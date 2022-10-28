ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sahuarita, AZ

KOLD-TV

Vandals continue to strike Sabino Canyon Visitor Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vandal continues to strike the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center in Pima County. The Coronado National Forest said someone has been shooting out and breaking windows while also setting fires at the visitor center over the past few months. “We have tried to increase...
TUCSON, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: November 2022

5-9 p.m. at Vertuccio Farms, 4011 S. Power Road, Mesa. Family and pups, what more do you need for fun? This event is free to attend (bring a pet supply item to donate). Guests can enjoy food vendors, live music, entertainment and animal adoptions. And, of course, four-legged friends are welcome!
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects

PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Twelve Charged in Firearms Trafficking Organization

On September 21, 2022, a Tucson federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 49 firearms-related offenses against the following individuals:. The indictment alleges that the 12 individuals were members of a Tucson-based firearms trafficking organization. The investigation leading to their indictment involved a series of firearms transactions that resulted in several firearms being seized in the Republic of Mexico.
TUCSON, AZ
kiowacountypress.net

Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company

(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tucson father convicted in clash over school COVID-19 mandates

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson man who showed up at an elementary school with zip ties and threatened to arrest the principal over COVID-19 quarantine measures has been convicted of several misdemeanor offenses. The Arizona Daily Star reports that Kelly Walker was found guilty Wednesday in Tucson City Court of...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

I-19 closed near Green Valley due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed parts of Interstate 19 due to a crash near Green Valley. ADOT said the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed at kilometer post 57. Injuries are unknown at this time. ADOT said there is no estimated...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian struck at intersection of Broadway Boulevard, Randolph Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Randolph Way while they investigate a traffic incident involving a pedestrian. A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night, Oct. 29. No additional information was...
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted

TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

2 die in crash at Valencia Road, Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people died in a fiery single-vehicle crash near Tucson International Airport early Sunday morning, Oct. 30. According to the Tucson Police Department, the driver, 19-year-old Jaen Soto Machado, and his female passenger, 20-year-old Yairelma Sarahi Holguin, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Drug Takeback Day happening this weekend as fentanyl fight continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Law enforcement agencies, and even grocery stores across southern Arizona will open their doors to the public to make sure drugs stay out of the hands of people who abuse them. They are hosting National Drug Takeback Day. “We’ve really seen a terrible swath...
TUCSON, AZ
gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)

Tucson is a foodie paradise, and there are plenty of excellent places to enjoy a delicious breakfast. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light pastry to fuel your morning commute, you’ll find something to suit your taste at one of these top breakfast spots in Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

BREAKING: ASUA Administrative Vice President resigns

Associated Students of the University of Arizona Administrative Vice President Kaleb Nichols will be resigning from his role due to personal reasons. Nichols's resignation letter was received on Oct. 20 and Nichols's resignation will be official on Nov. 1. Current AVP Chief of Staff Lauryn White will temporarily take on...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonaz.gov

Traffic Alert - Cyclovia Tucson

On Sunday, October 30, 2022, beginning at 6 a.m., the following streets will close to vehicular travel for Cyclovia Tucson. Sixth Avenue, south of Grant Road to Drachman Street. Oracle Road/Main Avenue north of University Boulevard to Drachman Street. 15th Avenue from Mabel Street to Rillito Street. Rillito Street from...
TUCSON, AZ

