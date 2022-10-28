Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia’s Spooktacular Halloween Carnival happening tonight!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Get ready to trick or treat at the City of Columbia’s free Spooktacular Halloween Carnival tonight! The event is for everyone ages 6 and up. It’s from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dutch Square Mall. You and the kids can enjoy plenty...
Is trick-or-treating going out of style? Parents say trunk-or-treat offers convenience, safety
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Halloween trend has been taking over: trunk or treat. While it's not a new way to get Halloween candy, it's become a more common method in recent years as many families say they feel safer doing it. "I prefer trunk-or-treating because I feel like it's...
Family remembers Benedict College alum after death Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia community is mourning the loss of a Benedict College graduate after he died over the weekend. Investigators say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson died Saturday night when he was hit by a car along Bluff Road, not far from Williams-Brice stadium, during homecoming celebrations. Family say...
WIS-TV
Midlands Trick-or-Treat: Events for the spooky season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Halloween is close at hand and the boys and girls of the Midlands will be trick-or-treating. But families may be wondering, where do we go for this spooky holiday?. WIS is compiling a list for would-be ghouls and goblins. Have an event we haven’t added? Send...
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office holding trunk-or-treat Halloween event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is holding their annual Trunk-or-Treat event for Halloween. It takes place from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight at the new county admin building located at 320 Walnut Street. Don’t forget to wear your costumes!
coladaily.com
Satchel Ford Elementary classroom raises $600 for local homeless center
A Satchel Ford Elementary School classroom recently planned and hosted a lemonade stand to raise money for Transitions Homeless Center. 3rd-grade teacher Skylar Miller and her students successfully ran the stand to collect $598.45 and presented the donation to the center Wednesday afternoon. Miller said the idea of a lemonade...
abccolumbia.com
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries, pending review
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A children’s book has been removed from libraries in Lexington-Richland School District Five following a formal challenge. The book being questioned is called “Black Is A Rainbow Color,” written by Angela Joy. According to Joy, “Black Is A Rainbow Color” is about...
Sumter County Museum offers free field trips to 1800s homestead
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter children traveled back to the 1800s today at the Sumter County Museum. There is a homestead where children can see what a family would have lived in during the 1800s. "Any kid can can read a book about history, but being able to come out...
USC Gamecock
Local attraction Deceased Farm provides frightening Halloween experience with haunted houses
Along Deceased Farm's haunted trail, actors in costume and makeup jump out to scare those visiting the farm's terrifyingly themed haunted houses scattered across the farm's property. Deceased Farm, a part of Clinton Sease Farm, in Lexington features several attractions, including several buildings each with its own creepy themes and...
USC Gamecock
MOLD U: Hundreds of students struggle with mold in campus dorms, USC system unfit to analyze reports
USC students complained of mold growth in on-campus dorms more than 840 times in the past two years, documenting mushrooms growing from ceilings, mold ballooning out of heating and cooling units and fuzzy specs adorning dressers on move-in day. Concerns about allergies, asthma attacks and continuous coughing often accompanied the...
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
A full mile of fear: Terror Trail donates 100% of proceeds to local groups, nonprofits
SUMTER, S.C. — The Terror Trail at 2nd Mill Pond in Sumter donates 100% of its proceeds to local nonprofits and groups. "It’s just naturally that dark and creepy in there," trail coordinator Brian Davis said. "The Terror Trail started as really just 300 yards long and had eight scares on it the first year. We are now over a mile long and over 25 scares."
A park opens in Calhoun County and many excited for a place for kids to play
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Heyward Park is now open in Calhoun County. Carolina Eastman was the original owner, and it is now owned by the Heyward Community Development Alliance at Heyward AME Church. “Others wanted to do other things but my appeal to Carolina Eastman was you built it...
Man receives mobile home, car donation after spending 20 years in prison
SUMTER, S.C. — Detrick Tyrel is the new owner of a car, thanks to a donation to help give him a second chance after getting out of prison. After spending more than 20 years behind bars, Tyrel joined the Clean Slate Reentry Program in Sumter when he got out a month ago.
Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
Columbia Star
Happy 21st Birthday
Happy birthday to Jahi Redemption Pusha October 20, 2022. Jahi is the only child of Folami Femi Geter, owner of A Peace of Soul, and the only grandchild of Henrietta Geter, owner of HB Geter Inclusive Group Travel. He is also the only grandchild of King, owner of a chain of African stores in Columbia and Greenwood. Jahi is a 2019 graduate of Irmo High School and attended USC Aiken. He is presently the manager of A Peace of Soul. His hobbies are football, reading, and basketbal l . He is very patient and kind and is teaching his Granna computer skills. Jahi loves his family.
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch Milkshake
Driving the interstate from Atlanta to Myrtle Beach near lunchtime in Columbia, SC, we were faced with the usual assortment of exit-centric fast foods, all trying to compete for our passing attention with road sign advertising. But on early-fall Saturday day, we had a little extra time and decided to venture off the raceway to find something with more character.
dillonheraldonline.com
Manning Baptist Church Food Ministry Reaches Goal
The Manning Baptist Food Ministry, an outreach mission’s project of Manning Baptist Church, Dillon, distributes food boxes on the third Tuesday of each month, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. On Tuesday, October 18, the Ministry reached a goal of distributing 100 food boxes. The Manning Baptist Food Ministry...
USC Gamecock
PHOTOS: No. 25 South Carolina falls to to Missouri
The Gamecocks matched up with the Missouri Tigers on Oct. 29, 2022. With the game falling on Halloween weekend, many fans came to the game dressed in their Halloween costumes, hoping their Halloween and school spirit would help them win a sixth game for the season. Missouri started out strong, and overcame South Carolina's defense, beating them 23 to 10.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police: Shooting leaves one man dead at Spring Lake Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Columbia. One man is dead after a shooting, according Columbia Police Department. Investigators say the shooting happened shortly before midnight on Saturday, October 29th. Columbia Police responded to the Spring Lake Apartments at 7645 Garners Ferry Road.
Comments / 0