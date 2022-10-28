ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Lawmakers still hoping to reduce health costs

"If hospitals and insurers are not able to develop plans to lower their prices to the national average, policy-makers would be wise to consider putting monopoly restraints on the industry." Hoosiers for. Affordable Healthcare. A legislative committee adjourned last week seemingly no closer to answering the thorny question of how...
INDIANA STATE
Steep hikes in pension costs near for towns Local, county governments face steep hikes in pension costs as well as health coverage

Press of Atlantic City (NJ) Local governments are facing double-digit state pension contribution rate increases for 2023, based on information published earlier this month by the. Division of Pension and Benefits. , according to the. New Jersey Association of Counties. . The increases will be in addition to the unprecedented...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Lessons for Granite Staters from Hurricane Ian

Like all Americans, our best wishes are with Floridians who continue to grapple with the tragic destruction brought by Hurricane Ian. Beyond the human cost, the number of insurance claims filed continues to rise, topping nearly 500,000 as of last week, and estimated insured losses stand at more than. $4.2...
FLORIDA STATE
Comment: What to consider before you enroll for Medicare

Daily Herald, The (Everett, WA) As inflation causes us all to stretch our dollars, the majority of Americans — including. residents — are likely focused on finding the best prices without sacrificing quality. Health care can be expensive, so picking the right insurance plan that meets your individual or family needs can be critical to maintaining a balanced budget.
Audit detects unemployment fraud

The state of Iowa dished out $238,000 in unemployment compensation to people who were either incarcerated or dead, according to a new report. issued the payments because agency officials were not using or checking systems designed to detect fraud, according to the review State Auditor. Rob Sand. released Tuesday. The...
IOWA STATE
Magazine Law Group Commits to Representing Homeowners in the Wake of Hurricane Ian

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- To help fellow Floridians get their lives back together in the wake of Hurricane Ian,. has officially announced it will be directing its considerable legal resources towards representing those families whose homes were damaged in the hurricane. Primarily,. Magazine Law Group. will relentlessly advocate for homeowners whose insurance...
FLORIDA STATE
WPS Health Insurance drops Medicare drug plan to focus on 'Medigap' coverage [The Wisconsin State Journal]

Wisconsin State Journal (Madison, WI) Oct. 29—Monona-based WPS Health Insurance is ending its Medicare Part D drug coverage next year, requiring about 11,000 enrollees in. WPS is dropping the prescription drug plan, which it has offered since the government added drug coverage as a Medicare option in 2006, so it can concentrate on its.
WISCONSIN STATE
Jury finds Cay Clubs executive guilty in fraud case

Key West Citizen, The (FL) One of the principals in a now infamous Florida Keys real estate criminal fraud case has been found guilty of two counts of bank fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. A federal jury in. Miami. deliberated for less than a day...
Georgia flood insurance prices may rise due to climate change

Athens Banner-Herald (GA) For the average homeowner, few activities sound more tedious than spending an afternoon reviewing insurance policies. Deciding what kind of risks your home has and how much you're willing to dish out on a possible incident is a growing concern for many Georgians as storms and flooding become more frequent.
GEORGIA STATE
