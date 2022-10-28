ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Comment: What to consider before you enroll for Medicare

Daily Herald, The (Everett, WA) As inflation causes us all to stretch our dollars, the majority of Americans — including. residents — are likely focused on finding the best prices without sacrificing quality. Health care can be expensive, so picking the right insurance plan that meets your individual or family needs can be critical to maintaining a balanced budget.
InsuranceNewsNet

Out-of-control health care in dire need of reform

Over the past 22 years, the price of medical care, including services provided, insurance, drugs and medical equipment, rose faster than prices in the overall economy. Medical prices grew 110% while prices for all consumer goods and services rose by 71%. Although there are many reasons for the difference, fundamentally...
InsuranceNewsNet

Make the most of health insurance before year-end

Roswell Daily Record (NM) As the holidays approach, it's easy to forget to take advantage of your insurance benefits. Now is a good time to review your outstanding health care needs and take full advantage of paid-up deductibles or available funds in Flexible Spending Accounts while you still can. "In...
InsuranceNewsNet

Research on Health and Medicine Reported by Researchers at Tehran University of Medical Sciences (Basic Health Insurance Stewardship in Line with the Upstream Laws and Policies: Conflicts and Contradictions): Health and Medicine

-- Investigators publish new report on agriculture. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “One of the serious challenges regarding interactions between Iran’s social security system and health system is basic health insurance stewardship.”. Our news correspondents obtained a quote from the research...
InsuranceNewsNet

Inflation related COLAs hit retirement contribution, other tax limits

The Consumer Price Index's reading of inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in June and has only come down slightly, to 8.2%, in the latest reading for September. This inflation trend has certainly been hard on pocketbooks, but there may be some positive impacts to be found in the fact that certain government benefits and many limits in the tax code are indexed to inflation. Low inflation in the past have often left these changes off our radar because they were happening slowly. Not so for 2023. Here are some of the significant changes to note, and to plan for in the coming year.
InsuranceNewsNet

Liz Weston: What are your employee benefits really worth?

Benefits make up more than 30% of the typical job’s compensation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . But figuring out what your benefits are worth isn’t always easy. You may need to do a little digging to find how much your employer contributes toward health...
InsuranceNewsNet

Maryland woman sentenced 2.5 years in prison for $1M disability benefits fraud

Greenbelt, Maryland -- U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Angela Marie Farr, 36, of Lexington Park, Maryland, yesterday to 30 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit theft of government property and for theft of government property, in connection with a scheme to obtain fraudulently disability benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
InsuranceNewsNet

Here's local help to apply for Affordable Care Act insurance

Akron Beacon Journal (OH) Local help is available for people looking for Affordable Care Act health insurance coverage options through the federal health insurance marketplace. AxessPointe Community Health Centers two years ago stopped in-person free group enrollment workshops due to the COVID-19 pandemic and moved to individual appointments. The counselors...
AKRON, OH
InsuranceNewsNet

Lawmakers still hoping to reduce health costs

"If hospitals and insurers are not able to develop plans to lower their prices to the national average, policy-makers would be wise to consider putting monopoly restraints on the industry." Hoosiers for. Affordable Healthcare. A legislative committee adjourned last week seemingly no closer to answering the thorny question of how...
INDIANA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Steep hikes in pension costs near for towns Local, county governments face steep hikes in pension costs as well as health coverage

Press of Atlantic City (NJ) Local governments are facing double-digit state pension contribution rate increases for 2023, based on information published earlier this month by the. Division of Pension and Benefits. , according to the. New Jersey Association of Counties. . The increases will be in addition to the unprecedented...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy