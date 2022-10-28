Read full article on original website
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game At Boise State
PROVO, Utah – The potential final chapter of the BYU football series with Boise State has a kickoff time. BYU’s last scheduled trip to the blue turf to take Boise State will kick off at 5 p.m. (MT) on FS2. According to Fox Sports’ schedule for week 10 in college football. Boise State’s official website has the game listed as either FS1 or FS2.
Utes Move Up In AP Top 25 After Gutsy Win In Pullman
SALT LAKE CITY- Sometimes ugly gets the job done and that’s probably the best way to describe Utah’s win on Thursday night. With several starters either beat up or out for the game, the Utes pulled off a gutsy performance in Pullman that while not pretty, earned the respect of the AP Top 25 voters who moved Utah up two spots to No. 12.
Taking Inventory Of Utah Football Injuries From Washington State
PULLMAN, Washington – It was a rough night for Utah football in terms of injuries keeping key players out and in one case happening during the game. Not much is known or probably will be known about exactly what and how long for some of Utah’s players, but there are a few things to keep inventory of as the Utes move forward into the last half of the season.
Recruiting: Washington State lands verbal from speedy wide receiver
PULLMAN -- Jake Dickert added a member to his recruiting class on Sunday when JC wide receiver Brandon Hawkins announced on Twitterhis verbal commitment to the Cougars. Hawkins becomes the 14th known verbal of the class and the first one from the junior college ranks.
BYU Fans – Please Don’t Boo Your Team
PROVO, Utah — My youngest son had the privilege of attending three BYU football games this year, thanks to a kind and generous friend of his and his family. Aiden’s first game in a college stadium was the BYU v Baylor game this year. He had never experienced that kind of sport-induced joy before. He talked about it for days.
WSU quarterback Cameron Ward talks about finding way out of offensive slump
PULLMAN -- The 21-17 loss to Utah on Thursday was another rough outing for the Washington State offense and quarterback Cameron Ward offered his thoughts on what needs to be fixed. While the offense struggled, Ward had one of his stronger games of the season in going 27 of 31 passing (87 percent) for 222 yards and a touchdown.
Boston Smith, Steve Smith’s son, receives offer from Utah basketball
Boston Smith, the son of former Utah football and NFL star receiver Steve Smith, received an offer from the University of Utah — but it’s not in football.
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
Utah College Students Would Rather Drink A Cup Of Oil Over Coffee & TikTok Is Confused AF
A man-on-the-street-style interview has gone viral on TikTok because it's making people realize that Mormons can't drink coffee. Comedian Daniel Spencer (@danbanbam) recently took to the campus of Bingham Young University in Provo, UT to ask attendees one burning hypothetical question: Would you rather drink a cup of cooking oil or a cup of joe?
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
Unique, fun dessert franchise expanding to Utah with grand opening and give away
A dessert franchise offering a creative, fun and “fantastical” donut and ice cream experience has announced its expansion to Utah.
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources gives tips for wildlife safety after video of moose getting caught in backyard swing
A moose sighting in a Park City woman's backyard sparked warnings from wildlife experts who said no matter how cute it might look, those animals are dangerous.
Crash In Provo Canyon Saturday Evening
UTAH COUNTY, Utah-Saturday evening, UDOT reported a crash on eastbound US 189 at milepost 11 at 9:38 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov. If you are planning to come back to the Wasatch Back, use I-80 and exit at Park City to...
Mayors of Utah Valley: Protect our representative democracy and vote
There aren’t many things where you can see the good, the bad and the ugly so intertwined as we can in some of our election seasons. The good, however, is really good, and it’s my hope that we can all focus on it as we cast our votes and celebrate our right and duty to vote.
FATAL: Motorcycle rider thrown from bike, killed in SR-9 crash
A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-9 Saturday night, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Daylight saving time is ending soon. Here’s when to change your clocks
Will the clocks fall back in 2022? Do we turn our clocks back this fall? Are we losing an hour of sleep 2022? Will we change clocks in November 2022? When is daylight saving time 2022? When does daylight saving time 2022 end?
