Colorado State

BIDLACK | Will Colorado voters split their tickets?

By By Hal Bidlack
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

Even for a political creature like me, some elections seasons seem way too long. I’m not sure if it is the relentless campaign ads or the fact that I see snow on my lawn for the first time this year, but I’m a tad grumpy about the state of things.

I’m frustrated by the national Democratic party’s inability to properly communicate with the American people. For example, the national Dems are letting the GOP run all over them regarding inflation, without pointing out that this is a global issue, largely in response to the war in Ukraine and other factors well beyond the control of a president or a congress. Economics here in the U.S. are actually much better than many other nations, but that isn’t seen as an important message, for some reason. Heck, the U.S. returned to economic growth in the third quarter, but no doubt the GOPers will continue to shout about recession even though the evidence is clear that Biden has steered the U.S. quite well in deeply troubled international waters.

But here in Colorado, the Dems seem to be doing a better job of communicating, and part of that might well be the willingness of the major campaigns here to directly confront the nonsense and fact-free claims of the other side. Recently, for example, national embarrassment U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has been getting called out on voting against the interests of veterans (an issue, of course, very close to my heart) while claiming to be a friend of the vet.

And GOP candidate for the Senate, Joe O’Dea, who likes to claim he is a moderate, included social security and Medicare on a list of programs that might need to be cut. Oh, and this champion of small businesses has been fined more than $100,000 for worker safety violations and, when sued over claims of age discrimination, O’Dea chose to settle the lawsuit rather than fight it. I thought innocent people didn’t settle, but then again, I also thought that taking the Fifth was, according to a certain orange-colored former president, an admission of guilt (until he himself took the Fifth more than 440 times ). O’Dea and Trump seem to have a lot in common, which isn’t too surprising given O’Dea’s pattern of claiming to be an outsider and an independent, while still bending the knee to Mitch McConnell and the MAGA crowd. But I digress…

So yes, this political season seems quite long. And it doesn’t help that this year, the election is the latest it can possibly be, Nov. 8. The actual date of an election involving federal offices was established by Congress in 1845, as the first Tuesday following the first Monday in November. Thus, election day can fall on any date from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, and lucky us, this is one of those extra-long seasons with the latest possible election day. Aren’t we lucky?

Amid all this, I urge you to read a very interesting Colorado Politics story by ace reporter Ernest Luning, who reports on an interesting turn in, well, Colorado politics. We were, for many years, an odd state that would swing back and forth in terms of whom we elected to high office. We were a “ticket splitting” state, in that we often saw the state go for, say, a Republican candidate for governor while electing a Democrat to the Senate, and such. But in recent years, Colorado has (thankfully) turned mostly blue when it comes to statewide and national office.

The CoPo story explores why such things may be going on, but I’d like to offer an additional thought. As hinted at above, Colorado has become more and more Democratic in part, in my view, because the state GOP has nominated more and more crazy and extreme candidates. Think back for a moment to the gents I call the two Bills — Owens and Ritter. At least in my mind, it is impossible not to like both guys as governor, even if you disagree with a particular issue position. And when it came to issue positions, neither of the Bills — one a Dem and one a GOPer — took particularly extreme positions.

Contrast that to today, when our terrific U.S. Senator (and my old boss) Michael Bennet, who is a true moderate, is being attacked by a candidate who claims to be a moderate while assuming some pretty extreme positions on the issues and, in a recent ad, claiming that Bennet was a “career politician.” That’s funny, if you actually know Bennet’s personal history, in that he never sought to be a senator and had earlier left a lucrative private-sector job (the gold standard, supposedly for GOPers) to serve others. He only reluctantly entered political life when he was appointed to the Senate and had to give up a job I know he truly loved: superintendent of the Denver Public Schools.

And in the governor’s race we see a guy, in Polis, who was spectacularly successful in the private sector, being attacked by Heidi Ganahl (who was also very successful in business, so good on her for that). But Ganahl’s playbook is right out of a Trumpian left field, wherein she is calling for the elimination of the state income tax and other extreme ideas. Now, not too many folks like to pay taxes, but we do like things like roads and hospitals and police and fire departments. Ganahl is also opposed to the Affordable Care Act and opposes Colorado’s paid-family-leave program. Oh, and she’s been effusive in her praise of MAGA election deniers.

So, all that said, is Colorado really no longer a ticket-splitting state? Or could it be that the GOP has gotten away from nominating people like Bill Owens that can actually win elections? Perhaps Colorado is, yet again, a national leader in rejecting extreme folks for statewide office? Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is another example of a Republican with whom I have significant policy differences, but whom I respect as a person of honor and ability. He is about to be term-limited out of the mayor’s office next spring, and I wonder if he will consider a run for the governor’s mansion in four years.

Until then, we’ll be left to wonder why the GOP insists on nominating extreme candidates with little chance of state-wide success. Stay tuned.

Hal Bidlack is a retired professor of political science and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who taught more than 17 years at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

