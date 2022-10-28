Domantas Sabonis analyzes his recent play following the Kings 125-110 loss to the Grizzlies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police say a 13-year-old girl has been missing since Monday. She was identified as Jovanna Serente. According to police, she was last seen at a home near Creeks Edge Way in South Sacramento. She is 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black […]

