North Carolina Department of Insurance: Commissioner Causey Issues Statement in NC Mutual Ruling
N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey issued the following statement today in response to Thursday's ruling in. "For over 125 years, NC Mutual weathered countless storms, but it could not survive. Mr. Reifler's. fraud. His crimes left the company in a dire financial condition, and proved to be the death nail...
Lawmakers still hoping to reduce health costs
"If hospitals and insurers are not able to develop plans to lower their prices to the national average, policy-makers would be wise to consider putting monopoly restraints on the industry." Hoosiers for. Affordable Healthcare. A legislative committee adjourned last week seemingly no closer to answering the thorny question of how...
Steep hikes in pension costs near for towns Local, county governments face steep hikes in pension costs as well as health coverage
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) Local governments are facing double-digit state pension contribution rate increases for 2023, based on information published earlier this month by the. Division of Pension and Benefits. , according to the. New Jersey Association of Counties. . The increases will be in addition to the unprecedented...
Lessons for Granite Staters from Hurricane Ian
Like all Americans, our best wishes are with Floridians who continue to grapple with the tragic destruction brought by Hurricane Ian. Beyond the human cost, the number of insurance claims filed continues to rise, topping nearly 500,000 as of last week, and estimated insured losses stand at more than. $4.2...
Comment: What to consider before you enroll for Medicare
Daily Herald, The (Everett, WA) As inflation causes us all to stretch our dollars, the majority of Americans — including. residents — are likely focused on finding the best prices without sacrificing quality. Health care can be expensive, so picking the right insurance plan that meets your individual or family needs can be critical to maintaining a balanced budget.
Audit detects unemployment fraud
The state of Iowa dished out $238,000 in unemployment compensation to people who were either incarcerated or dead, according to a new report. issued the payments because agency officials were not using or checking systems designed to detect fraud, according to the review State Auditor. Rob Sand. released Tuesday. The...
Magazine Law Group Commits to Representing Homeowners in the Wake of Hurricane Ian
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- To help fellow Floridians get their lives back together in the wake of Hurricane Ian,. has officially announced it will be directing its considerable legal resources towards representing those families whose homes were damaged in the hurricane. Primarily,. Magazine Law Group. will relentlessly advocate for homeowners whose insurance...
Bright Health insurer will discontinue individual and family coverage in Florida
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) Bright Health will discontinue offering its health plans in 2023 in Affordable Care Act markets across the country, including. About 300,000 people in the state will be affected, with the majority of them in. South Florida. . The retreat from the individual and family plans...
Troy Miller: We don't need more Medicare Advantage champions
Herald-Dispatch, The (Huntington, WV) Almost everyone has heard of “Medicare Advantage,” the program offering Medicare benefits administered by corporate health insurers. Maybe you’ve seen the endless stream of commercials with celebrities like. Joe Namath. ,. William Shatner. or. Jimmy Walker. . Maybe a parent or grandparent has...
Louisiana has struggled to get electric grid aid. See why that could soon change.
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Oct. 31—After a series of devastating hurricanes wreaked havoc on Louisiana's. electric grid in 2020 and 2021, utilities and regulators tried in vain to get federal help to offset the costs of rebuilding and hardening the system. State regulators unsuccessfully sought federal aid for...
WPS Health Insurance drops Medicare drug plan to focus on 'Medigap' coverage [The Wisconsin State Journal]
Wisconsin State Journal (Madison, WI) Oct. 29—Monona-based WPS Health Insurance is ending its Medicare Part D drug coverage next year, requiring about 11,000 enrollees in. WPS is dropping the prescription drug plan, which it has offered since the government added drug coverage as a Medicare option in 2006, so it can concentrate on its.
DeSantis lauds his record as Crist blasts it in Florida governor’s race [Orlando Sentinel]
The campaign for governor in Florida is all about Ron DeSantis’ record. , has slammed the Republican governor and promises to roll back almost everything he’s done. DeSantis continues to tour the state touting his agenda and the controversial laws he pushed for during his four years in office.
Louisiana Citizens rate increases will be as high as 111% in some parishes
Acadiana Advocate, The (LA) The unlucky residents who rely on the state's insurer of last resort pay the most for property insurance coverage in the state. Thanks to the hurricanes of 2020 and 2021, the prices charged by. Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. are set to rise by an average...
Federal prosecutor announces task force to target COVID-19 fraud in Idaho
Bonners Ferry Herald (ID) U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit this week announced in a news release the creation of the District of. , made up of "a broad group of law enforcement agencies, with prosecutors who will work jointly to hold accountable criminals who unjustly enriched themselves at the expense of taxpayers by defrauding economic aid programs."
Ian provides Florida the opportunity to get it right
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) If Florida defaults to its 20th-century model of real. a disregard for nature, and hodgepodge development plans. – or no planning at all – we will become a much less desirable place to live or move to. Each week the estimated cost of all. the...
Jury finds Cay Clubs executive guilty in fraud case
Key West Citizen, The (FL) One of the principals in a now infamous Florida Keys real estate criminal fraud case has been found guilty of two counts of bank fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. A federal jury in. Miami. deliberated for less than a day...
What Georgia residents need to know about flood insurance prices and why they need it
Savannah Morning News (GA) For the average homeowner, few activities sound more tedious than spending an afternoon reviewing insurance policies. Deciding what kind of risks your home has and how much you're willing to dish out on a possible incident is a growing concern for many Georgians as storms and flooding become more frequent.
Georgia flood insurance prices may rise due to climate change
Athens Banner-Herald (GA) For the average homeowner, few activities sound more tedious than spending an afternoon reviewing insurance policies. Deciding what kind of risks your home has and how much you're willing to dish out on a possible incident is a growing concern for many Georgians as storms and flooding become more frequent.
Insurance claims still possible for Hurricane Ida damage, even if your carrier went bankrupt
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Property owners, homeowner and commercial, who sustained damage from Hurricane Ida still have nearly a year to file or reopen insurance claims. Such claims apply to first-party policies, which must include the property owner's name on it, attorney. Joey LaHatte. said. The prescriptive period for...
