Albany, OR

osubeavers.com

Beavers Blow By Lewis & Clark in Exhibition Action

CORVALLIS - The Oregon State men's basketball team took down Lewis & Clark 98-49 Saturday evening in exhibition action at Gill Coliseum. Dexter Akanno led the Beavers with 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor, converting five of his seven 3-point attempts. Tyler Bilodeau finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, shooting 8-for-10 in the contest.
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon State Spurns Sun Devils

TEMPE, Ariz. – The Oregon State women's soccer team snapped its skid with a 3-1 comeback win in the desert over Arizona State. "I am so proud of this team", said head coach Lauren Sinacola. "Obviously this season has been a difficult one, but this group hasn't stopped showing up. I'm so happy for them. The team was on a different level today and they truly deserve to have this winning feeling. I'm excited to take this momentum into our rivalry game. Go Beavs!"
TEMPE, AZ
Lebanon-Express

High school football roundup: Lebanon High upsets Silverton 41-20

Lebanon High wrapped up its football season with a 41-20 home win over Silverton on Friday night which shook up the Mid-Willamette Conference standings and the 5A state playoff picture. The Foxes (6-3, 6-2 MWC) came into the game with the opportunity to clinch the outright conference championship. Instead, the...
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Grading the Beavers

A football team’s fortunes don’t normally hang on one play, but for Oregon State one play truly might have saved the season. When the Beavers stepped to the line of scrimmage with just seconds remaining in their game at Stanford on Oct. 8, they were trailing 27-22 and were in danger of losing a third straight game and falling to 0-3 in Pac-12 Conference play. The team’s bowl hopes would still be alive, but the ceiling for the season would be limited.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

VanSlooten leads the way in Oregon's blowout victory over Carroll College

EUGENE, Ore — Matthew Knight Arena played host to the Ducks' first exhibition game against Carroll College, where Oregon started slow but finished strong to a 72-41 victory. Prior to the game, Oregon announced that starting center Sedona Prince would miss the season after requiring surgery on her left elbow. Prince sat on the bench with the Ducks before addressing the crowd afterward, thanking them for supporting her move to Eugene and the battles with injury.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way. "Temples...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
The Times

Tigard Trader Joe's opens to enthusiastic fans

Eighty or so people lined up outside before 8 a.m. Friday, hoping to be the first to buy specialty goods at the new store.Joyce Dunn was among the estimated 80 enthusiastic shoppers who waited outside in an early morning mist at Tigard Towne Square Friday morning, Oct. 28, hoping to be one of the first to be let into the new Tigard Trader Joe's. Dunn, a Tigard resident, said she's happy the store was opening because she's a fan of both the grocery chain's low prices and unique selections. Next to her in line was Wendy Reed, another Tigard...
TIGARD, OR
beachconnection.net

Leptospirosis Affecting Many Sea Lions on Oregon Coast: Watch Your Dogs

(Newport, Oregon) – Another run of California sea lions (Zalophus californianus) infected with a somewhat contagious disease is hitting the Oregon coast, according to the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Leptospirosis, a contagious bacterial infection of the kidneys, is making its appearance again, and Oregon coast officials say it is of concern to people with pets on the beach. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a resting sea lion at Lincoln City in 2012)
NEWPORT, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla man, daughter die in wreck

The family for Jon Mickey has started a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs, other related expensesA single-vehicle crash on Oct. 23 along Dryland Road near Canby left a Molalla man and his 2-year-old daughter dead, and another child hurt. The accident, in the 29000 block of Dryland Road, saw the pickup truck go down an embankment and slide into a tree. The truck was smoking and three people were trapped inside when rescue crews arrived. Jon Mickey, and his daughter Ella, were pronounced shortly after the accident was discovered. Ella's 4-year-old brother, Beau, was rushed to the hospital where he continues to progress. In the aftermath of the accident, Samantha Peterson has organized a gofundme drive to help with the funeral expenses and medical costs involved. "Our family is devastated and need your help with thoughts, prayers, love, and cost surrounding this event," Samantha wrote on the fundraising page. To donate to the cause, got to gofundme.com under "The loss of our loved ones Jon and Ella." {loadposition sub-article-01}
MOLALLA, OR
KTVL

Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
EUGENE, OR

