locations nationwide. It’s free and lets participants...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland man's invention, borne out of frustration, to help blind people everywhere
A serious change in a Baltimore man's life, coupled with a disturbing situation, led to the creation of a new product. Former investment manager Kevin Cross said he had to find a new path when he lost his sight seven years ago because of diabetes. While on a walk learning...
fox5dc.com
DC Police hope to add more veterans to the force amid officer recruitment crisis
WASHINGTON - Recruiting police officers is a crisis facing law enforcement agencies across the nation and here in the District, so with thousands of military members in town this weekend for the Marine Corps Marathon, D.C. police are hoping those who have served our country will now come serve the nation’s capital.
Hoya
Over $1 Million of Student Loan Debt Forgiven for DC Public Servants
The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, a special program dedicated to reducing student loan debt for public servants in the District, has led to the forgiveness of over $1 of student loan debt for Washington, D.C. residents. D.C. residents who have worked in the public sector for at least...
D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady’ Dies at 103
Known widely in the District as “the Hat Lady,” Vanilla Powell Beane, the owner of a millinery store that catered mainly to African American women and who celebrated her 103rd birthday in September, died on Oct. 23. The post D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady’ Dies at 103 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Comments / 10