Santa Barbara, CA

KEYT

A Golden Tornado is in the forecast as SB gets playoff home game as does Bishop Diego

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Dons turn into the Golden Tornado come playoff time and a storm is coming as Santa Barbara will host Downey in a first round CIF-SS Division 4 game. Santa Barbara went 9-1 this year and finished in a 3-way tie for first in the Channel League with Rio Mesa and Pacifica. Those two teams will square off in an Oxnard first round D4 matchup at Pacifica.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Defeats San Marcos 26-7 in 62nd Annual Big Game

Santa Barbara High quarterback Abel Renteria and wide receiver Kai Mault connected early and often as the Dons overcame an inspired defensive effort by San Marcos to win the 62nd annual Big Game, 26-7, on Friday night at Warkentin Stadium. Renteria and Mault shared the Gary Blades Big Game MVP...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
signalscv.com

Simi Valley sweeps SCCS in CIF semis

Santa Clarita Christian girls’ volleyball (24-3) were swept out the playoffs in the CIF Division 6 semifinals by Simi Valley (21-9) on Saturday at The Master’s University. The Pioneers won the match with scores of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-18. Simi was led by outside hitter Alesia Thomas, who...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
News Channel 3-12

St. Bernard in pirate costume that lost a leg to cancer wins Howl-o-Ween contest

VENTURA, Calif.-A Saint Bernard named Elizabeth won Best-in-Show in the annual Howl-O-ween Dog Costume Contest in the Ventura Harbor on Saturday. Her human Fabian Morales of West Hills said she lost her back right leg to bone cancer eight years ago. Morales and his daughter Victoria dressed her as a pirate with a peg leg The post St. Bernard in pirate costume that lost a leg to cancer wins Howl-o-Ween contest appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
KEYT

Annual “Thriller” Flashmob pays tribute to late dance member

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- An annual Halloween dance tradition brought the Santa Barbara courthouse sunken gardens to life. Zombie flash mobs have been taking over Santa Barbara for the last couple weeks performing coordinated dances to Michael Jackson’s iconic song “thriller.”. It’s all part of World Dance for Humanity’s...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Island Packers Cruises celebrates first all women crew

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-Island Packers Cruises is celebrating its all women crew. An all women crew has worked out of the Ventura Harbor several times this month. On Saturday, the same crew worked onboard the Vanguard out of the Channel Islands Harbor. They take people out to see whales, dolphins and the islands. Captain Brittney Csorba The post Island Packers Cruises celebrates first all women crew appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
News Channel 3-12

Witches trade brooms for paddles in Ventura Harbor

VENTURA, Calif.-It's been a bewitching weekend on the water. Witches and warlocks took part in the annual Witches Paddle on Friday afternoon in the Ventura harbor. Some witches brought their own paddle boards and kayaks, while others rented them- making it good for business in the harbor. Their trick is to fly over the harbor The post Witches trade brooms for paddles in Ventura Harbor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
Daily Nexus

Student dies in Manzanita Village, no foul play suspected

A UC Santa Barbara student passed away Thursday morning in Manzanita Village, the staff of Residential & Community Living announced in an Oct. 27 email to its residents. “Earlier today, you may have noticed emergency personnel in the building. We are sad to share that we have had a student death in the building,” the staff said in their statement. “We are thinking of all our Manzanita Village community members who have been impacted by this loss and we are here for you.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
viatravelers.com

18 Fun & Best Things to Do in Ojai, California

If you’re looking for a fun-filled weekend getaway or a more extended vacation destination, look no further than Ojai, California. This tiny town in Ventura County, in Southern California, is home to some of the state’s best wineries, restaurants, spas, and outdoor activities. One of the best things...
OJAI, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Tim McGraw shows Ventura, CA a good time

On October 14th, Boots and Brews in Ventura was proud to host country legend Tim McGraw with special guest Michael Ray. Michael Ray started the evening off serenading the crowd with hit after hit; he’s one of the next big stars, so keep an eye out for him. After his set, I was very fortunate to meet him and talk about his show and music. He’s such a nice and humble guy.
VENTURA, CA

