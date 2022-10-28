SURPRISE, Ariz. -- There are roller-coaster years, and then there is what Carson Whisenhunt experienced in 2022. The left-hander was deemed ineligible for the entire spring season at East Carolina after testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance he claimed came from an over-the-counter supplement. Following an inconsistent turn in the Cape Cod League, the Giants selected Whisenhunt in the second round anyway and went above slot to sign him to a $1,868,720 bonus. After brief turns in the Arizona and California Leagues, he came to the desert to add innings in the Arizona Fall League, only to miss the first three weeks with COVID.

