Is California Creating Manure Farms that Also Produce Milk? – A Public Talk with Cal Poly’s Dr. Fingerman
Animal agriculture is an increasingly important driver of climate change. One approach to abating methane pollution is the installation of biodigesters to manage the manure from feedlot operations, capturing methane for use as an energy source. However, policies in California that have promoted these systems seem to be backfiring. On...
Federal Grant Helps CHP Crack Down on Illegal Sideshows, Takeovers and Street Racing
Illegal sideshows, takeovers, and street racing remain a major cause of death and injury on California roadways. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) recently received a federal grant that will support the state’s redoubled efforts to crack down on reckless driving behaviors that continue to wreak havoc throughout the state.
