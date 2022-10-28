Read full article on original website
Rams' McVay expects Kupp to play vs. Bucs following ankle injury
The Los Angeles Rams appear to have dodged disaster. Star receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to play in the Week 9 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Sean McVay announced, according to team reporter Stu Jackson. "I think he'll be OK," McVay said Monday. Kupp suffered an ankle...
Source: Ravens acquire Roquan Smith in trade with Bears
The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker A.J. Klein as well as second- and fifth-round picks, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Smith requested a trade from the Bears earlier this offseason after the two sides couldn't agree on a contract...
Chiefs' Reid: Toney is 'healthy,' should learn offense 'relatively fast'
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed Monday that wide receiver Kadarius Toney is healthy, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Reid added that the team's looking forward to getting Toney in the mix, but it will be a gradual process, according to team reporter Matt McMullen. "I'm...
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 9
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
Jerry Jones: Zeke's role won't change despite Pollard's breakout game
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Sunday that running back Ezekiel Elliott's role in the offense won't change when he returns from the knee injury that sidelined him against the Chicago Bears. "There's no argument. Zeke's ability to punish, Zeke's ability to deliver it … what he does for us...
Report: Reich's job considered safe despite Colts' sluggish start
Head coach Frank Reich isn't in the hot seat despite the Indianapolis Colts' slow start in 2022, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Owner Jim Irsay told ESPN's Chris Mortensen on Sunday that he's in a "great spot" with Reich and general manager Chris Ballard. The Colts have a 3-3-1...
Report: Saints want CMC-like package to trade Kamara, rebuffed Bills interest
The New Orleans Saints would require a return similar to what Christian McCaffrey fetched before they trade star running back Alvin Kamara, sources told the NFL Network staff. The Carolina Panthers received second-, third-, and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a 2024 fifth-rounder from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for McCaffrey earlier this month.
Belichick passes Halas for 2nd place on NFL's all-time wins list
Bill Belichick will appreciate reaching another coaching milestone some other time. Just getting a win was all that mattered Sunday. Belichick passed George Halas for second place on the NFL’s career victories list and the last-place New England Patriots continued their mastery of the surprising New York Jets by beating them for the 13th straight time, 22-17.
NFL Week 8 player props: Tight ends up and star receivers down
Matt Ryan got blamed for the Colts' lack of offensive success versus the Titans, which only makes sense if it was his idea to call just 10 run plays for Jonathan Taylor when the back was running for 6 yards per carry in a close game. Thus, Taylor went under his rushing yards total, and subsequently, a 4-6 week pulled our year-long record down to 36-34 while we hope for more rational play-calling in Week 8.
Allen leads Bills past Rodgers, Packers on SNF
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills receiver Stefon Diggs says he’s not the one who started the verbal exchange he and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander had in the tunnel before and after pre-game warmups. Whatever the case might be, Diggs and the AFC-leading Bills sure got in the...
Michigan State suspends 4 players after postgame incident with Michigan DB
Michigan State has suspended defensive backs Angelo Grose and Khary Crump, defensive end Zion Young, and linebacker Itayvion Brown for their role in the postgame altercation between Spartans players and Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows, the school announced Sunday. Social media posts showed multiple Michigan State student-athletes roughing up McBurrows...
Report: Browns open to trading Hunt
The Cleveland Browns are ready to honor Kareem Hunt's trade request, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hunt reportedly requested a trade back in training camp as he briefly "held in" from practices while pursuing a new contract extension. However, Hunt - who is set to be a free agent this offseason - did not receive a new deal.
How the Giants and Jets are revitalizing New York football
Before the New York Jets joined the NFL via merger half a century ago, Wellington Mara demanded $10 million. The New York Giants owner made sure he got paid for welcoming a rival into the market. When the clubs clashed for the first time in exhibition play in 1969, Jets legend Joe Namath tossed three touchdown passes and the Giants' blowout defeat got their coach fired.
Titans' Willis set for 1st start after Tannehill ruled out vs. Texans
Rookie Malik Willis is in line to make his first career start Sunday against the Houston Texans after the Tennessee Titans downgraded Ryan Tannehill to out. Tannehill, who won't travel to Houston, missed Saturday's walk-through due to an illness, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He was listed as questionable for the matchup due to an illness and ankle injury.
Blackhawks' Seth Jones expected to miss 3-4 weeks with thumb injury
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones is expected to miss three-to-four weeks with a thumb injury, the team announced Sunday. Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said the injury occurred when Jones blocked a shot in the second period of Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres, according to the Chicago Tribune's Phillip Thompson.
Falcons outlast Panthers in wild OT game, sit 1st in NFC South
The Atlanta Falcons are in control of the NFC South. The Falcons survived a wild overtime game against the Carolina Panthers to move to 4-4 on the season. Kicker Younghoe Koo nailed a 41-yard field goal to seal the win and cement Atlanta's place atop the division. Carolina seemed set...
Sources: Packers, Rams among teams interested in Brandin Cooks
The Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and Green Bay Packers have reached out to the Houston Texans about wide receiver Brandin Cooks, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Cooks only wants to move to a contending team if he is dealt. Sources told Schultz earlier this...
Key takeaways and analysis from Week 8 in the NFL
Sunday Rundown recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. The Jets sitting at 5-3 halfway through the season really should be reason for celebration. In some respects, it is. After a tough first year on the job, Robert Saleh finally has this team headed back in the right direction.
Bengals' Chase won't be placed on IR despite hip injury
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase won't be placed on injured reserve despite his hip injury, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Saturday that Chase will not land on injured reserve, according to Kelsey Conway of the Enquirer. Chase, who's reportedly expected to...
Luka mirrors Jordan with 6th straight 30-point game to start season
Luka Doncic's blistering pace to start the year has placed him among esteemed company. With his 44-point performance against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks star made it six straight games with 30-plus points to open the season. That's a feat not seen since Michael Jordan in the 1986-87 campaign, according to StatMuse.
