KOLD-TV
Vandals continue to strike Sabino Canyon Visitor Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vandal continues to strike the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center in Pima County. The Coronado National Forest said someone has been shooting out and breaking windows while also setting fires at the visitor center over the past few months. “We have tried to increase...
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: November 2022
5-9 p.m. at Vertuccio Farms, 4011 S. Power Road, Mesa. Family and pups, what more do you need for fun? This event is free to attend (bring a pet supply item to donate). Guests can enjoy food vendors, live music, entertainment and animal adoptions. And, of course, four-legged friends are welcome!
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
KOLD-TV
Attorney General responds to Cochise County’s efforts to hand count ballots in Nov. 8 election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office released an informal opinion on Friday, Oct. 28 that appears to favor Cochise County’s recent decision to seek a hand count of the Nov. 8 election results. The Attorney General’s Office writes that, under state law, there...
Prop 130 would give more veterans property tax exemptions
Arizona law only gives property tax exemptions to disabled veterans who lived in Arizona before they entered the service but this proposition would expand to all disabled veterans living in Arizona.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Twelve Charged in Firearms Trafficking Organization
On September 21, 2022, a Tucson federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 49 firearms-related offenses against the following individuals:. The indictment alleges that the 12 individuals were members of a Tucson-based firearms trafficking organization. The investigation leading to their indictment involved a series of firearms transactions that resulted in several firearms being seized in the Republic of Mexico.
Arizona AG gives county OK for full ballot hand counts
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Republican attorney general has issued an opinion saying county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election, a move that gives a green light to GOP officials in at least two counties who have been clamoring for hand counts.
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
Pima County Judge: No sanction for Conover, PCAO in Remington case
A Pima County Superior Court judge also ruled Friday, Oct. 28 that she won't sanction Pima County Attorney Laura Conover in the case against Ryan Remington.
fox10phoenix.com
Tucson father convicted in clash over school COVID-19 mandates
TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson man who showed up at an elementary school with zip ties and threatened to arrest the principal over COVID-19 quarantine measures has been convicted of several misdemeanor offenses. The Arizona Daily Star reports that Kelly Walker was found guilty Wednesday in Tucson City Court of...
KOLD-TV
I-19 closed near Green Valley due to crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed parts of Interstate 19 due to a crash near Green Valley. ADOT said the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed at kilometer post 57. Injuries are unknown at this time. ADOT said there is no estimated...
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian struck at intersection of Broadway Boulevard, Randolph Way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Randolph Way while they investigate a traffic incident involving a pedestrian. A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night, Oct. 29. No additional information was...
Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
KGUN 9 personality Larry Schnebly passes away at 94
Schnebly was a pioneer in local television in front of the camera and behind the scenes, as he was also a prominent figure throughout the state of Arizona.
KOLD-TV
2 die in crash at Valencia Road, Nogales Highway
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people died in a fiery single-vehicle crash near Tucson International Airport early Sunday morning, Oct. 30. According to the Tucson Police Department, the driver, 19-year-old Jaen Soto Machado, and his female passenger, 20-year-old Yairelma Sarahi Holguin, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
KOLD-TV
Drug Takeback Day happening this weekend as fentanyl fight continues
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Law enforcement agencies, and even grocery stores across southern Arizona will open their doors to the public to make sure drugs stay out of the hands of people who abuse them. They are hosting National Drug Takeback Day. “We’ve really seen a terrible swath...
Marana woman saves hundreds of cats through sanctuary in her backyard
The Whiskers and Wishes Cat Sanctuary started two years ago with a post on Craigslist. That same day, Barratt-Shields received dozens of applications.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)
Tucson is a foodie paradise, and there are plenty of excellent places to enjoy a delicious breakfast. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light pastry to fuel your morning commute, you’ll find something to suit your taste at one of these top breakfast spots in Tucson.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
BREAKING: ASUA Administrative Vice President resigns
Associated Students of the University of Arizona Administrative Vice President Kaleb Nichols will be resigning from his role due to personal reasons. Nichols's resignation letter was received on Oct. 20 and Nichols's resignation will be official on Nov. 1. Current AVP Chief of Staff Lauryn White will temporarily take on...
tucsonaz.gov
Traffic Alert - Cyclovia Tucson
On Sunday, October 30, 2022, beginning at 6 a.m., the following streets will close to vehicular travel for Cyclovia Tucson. Sixth Avenue, south of Grant Road to Drachman Street. Oracle Road/Main Avenue north of University Boulevard to Drachman Street. 15th Avenue from Mabel Street to Rillito Street. Rillito Street from...
