Week 8 Fantasy Football Preview: D.J. Moore debate, McCaffrey taking over in SF & QB fantasy value rising

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab, who are chock full of movie quotes and references in this very fun fantasy football preview of the NFL’s Week 8 slate of games.

The podcast kicks off with all three guys giving their takeaways from the trade that sent WR Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After that, the guys discuss everything and anything, including whether or not D.J. Moore’s fantasy value is rising, where Josh Allen would go if leagues redrafted today, how to unsubscribe from Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, and why Christian McCaffrey changes everything for the San Francisco 49ers.

Since Scott and Frank used to host the betting pod, they use the opportunity to give out some of their favorite (and least favorite) lines to put money on this week.

02:40 NEWS / WR Kadarius Toney traded from NYG to KC

09:55 San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

14:20 Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys

19:20 LONDON: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

23:20 Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

28:14 New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

32:50 Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions

38:00 Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

43:40 Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

48:55 New England Patriots at New York Jets

52:39 Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

56:15 Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

59:05 Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

65:05 SNF: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

72:50 MNF: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

