A Golden Tornado is in the forecast as SB gets playoff home game as does Bishop Diego
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Dons turn into the Golden Tornado come playoff time and a storm is coming as Santa Barbara will host Downey in a first round CIF-SS Division 4 game. Santa Barbara went 9-1 this year and finished in a 3-way tie for first in the Channel League with Rio Mesa and Pacifica. Those two teams will square off in an Oxnard first round D4 matchup at Pacifica.
Santa Barbara Defeats San Marcos 26-7 in 62nd Annual Big Game
Santa Barbara High quarterback Abel Renteria and wide receiver Kai Mault connected early and often as the Dons overcame an inspired defensive effort by San Marcos to win the 62nd annual Big Game, 26-7, on Friday night at Warkentin Stadium. Renteria and Mault shared the Gary Blades Big Game MVP...
Atascadero Greyhounds lost to Pioneer Valley 21-20 in Santa Maria
The Atascadero Greyhounds lost to Pioneer Valley 21-20 in Santa Maria. Pioneer Valley jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Greyhounds came back to tie on a rushing touchdown by Trey Cooks. The Panthers scored again near the end of the first quarter to...
Simi Valley sweeps SCCS in CIF semis
Santa Clarita Christian girls’ volleyball (24-3) were swept out the playoffs in the CIF Division 6 semifinals by Simi Valley (21-9) on Saturday at The Master’s University. The Pioneers won the match with scores of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-18. Simi was led by outside hitter Alesia Thomas, who...
Santa Barbara shark sightings making waves in the world of ocean conservation
A string of shark sightings off the coast of Santa Barbara is being called an environmental success story.
Restaurant Roundup: Downtown Restaurant to Close and Two Eateries Featured on TV
Two local eateries will be featured on national television and the Natural Cafe's downtown location will close citing untenable conditions on State Street. Natural Cafe Closes Downtown Location Due to State Street Issues. After 30 years at 508 State Street, the health-focused eatery Natural Cafe will close in March 2023...
St. Bernard in pirate costume that lost a leg to cancer wins Howl-o-Ween contest
VENTURA, Calif.-A Saint Bernard named Elizabeth won Best-in-Show in the annual Howl-O-ween Dog Costume Contest in the Ventura Harbor on Saturday. Her human Fabian Morales of West Hills said she lost her back right leg to bone cancer eight years ago. Morales and his daughter Victoria dressed her as a pirate with a peg leg The post St. Bernard in pirate costume that lost a leg to cancer wins Howl-o-Ween contest appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Annual “Thriller” Flashmob pays tribute to late dance member
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- An annual Halloween dance tradition brought the Santa Barbara courthouse sunken gardens to life. Zombie flash mobs have been taking over Santa Barbara for the last couple weeks performing coordinated dances to Michael Jackson’s iconic song “thriller.”. It’s all part of World Dance for Humanity’s...
Righetti High School hosts Halloween dance for more than 140 students with disabilities Thursday in Santa Maria
Righetti High School hosted more than 140 disabled Santa Maria Joint Union High School students for a Halloween Dance and Funfest on Thursday. The post Righetti High School hosts Halloween dance for more than 140 students with disabilities Thursday in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Island Packers Cruises celebrates first all women crew
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-Island Packers Cruises is celebrating its all women crew. An all women crew has worked out of the Ventura Harbor several times this month. On Saturday, the same crew worked onboard the Vanguard out of the Channel Islands Harbor. They take people out to see whales, dolphins and the islands. Captain Brittney Csorba The post Island Packers Cruises celebrates first all women crew appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Witches trade brooms for paddles in Ventura Harbor
VENTURA, Calif.-It's been a bewitching weekend on the water. Witches and warlocks took part in the annual Witches Paddle on Friday afternoon in the Ventura harbor. Some witches brought their own paddle boards and kayaks, while others rented them- making it good for business in the harbor. Their trick is to fly over the harbor The post Witches trade brooms for paddles in Ventura Harbor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Valley Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos to honor the community’s late loved ones
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Valley celebrates Dia De Los Muertos this Saturday to honor the community's late loved ones at the 400-600 block of S. McClelland Street. Dia De Los Muertos is a Hispanic and Central American tradition to honor loved ones who have passed on. They...
Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon
Santa Barbara County Fire reported a single engine plane down in Orcutt at 4:14 p.m. The post Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Student dies in Manzanita Village, no foul play suspected
A UC Santa Barbara student passed away Thursday morning in Manzanita Village, the staff of Residential & Community Living announced in an Oct. 27 email to its residents. “Earlier today, you may have noticed emergency personnel in the building. We are sad to share that we have had a student death in the building,” the staff said in their statement. “We are thinking of all our Manzanita Village community members who have been impacted by this loss and we are here for you.”
18 Fun & Best Things to Do in Ojai, California
If you’re looking for a fun-filled weekend getaway or a more extended vacation destination, look no further than Ojai, California. This tiny town in Ventura County, in Southern California, is home to some of the state’s best wineries, restaurants, spas, and outdoor activities. One of the best things...
Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports one suffers major injury from motorcycle accident Saturday night
One transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injury after their motorcycle crashed on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports one suffers major injury from motorcycle accident Saturday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Tim McGraw shows Ventura, CA a good time
On October 14th, Boots and Brews in Ventura was proud to host country legend Tim McGraw with special guest Michael Ray. Michael Ray started the evening off serenading the crowd with hit after hit; he’s one of the next big stars, so keep an eye out for him. After his set, I was very fortunate to meet him and talk about his show and music. He’s such a nice and humble guy.
What’s that helicopter doing over SLO County? Fly along and see
The Tribune took a ride on a PG&E helicopter flight looking to reduce the county’s fire risk.
What were the changes in real estate prices in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 16?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara increased in the last week to $1,059. That’s $636 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $1,002. In the past...
