Pullman, WA

kslsports.com

TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game At Boise State

PROVO, Utah – The potential final chapter of the BYU football series with Boise State has a kickoff time. BYU’s last scheduled trip to the blue turf to take Boise State will kick off at 5 p.m. (MT) on FS2. According to Fox Sports’ schedule for week 10 in college football. Boise State’s official website has the game listed as either FS1 or FS2.
BOISE, ID
kslsports.com

Utes Move Up In AP Top 25 After Gutsy Win In Pullman

SALT LAKE CITY- Sometimes ugly gets the job done and that’s probably the best way to describe Utah’s win on Thursday night. With several starters either beat up or out for the game, the Utes pulled off a gutsy performance in Pullman that while not pretty, earned the respect of the AP Top 25 voters who moved Utah up two spots to No. 12.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Taking Inventory Of Utah Football Injuries From Washington State

PULLMAN, Washington – It was a rough night for Utah football in terms of injuries keeping key players out and in one case happening during the game. Not much is known or probably will be known about exactly what and how long for some of Utah’s players, but there are a few things to keep inventory of as the Utes move forward into the last half of the season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

BYU Fans – Please Don’t Boo Your Team

PROVO, Utah — My youngest son had the privilege of attending three BYU football games this year, thanks to a kind and generous friend of his and his family. Aiden’s first game in a college stadium was the BYU v Baylor game this year. He had never experienced that kind of sport-induced joy before. He talked about it for days.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
UTAH STATE
hebervalleyradio.com

Crash In Provo Canyon Saturday Evening

UTAH COUNTY, Utah-Saturday evening, UDOT reported a crash on eastbound US 189 at milepost 11 at 9:38 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov. If you are planning to come back to the Wasatch Back, use I-80 and exit at Park City to...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
247Sports

247Sports

