Jerold Hammer 7/1/1929 - 10/24/2022 Jerold J. Hammer, 93, of Pocatello, passed away October 24, 2022, at his home. Services will be 12 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Solitude Ward, 7118 S. Ledgerock. The family will visit with friends from 11-11:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO