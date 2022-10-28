ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevallo, AL

thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Volleyball Falls in Huntsville

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Birmingham-Southern Panthers Women's Soccer Knocked Out Of Conference Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Late Surge Not Enough In Home Finalé For Miles Golden Bears

FAIRFIELD, AL
thecutoffnews.com

AHSAA Elite 8 State Volleyball Championships: CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS: Prattville Christian 3, Plainview 1

PRATTVILLE, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Best-performing Alabama stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Alabama last week using data from IEX Cloud. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Words of Grace

Eddie Vines is a former Jefferson county Judge and currently serves as President of Faith Fortress Ministries. A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in settings of silver. Proverbs 25:11(ESV) It’s commonly known that words can hurt. Gossiping behind a person’s back, insulting them to their face, or...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

