Powerful earthquake stops flights and injures dozens in Philippines
At least 26 people were injured and an international airport was shut after a powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked northern Philippines.The quake struck 9km northwest of Lagayan town in the landlocked Abra province at a depth of 11km on Tuesday night, followed by numerous aftershocks till the next morning.It was set off by movement in a local fault, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.Tremors were felt across the northern Luzon region, including in some parts of metropolitan Manila, located over 400km south of Abra province.In Ilocos Norte, the home province of president Ferdinand Marcos Jr, at least...
At least 31 people killed as heavy rains from tropical storm Nalgae hit the Philippines
At least 31 people have been killed in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in southern Philippines, officials said on Friday.The torrential rains were caused by tropical storm Nalgae that hit the Philippine archipelago in the country’s south.Disaster officials said thousands of people have been evacuated from the path of the storm, which could possibly make landfall on Friday night in Samar province in central Philippines.The storm included winds of 75 km/hr (47 mph), which forced authorities to cancel flights just as thousands of people were planning to travel to their home towns to observe All Souls...
Philippine storm victims feared tsunami, ran toward mudslide
MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Victims of a huge mudslide set off by a storm in a coastal Philippine village that had once been devastated by a killer tsunami mistakenly thought a tidal wave was coming and ran to higher ground where they were buried alive by the boulder-laden deluge, an official said Sunday.
Philippines president orders urgent aid as storm Nalgae kills 45
MANILA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Saturday ordered urgent aid distribution in a southern province where landslides have been triggered by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which has killed 45 people across the country so far.
Strong 6.4-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippines: USGS
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked the northern Philippines late Tuesday, the US Geological Service said, with local officials warning about the potential for damage. In October 2013, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the central island of Bohol, killing more than 200 people.
A new tropical depression threatens Philippines
Tropical Depression 26 has formed and poses a threat to the Philippines. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Typhoon Nalgae: Family’s home swept away by strong flood waters in Philippines
A heartbroken family recorded the moment their home was swept away by Typhoon Nalgae in the Philippines.Mother-of-two Love Sanchez filmed the entire structure being swept away by strong flood waters in Aklan province on October 27.The Typhoon Nalgae death toll had risen to 72 by Saturday morning following severe floods and landslides in southern provinces. Tens of thousands more have been evacuated or fled their homes.Tropical storm Nalgae, locally named Paeng, strengthened into a typhoon as it made landfall.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of UKStudents in Philippines wear bizarre ‘anti-cheating’ hats to block peripheral visionKorea Air plane crashes in Philippines after overshooting runway
Tropical Storm “Nalgae” (Paeng) strengthening ahead of landfall in northern Philippines
Tropical Storm “Nalgae” — known as Paeng in the Philippines — formed on October 27, 2022, in the Philippine Sea as the 22nd named storm of the 2022 Pacific typhoon season. The storm is already blamed for the deaths of at least 13 people in the Philippines.
Death toll rises in Philippines after tropical storm Nalgae
The death toll from a storm that battered the Philippines in recent days has risen to 98, the national disaster agency said Monday, as more bodies are retrieved. Just over half of the fatalities were from a series of flash floods and landslides that destroyed villages on the southern island of Mindanao on Friday.
Tropical storm batters Philippines capital before exit
Emergency workers scrambled to rescue residents trapped by floods in and around the Philippine capital on Sunday as Tropical Storm Nalgae swept out of the country after killing at least 48 people. An average of 20 typhoons and storms hit the Philippines annually, killing hundreds each year and leaving vast areas of the country in perpetual poverty. rbl/cgm/mtp
Rebels kill 2 soldiers in quake-hit Philippine province
Philippine military officials say suspected communist rebels have killed two soldiers in an attack in a northern Philippine province where troops are helping residents recover from a strong earthquake
Destructive flash flooding hits Venezuela’s La Guaira
Very heavy rains caused by a low pressure area over the Caribbean Sea hit the mountainous coastal region of the state of La Guaira, Venezuela on October 28, 2022, causing destructive flash flooding. This system is expected to intensify into a tropical storm later today. The official NHC forecast calls...
Multiple Groundings, Capsizings in Tropical Storm in the Philippines
The Philippine Coast Guard has responded to multiple marine casualties in the wake of Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae), which arrived in the archipelago Friday with winds of 45 miles an hour. On Friday, the Panama-flagged fishing vessel Kunimatsu 3 capsized off Manila Bay, prompting a swift rescue effort. The Philippine...
Magintude 6.4 Earthquake Shakes Northern Philippines
President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., flew to the northern provinces of the Philippines that were recently ravaged by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake. He directed officials to expedite recovery efforts, as many areas remained without power, safe drinking water, or passable roads. “Many of the people who live there...
Marcos urged to declare emergency after typhoon kills 45 in Philippines
State officials on Saturday urged Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to declare a nationwide state of emergency after Tropical Storm Nalgae was blamed for 45 deaths across the country.
