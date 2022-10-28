Domantas Sabonis analyzes his recent play following the Kings 125-110 loss to the Grizzlies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about Thursday’s 125-110 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, starting the season 0-4, his own play over this stretch, frustrations seeping in and rookie Keegan Murray getting his first career start.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0