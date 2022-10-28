ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Midlands Trick-or-Treat: Events for the spooky season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Halloween is close at hand and the boys and girls of the Midlands will be trick-or-treating. But families may be wondering, where do we go for this spooky holiday?. WIS is compiling a list for would-be ghouls and goblins. Have an event we haven’t added? Send...
coladaily.com

Satchel Ford Elementary classroom raises $600 for local homeless center

A Satchel Ford Elementary School classroom recently planned and hosted a lemonade stand to raise money for Transitions Homeless Center. 3rd-grade teacher Skylar Miller and her students successfully ran the stand to collect $598.45 and presented the donation to the center Wednesday afternoon. Miller said the idea of a lemonade...
News19 WLTX

Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
Columbia Star

Happy 21st Birthday

Happy birthday to Jahi Redemption Pusha October 20, 2022. Jahi is the only child of Folami Femi Geter, owner of A Peace of Soul, and the only grandchild of Henrietta Geter, owner of HB Geter Inclusive Group Travel. He is also the only grandchild of King, owner of a chain of African stores in Columbia and Greenwood. Jahi is a 2019 graduate of Irmo High School and attended USC Aiken. He is presently the manager of A Peace of Soul. His hobbies are football, reading, and basketbal l . He is very patient and kind and is teaching his Granna computer skills. Jahi loves his family.
DeanLand

We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch Milkshake

Driving the interstate from Atlanta to Myrtle Beach near lunchtime in Columbia, SC, we were faced with the usual assortment of exit-centric fast foods, all trying to compete for our passing attention with road sign advertising. But on early-fall Saturday day, we had a little extra time and decided to venture off the raceway to find something with more character.
dillonheraldonline.com

Manning Baptist Church Food Ministry Reaches Goal

The Manning Baptist Food Ministry, an outreach mission’s project of Manning Baptist Church, Dillon, distributes food boxes on the third Tuesday of each month, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. On Tuesday, October 18, the Ministry reached a goal of distributing 100 food boxes. The Manning Baptist Food Ministry...
USC Gamecock

PHOTOS: No. 25 South Carolina falls to to Missouri

The Gamecocks matched up with the Missouri Tigers on Oct. 29, 2022. With the game falling on Halloween weekend, many fans came to the game dressed in their Halloween costumes, hoping their Halloween and school spirit would help them win a sixth game for the season. Missouri started out strong, and overcame South Carolina's defense, beating them 23 to 10.
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police: Shooting leaves one man dead at Spring Lake Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Columbia. One man is dead after a shooting, according Columbia Police Department. Investigators say the shooting happened shortly before midnight on Saturday, October 29th. Columbia Police responded to the Spring Lake Apartments at 7645 Garners Ferry Road.
