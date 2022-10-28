North Brunswick youngster publishes book about a girl and her pet crocodile ‘Snappy’

Read full article on original website
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
22 years in prison for murdering his mother and dumping her body in N.J.BLOCK WORK MEDIAMorristown, NJ
A water-skiing dog and other celebrity pets call this N.J. cemetery home
Tucked away in a 2-acre plot of land, surrounded by houses just off a well-traveled Jersey Shore road, are thousands of names inscribed in granite, marble, concrete. Bumsie Giberson. Velvet Bonow. Zero Bankhead. Toodles Majane. Pretzel Berges. Picolo Venuti. Stinker Casey. Pooh Cat Cuneo.
The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
What does New Jersey call the night before Halloween and how do you celebrate?
Once a year we have a very specific debate regarding October 30th, the night before Halloween: what is that day called?. I’ve always been a staunch “Mischief Night” person. I was well into my 20s before I heard that there was actually another name for it. Goosey...
Bye-bye, BuyBuy Baby in NJ
Wasn't it an old Janis Joplin song that said "take another little piece of my heart now, baby?" That's how I felt when I heard about a certain store closing down. It's one I've been to plenty and one I'll miss. Buybuy Baby has been a part of my life...
If you liked ‘The Good Nurse,’ check out N.J.’s other infamous murder-mystery
It’s been a big month for New Jersey crime stories making the leap to TV or the big screen. Netflix’s “The Watcher,” released last week and inspired by terrifying letters received by Westfield residents, quickly reached the streamer’s top 10 shows list. Now “The Good Nurse” is in theaters and will be streaming on Netflix starting Oct. 26. It’s based on the terrifying true story of Charles Cullen, the New Jersey nurse who killed dozens, if not hundreds, of patients over more than 15 years.
The most popular kinds of bagels in NJ
When it comes to bagels, New Jersey wants it all ... and then some. Bagel preferences are very personal, but not if you ask me. I'm equal opportunity all bagel flavors and all bagel toppings. Plain with peanut butter and jam, Cinnamon Raisin with butter, Everything with cream cheese, Rye...
25+ Free New Jersey Events for November 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in November. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Due to the ongoing restrictions and safety regulations with Covid-19, please verify...
Madison-Old Bridge Township Historical Society to present 55th annual Apple Festival Nov. 12
OLD BRIDGE – As the 55th annual Apple Festival nears, the excitement is bubbling as the tradition is set to make a comeback after two years. The Madison-Old Bridge Township Historical Society will present the festival from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Old Bridge Civic Center, 1 Old Bridge Plaza. The event will be held indoors.
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
These are the 10 Oldest Restaurants in New Jersey
For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But around the state of New Jersey, a handful of restaurants have survived the odds. From taverns with impressive histories to beautiful inns, this list of enduring restaurants reflects New Jersey's culture and history, keep reading to learn more.
Why do some people in NJ call these ‘hoagies’?
As many parts of South Jersey know, it's actually called a hoagie. Don't let any of these impostors fool you. If you call it a "sub," well, that's fine, I guess, but you'll never hear me uttering that word. Guess that's because I hail from the western part of South Jersey.
Despite complaining, most in NJ want standard time to return during colder months
It's that time of year again in New Jersey. That time when our clocks are no longer pushed forward and fall an hour back. Once again, it'll get dark at the end of our workdays and will remain that way until we get closer to spring. Not only does it...
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
4 top butcher shops in NJ to get the best meat
The best way to buy meat is to go to a guy that understands the cuts and the quality of meat. I remember my grandmother going to the local butcher in Westmont, NJ when I was growing up. We never bought meat from a supermarket. What's interesting is how things...
Former Miss New Jersey hired as reporter at local NBC station
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in New Jersey
The Garden State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Beach Haven NJ Lottery Player Scores $200,000 Winning Ticket
As the Powerball game jackpot continues to grow in New Jersey and elsewhere - it's currently at $700 Million - there's a very happy lottery player who bought a winning ticket in Ocean County. New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket from the Monday, October 24 drawing is worth...
New Jersey: You Won’t Believe What Kit Kats Are Really Made Of
Kit Kats are one of my favorite chocolate candies out there. When my sisters and I would trade Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating, Kit Kats were some of the most valuable pieces. And now I hear, they are not what we think they are. I really hope I...
