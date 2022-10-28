ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

washingtonexec.com

WATCH: Kaiser Permanente’s Dr. Ameya Kulkarni & Cynthia Cifuentes on Upcoming Heart Walk

WashingtonExec’s Rachel Kirkland speaks with the co-chairs of the 2022 Greater Washington Region Heart Walk, taking place Nov. 5 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Cynthia Cifuentes, vice president of brand, communications and community engagement at Kaiser Permanente speaks about what to expect at the walk while Kaiser Permanente’s Chief of Cardiology Dr. Ameya Kulkarni discusses the importance of getting out and walking.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Fairfax pediatrician's tip for parents during amoxicillin shortage

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A first-line antibiotic for kids is becoming hard to come by. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says amoxicillin oral solution, the pink medicine, is in shortage. Five amoxicillin manufacturers reported shortages to the FDA. One company cites “stronger demand than anticipated” as a...
FAIRFAX, VA
The DC Line

Press Release: Bowser Administration Opens DPR Winter Program Offerings with Aquatics-Only Registration on Nov. 1

News Release — DC Department of Parks and Recreation. All other 2022 winter programs will be available Nov. 2. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration and DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced the registration for its 2022 Winter Programs will begin on Tuesday, November 1 for aquatics programs and Wednesday, November 2 for all other programs. Registration opens on each day at 12 Noon.
WASHINGTON, DC
Essence

I Took A Mental Wellness Staycation. Here’s Why It Was The Break I Needed

Hotel Zena in Washington D.C. was exactly what the doctor ordered for a self-care staycation. According to a study, Americans don’t prioritize their self-care to take much needed time off from work — and you know that if you’re a Black woman, it’s even worse. Why? Because oftentimes (and sadly), we make time for any and everything besides ourselves. In fact, in 2016, 54 percent of all employees ended the year with unused vacation time. Collectively, that amounted to 662 million vacation days.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoya

Georgetown Farmers Market: Fall, Food and Friends

As the fall foliage peaks, a picturesque image of Georgetown University emerges, most notably on Wednesday afternoons when students flock to enjoy the Georgetown University Farmers Market (GUFM). Multicolored picnic blankets dot Copley Lawn while an aroma of freshly cooked food swirls around campus. A large pizza oven sends smoke...
WASHINGTON, DC
nomadlawyer.org

Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DCist

D.C. Revamps Vision Zero Effort

The D.C. Department of Transportation announced Thursday it is renewing its Vision Zero program with a reimagined plan for eliminating all traffic deaths in the city and a new website. The update includes information on the status of the plan since its initial implementation in 2015 and data on factors...
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

First Bridge District Building in DC Lands $143M in Construction Financing

Redbrick LMD has secured a $142.5 million loan to finance The Douglass, the first building to be constructed in Washington, D.C.’s Bridge District project. The 750-unit multifamily development, located at 633 Howard Avenue SE, will serve as the flagship building for the 2.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development in the District’s Ward 8.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Gonzaga student, 17, pens self-published book thanking family for guidance

A high school senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. explores the question of why some kids achieve while others are held back in his new book. Duane “Ben” Sylvestre, a 17-year-old senior at Gonzaga College High School writes in his self-published book, “My Momma Made Me Do It,” that loving parents have guided him through life so far and helped him achieve. He said he’s learned so much thanks to his mom’s relentless ambitions for him.
grocerydive.com

Shipt sued by DC, Minnesota attorneys general over worker classification

Shipt is facing separate lawsuits from the attorneys general for Minnesota and Washington, D.C., alleging the company misclassified its workers as independent contractors and violated several worker protections. Both lawsuits claim the Target-owned delivery company’s classification of its workers as independent contractors stems from a desire to avoid labor costs....
MINNESOTA STATE
foodcontessa.com

DC Police: “No New Developments” in Taylor Hackel’s Case

Taylor Hackel, 24, has been missing since Monday, and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. is still looking for him. Even though there were rumors on social media that she had been found, MPD said Friday afternoon that there were no new developments. Hackel was last seen on...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC's National Arboretum is 'a hidden gem'

WASHINGTON — As leaves start to change colors, one place to take in the sight is the National Arboretum in Northeast, D.C. -- and in addition to the beauty, there are also environmental initiatives there. "We are a hidden gem," said Dr. Richard Olsen, Director of the United States...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Toddler Murdered In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating the death of a 2-year-old toddler as a homicide. On October 13th, after receiving a call of a unconscious child, police arrived to the Unit Block of Atlantic Street in Southwest, D.C. shortly after 9 pm. They discovered the child unresponsive and unconscious. He was brought to a nearby hospital and died on October 18th. According to police, the initial investigation concluded that 2-year-old Mars Jones of DC died from “complications of inflicted trauma” and ruled the death as a homicide. If you have any information about The post Toddler Murdered In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoya

Over $1 Million of Student Loan Debt Forgiven for DC Public Servants

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, a special program dedicated to reducing student loan debt for public servants in the District, has led to the forgiveness of over $1 of student loan debt for Washington, D.C. residents. D.C. residents who have worked in the public sector for at least...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady’ Dies at 103

Known widely in the District as “the Hat Lady,” Vanilla Powell Beane, the owner of a millinery store that catered mainly to African American women and who celebrated her 103rd birthday in September, died on Oct. 23. The post D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady’ Dies at 103 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC

