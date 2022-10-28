ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shutting Him Down? Kim Kardashian 'Doesn't Want Anything Serious' With Ex Pete Davidson Despite Texting Him 'All The Time'

By Alexandra Stone
Just friends? Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly talk "all the time" following their August split, but according to an insider, the 42-year-old isn't entertaining thoughts of rekindling their romance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CApa1_0ipk9pLf00
mega

"They do still talk a lot, they are good friends and laugh a lot," a source spilled of the former couple's current relationship status . "He's holding in there and tells her that he would jump on a plane at a moment's notice for her."

However, the source explained that Kardashian believes her life is just "too messy now," and she "doesn't want anything serious" despite the Saturday Night Live alum holding out hope for a romantic reconciliation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3caGJs_0ipk9pLf00
mega

"She doesn't want to string him along," the source added. "She doesn't want to do that and give him hope there's a chance when she knows there's not."

As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled the reality star and the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor may have been considering sparking up a new romance after Kardashian was spotted spending time with him in the Big Apple.

"Pete visited Kim at her room and the next day Kim was seen sneaking out a back entrance of the hotel in a disguise and hopped in a waiting Escalade to visit Pete on Staten Island," a source spilled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fxFJf_0ipk9pLf00
mega

This comes as the mother-of-four is currently dealing with the fallout from her famous ex Kanye West 's horrific anti-Semitic rants that lost him several brand deals and allegedly plummeted his net worth from over $1 billion to around $400 million in a matter of days.

And while the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been trying to keep a low profile and distance herself from the drama, she did release a statement slamming the "Gold Digger" rapper for his offensive social media posts.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable ," she wrote on Monday, October 24. "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

The source spoke with The Sun regarding Kardashian and Davidson's current relationship status.

