Nebraska State

informedinfrastructure.com

Biden-Harris Administration Sending States Nearly $60 Billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for America’s Roads and Bridges

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a $15.4B increase in funding over FY21 which goes directly to all 50 States, DC and Puerto Rico. WASHINGTON. – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $59.9 billion in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to all 50 States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and help them continue the important work of rebuilding our roads and bridges and making our transportation system more efficient.
ALABAMA STATE
Idaho State Journal

US gathered intel on Oregon protesters, report shows

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials in the Trump administration compiled extensive intelligence dossiers on people who were arrested, even for minor offenses, during Black Lives Matter protests in Oregon. Initial drafts of the dossiers even included friends of the subjects as well as their...
OREGON STATE
rigzone.com

White House Eyes Expanding Northeast Diesel Reserve

The Biden administration is considering ways to expand a little-used emergency fuel reserve in New England, according to people familiar with the matter. The Biden administration is considering ways to expand a little-used emergency fuel reserve in New England as the East Coast grapples with shortages of both gasoline and diesel, according to people familiar with the matter.
The Herald News

#21. Illinois (tie)

- Cancer rate: 454 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.3% above U.S. average) - Cancer rate by gender: 486 per 100K men; 434 per 100K women - Deaths due to cancer: 152 per 100K (2.00805856947224% above U.S. average) - Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 57 per 100K (4.24724647290675% above U.S. average; #22 highest among all...
ILLINOIS STATE
960 The Ref

Hand vote count on hold after Nevada high court says illegal

PAHRUMP, Nev. — (AP) — An unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots in a rural Nevada county is on hold and may not resume after the Nevada Supreme Court said in an after-hours ruling the current process is illegal and the Republican secretary of state directed the county clerk to “cease immediately.”
NYE COUNTY, NV

