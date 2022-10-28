Read full article on original website
MLB
Tucker would gladly trade multi-HR Astros first for G1 victory
HOUSTON -- Kyle Tucker would have gladly traded in his heroics for a team win in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. Instead, he left Minute Maid Park at the end of the night feeling somewhat hollow, reflecting on a breakout performance that in most cases would have been plenty to lead his team to victory but this time, wasn’t enough, as the Phillies rallied for a 6-5 win in 10 innings.
MLB
Realmuto real clutch! Late HR caps Phils' historic G1 feat
HOUSTON -- Game 1’s would-be hero drifted back and leapt in pursuit of the fly ball hurtling over the right-field wall. But there was no catching this blast off the bat of J.T. Realmuto. And on this night, there was no stopping the Fightin’ Phils. Realmuto’s go-ahead leadoff...
MLB
Phils' early defensive miscues open door for Astros
HOUSTON -- As Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler came out laboring in the first inning on Saturday, Astros hitters came out swinging during Game 2 of the World Series. At that juncture, it was poor timing for Philadelphia’s defense to lapse. During the Phillies’ 5-2 loss to Houston at...
MLB
Phils eye rare WS title after midseason manager swap
Though the Phillies entered the 2022 season with some lofty expectations, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski sensed that things might be slipping away from the club as the calendar flipped to June. It was at that point that he made the risky decision to fire veteran manager Joe Girardi...
MLB
Baker's pitching moves go awry in Astros' Game 1 loss
HOUSTON -- The way Astros manager Dusty Baker sees it, ace pitcher Justin Verlander has earned his trust on the mound, and rightfully so. Verlander will likely win his third American League Cy Young Award this year and should one day be enshrined in the Hall of Fame as one of the greatest pitchers of his generation.
MLB
Brewers' Black to miss rest of AFL (thumb fracture)
Tyler Black was sent to the Arizona Fall League to make up for lost at-bats. Unfortunately, that attempt will also be cut short. The Brewers’ No. 6 prospect suffered a fractured left thumb Friday and will miss the remainder of the AFL season, reports MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. The...
MLB
Whisenhunt's winding road finally reaches AFL
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- There are roller-coaster years, and then there is what Carson Whisenhunt experienced in 2022. The left-hander was deemed ineligible for the entire spring season at East Carolina after testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance he claimed came from an over-the-counter supplement. Following an inconsistent turn in the Cape Cod League, the Giants selected Whisenhunt in the second round anyway and went above slot to sign him to a $1,868,720 bonus. After brief turns in the Arizona and California Leagues, he came to the desert to add innings in the Arizona Fall League, only to miss the first three weeks with COVID.
MLB
Twins' Jon Olsen finding success in AFL after injuries
It’s been a long journey for Jon Olsen getting to the Arizona Fall League. The 25-year-old has weathered facial reconstruction surgery, Tommy John surgery, thoracic outlet syndrome and UCL reconstruction surgery. Now, he’s getting extra work in the desert and turned in his best start yet. The Twins...
MLB
'Did you see that?!' Young fan revels in Phils' G1 comeback
If you had to sum up Friday night's incredible Game 1 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies in one screen shot, you might just go with the reaction of one young Phillies fan in the stands at Minute Maid Park right after J.T. Realmuto launched a go-ahead homer in the top of the 10th inning of Philadelphia's dramatic 6-5 win.
MLB
5 questions facing the Brewers this offseason
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy’s Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Here are five questions facing the Brewers this winter:. 1. Does David Stearns’ departure change the team’s direction?. On one hand,...
MLB
Yuli's K-less streak & other numbers to watch for G3
When Yuli Gurriel worked a 10th-inning walk in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, it was the first time this postseason that one of his plate appearances did not end with him putting the ball in play. • World Series Game 3, presented by Capital One: Tonight,...
MLB
Kelly set to become Cubs' hitting coach (source)
CHICAGO -- One of the Cubs' goals is to have the hitting side of their operations make the same developmental strides displayed in recent years by the pitching infrastructure. That has led to another change at the top of the hitting group's leadership. The Cubs are promoting Dustin Kelly, the...
MLB
Perez Jr. continues to flex in Fall League
PEORIA, Ariz. -- Robert Perez Jr. already has his Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby invitation secured. But he added to his credentials anyways on Friday. The Mariners’ No. 21 prospect clubbed his third AFL homer and walked twice in his three plate appearances to help Peoria defeat Salt River, 5-1, in a seven-inning game at Peoria Sports Complex.
MLB
Dad overcomes fear of flying, Valdez overwhelms Phillies
HOUSTON -- Sitting in an aisle seat atop section 122 at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, Jose Antonio Valdez Ramirez fixed his attention to the pitcher’s mound, where his son was pitching one of the best games of his life. Valdez Ramirez had seen Framber Valdez pitch on television many times, but watching him work in the World Series -- the first time he’s seen him pitch a big league game in person -- was the proudest moment of his life.
MLB
Wheeler's velo dips in G2: 'Bad time for it to happen'
HOUSTON -- Zack Wheeler said he is fine. His right elbow is fine. His left knee is fine. But he struggled Saturday night in a 5-2 loss to the Astros in Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park. Wheeler has been so dominant this postseason that his troubles Saturday were jarring, especially with his velocity dropping significantly compared to his previous four postseason starts.
MLB
Reifert continues dominant run in Fall League
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Evan Reifert has faced 33 batters over the past four weeks in the Arizona Fall League. He has struck out 20 of them. That’s just one way to appreciate the AFL dominance the right-handed reliever has exhibited this autumn -- and extended with another dominant outing Saturday.
MLB
Why the Blue Jays are at a crossroads
TORONTO -- With the World Series underway, we’re inching towards the start of the MLB offseason. It comes quickly, then sprawls out over the coming months. All of Toronto’s work still lies ahead. The Blue Jays locked up manager John Schneider recently, removing his "interim" tag, but soon they’ll be tasked with taking this roster from good to great. It’s a wall that so many teams on the rise eventually hit.
MLB
'Tonight was my turn': Realmuto the latest Phils hero
HOUSTON -- J.T. Realmuto lived this moment thousands of times in his backyard as a kid. Bases loaded, two outs, 3-2 count, Wiffle ball bat in his hands. But what happened Friday night in Game 1 of the World Series was real. It was, wasn’t it? Realmuto hit a game-tying two-run double in the fifth inning and a game-winning home run in the 10th to beat the Astros at Minute Maid Park, 6-5. It was only the sixth time in World Series history that a team overcame a five-run deficit to win. It was the first time it happened since the Angels beat Dusty Baker’s Giants in Game 6 of the 2002 World Series.
MLB
Maldonado asked to switch bats due to player safety concerns
Astros catcher Martín Maldonado used a different bat in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after being notified by Major League Baseball that the one he used in Game 1 was not a legal bat due to player safety concerns. According to a recent tweet from...
MLB
After all this time, Altuve still big for the Astros
When the Astros needed a game on Saturday night as much as they have needed one all season, when they were faced with the prospect of going to Philadelphia down 0-2 in this World Series, Jose Altuve did not just lead off for them in the bottom of the first. He led. He hit the first pitch he saw from Zack Wheeler for a double, and before long the Astros had a three-run lead on their way to winning Game 2, 5-2.
