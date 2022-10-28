ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Domantas Sabonis analyzes his recent play following the Kings 125-110 loss to the Grizzlies

By Sean Cunningham
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9Kn5_0ipk9kBG00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about Thursday’s 125-110 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, starting the season 0-4, his own play over this stretch, frustrations seeping in and rookie Keegan Murray getting his first career start.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates

The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX40

Sacramento 13-year-old missing since Oct. 24, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police say a 13-year-old girl has been missing since Monday.  She was identified as Jovanna Serente.  According to police, she was last seen at a home near Creeks Edge Way in South Sacramento. She is 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs about 130 pounds.  She has brown eyes and black […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Jazz starting Collin Sexton for resting Mike Conley on Saturday

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sexton will make his first start this season after Mike Conley was rested on Saturday night. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Sexton to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Sexton's projection includes 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX40

Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
STOCKTON, CA
WATN Local Memphis

Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123

SALT LAKE CITY — Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk each scored 23 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, to lift the Utah Jazz to a 124-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant. On their final possession, the Jazz were leading 124-123 and nearly...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KFI AM 640

Lakers to Retire George Mikan's Number

The Los Angeles Lakers will retire the No. 99 jersey worn by George Mikan when he led the then-Minneapolis Lakers to six championships from 1949-54 before Sunday evening's game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

FOX40

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy