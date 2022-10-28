Read full article on original website
WPS Health Insurance drops Medicare drug plan to focus on 'Medigap' coverage
Monona -based WPS Health Insurance is ending its Medicare Part D drug coverage next year, requiring about 11,000 enrollees in. WPS is dropping the prescription drug plan, which it has offered since the government added drug coverage as a Medicare option in 2006, so it can concentrate on its. Medicare...
eHealth Survey Highlights Why Medicare Beneficiaries Should Review Their Coverage Options This Annual Enrollment Period
53% are enrolled in the same coverage they had three years ago, despite life changes suggesting they may need a new plan. 36% do not know Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period is happening right now. SANTA CLARA, Calif. ,. Oct. 31, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading...
Comment: What to consider before you enroll for Medicare
Daily Herald, The (Everett, WA) As inflation causes us all to stretch our dollars, the majority of Americans — including. residents — are likely focused on finding the best prices without sacrificing quality. Health care can be expensive, so picking the right insurance plan that meets your individual or family needs can be critical to maintaining a balanced budget.
health careHospitals lied about money lost on Medicare patients. Some made millions, a state report finds
Ukiah Daily Journal, The (CA) CHARLOTTE, N.C. >> Atrium Health , the largest hospital system in North Carolina , has declared publicly that in 2019 it provided. in services to Medicare patients that were never paid for, by far the largest “community benefit” it provided that year. Like...
Out-of-control health care in dire need of reform
Over the past 22 years, the price of medical care, including services provided, insurance, drugs and medical equipment, rose faster than prices in the overall economy. Medical prices grew 110% while prices for all consumer goods and services rose by 71%. Although there are many reasons for the difference, fundamentally...
Troy Miller: We don't need more Medicare Advantage champions
Herald-Dispatch, The (Huntington, WV) Almost everyone has heard of “Medicare Advantage,” the program offering Medicare benefits administered by corporate health insurers. Maybe you’ve seen the endless stream of commercials with celebrities like. Joe Namath. ,. William Shatner. or. Jimmy Walker. . Maybe a parent or grandparent has...
Use Nurse-Led Intervention in Partnership With the Provision of Health Insurance to Manage Hypertension – Dr Asare Advises
Dr Josephine Asare , a specialist at the Anton Medical Hospital has advised government to use a nurse-led intervention coupled with the provision of health insurance to help manage hypertension. For her, these interventions would decrease the burden on the doctor to patient ratio at hospitals and as well as...
Make the most of health insurance before year-end
Roswell Daily Record (NM) As the holidays approach, it's easy to forget to take advantage of your insurance benefits. Now is a good time to review your outstanding health care needs and take full advantage of paid-up deductibles or available funds in Flexible Spending Accounts while you still can. "In...
Research on Health and Medicine Reported by Researchers at Tehran University of Medical Sciences (Basic Health Insurance Stewardship in Line with the Upstream Laws and Policies: Conflicts and Contradictions): Health and Medicine
-- Investigators publish new report on agriculture. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “One of the serious challenges regarding interactions between Iran’s social security system and health system is basic health insurance stewardship.”. Our news correspondents obtained a quote from the research...
Inflation related COLAs hit retirement contribution, other tax limits
The Consumer Price Index's reading of inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in June and has only come down slightly, to 8.2%, in the latest reading for September. This inflation trend has certainly been hard on pocketbooks, but there may be some positive impacts to be found in the fact that certain government benefits and many limits in the tax code are indexed to inflation. Low inflation in the past have often left these changes off our radar because they were happening slowly. Not so for 2023. Here are some of the significant changes to note, and to plan for in the coming year.
Emma Is Making Life Insurance Easier With Their Advanced Insurance Platform
Emma is working hard to make life insurance more accessible and easier to obtain for everyone with their affordable online platform. The advanced insurance company has worked with thousands of customers to find the perfect life insurance plans. Choosing the right life insurance can be an overwhelming process. Knowing when...
Liz Weston: What are your employee benefits really worth?
Benefits make up more than 30% of the typical job’s compensation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . But figuring out what your benefits are worth isn’t always easy. You may need to do a little digging to find how much your employer contributes toward health...
Maryland woman sentenced 2.5 years in prison for $1M disability benefits fraud
Greenbelt, Maryland -- U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Angela Marie Farr, 36, of Lexington Park, Maryland, yesterday to 30 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit theft of government property and for theft of government property, in connection with a scheme to obtain fraudulently disability benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration.
Here's local help to apply for Affordable Care Act insurance
Akron Beacon Journal (OH) Local help is available for people looking for Affordable Care Act health insurance coverage options through the federal health insurance marketplace. AxessPointe Community Health Centers two years ago stopped in-person free group enrollment workshops due to the COVID-19 pandemic and moved to individual appointments. The counselors...
Lawmakers still hoping to reduce health costs
"If hospitals and insurers are not able to develop plans to lower their prices to the national average, policy-makers would be wise to consider putting monopoly restraints on the industry." Hoosiers for. Affordable Healthcare. A legislative committee adjourned last week seemingly no closer to answering the thorny question of how...
Steep hikes in pension costs near for towns Local, county governments face steep hikes in pension costs as well as health coverage
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) Local governments are facing double-digit state pension contribution rate increases for 2023, based on information published earlier this month by the. Division of Pension and Benefits. , according to the. New Jersey Association of Counties. . The increases will be in addition to the unprecedented...
