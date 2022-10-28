Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
High school volleyball roundup: South Albany wins first-round match in 5A state playoffs
South Albany High defeated Ridgeview in straight sets Saturday in a first-round match in the 5A state volleyball playoffs. Set scores were 25-11, 25-20, 25-22 for the RedHawks. South Albany coach Kaela Wehrman said this is the first time in over 20 years that South Albany has advanced to the state quarterfinals.
Lebanon-Express
High school cross-country: South boys, CV girls take team titles; Raiders claim individual wins
GERVAIS — Saturday’s Mid-Willamette Conference cross-country district meet provided one final tune-up for state for the area’s top runner. And to qualify for state, of course. It was mission accomplished for Crescent Valley’s Kanoa Blake and Emily Wisniewski, the boys and girls individual winners, respectively, their teams...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Blow By Lewis & Clark in Exhibition Action
CORVALLIS - The Oregon State men's basketball team took down Lewis & Clark 98-49 Saturday evening in exhibition action at Gill Coliseum. Dexter Akanno led the Beavers with 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor, converting five of his seven 3-point attempts. Tyler Bilodeau finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, shooting 8-for-10 in the contest.
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Beavers down Western Oregon 82-66 in exhibition opener
Talia von Oelhoffen scored 23 points and AJ Marotte added 19 as the Oregon State women’s basketball team defeated Western Oregon 82-66 in an exhibition game Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State post Jelena Mitrovic went 8 for 8 from the free-throw line as she scored 16 points...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Spurns Sun Devils
TEMPE, Ariz. – The Oregon State women's soccer team snapped its skid with a 3-1 comeback win in the desert over Arizona State. "I am so proud of this team", said head coach Lauren Sinacola. "Obviously this season has been a difficult one, but this group hasn't stopped showing up. I'm so happy for them. The team was on a different level today and they truly deserve to have this winning feeling. I'm excited to take this momentum into our rivalry game. Go Beavs!"
Lebanon-Express
High school football roundup: Lebanon High upsets Silverton 41-20
Lebanon High wrapped up its football season with a 41-20 home win over Silverton on Friday night which shook up the Mid-Willamette Conference standings and the 5A state playoff picture. The Foxes (6-3, 6-2 MWC) came into the game with the opportunity to clinch the outright conference championship. Instead, the...
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Grading the Beavers
A football team’s fortunes don’t normally hang on one play, but for Oregon State one play truly might have saved the season. When the Beavers stepped to the line of scrimmage with just seconds remaining in their game at Stanford on Oct. 8, they were trailing 27-22 and were in danger of losing a third straight game and falling to 0-3 in Pac-12 Conference play. The team’s bowl hopes would still be alive, but the ceiling for the season would be limited.
What Justin Wilcox said after Cal lost to Oregon Ducks
Cal lost to No. 8 Oregon, 42-24, Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. Justin Wilcox recapped the Bears’ fifth loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Wilcox’s postgame press conference. JUSTIN WILCOX. On how game shifted:. “You got to make them earn it more than we did....
VanSlooten leads the way in Oregon's blowout victory over Carroll College
EUGENE, Ore — Matthew Knight Arena played host to the Ducks' first exhibition game against Carroll College, where Oregon started slow but finished strong to a 72-41 victory. Prior to the game, Oregon announced that starting center Sedona Prince would miss the season after requiring surgery on her left elbow. Prince sat on the bench with the Ducks before addressing the crowd afterward, thanking them for supporting her move to Eugene and the battles with injury.
Watch: Justin Herbert's Younger Brother, Patrick, Scores First College Touchdown
Football is in the genes for the Herbert family. Years after Justin Herbert made a name for himself playing quarterback for the University of Oregon, his younger brother, Patrick, is starting to make big plays for the Ducks. Patrick scored on a 40-yard touchdown - Bo Nix's sixth of the...
What they’re saying nationally, in Berkeley after Oregon Ducks beat Cal
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks defeated Cal, 42-24, at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) maintained its one-game lead in first place in the Pac-12. It travels to Colorado (1-7, 1-4) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN) Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Berkeley...
kezi.com
Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way. "Temples...
KVAL
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
Tigard Trader Joe's opens to enthusiastic fans
Eighty or so people lined up outside before 8 a.m. Friday, hoping to be the first to buy specialty goods at the new store.Joyce Dunn was among the estimated 80 enthusiastic shoppers who waited outside in an early morning mist at Tigard Towne Square Friday morning, Oct. 28, hoping to be one of the first to be let into the new Tigard Trader Joe's. Dunn, a Tigard resident, said she's happy the store was opening because she's a fan of both the grocery chain's low prices and unique selections. Next to her in line was Wendy Reed, another Tigard...
beachconnection.net
Leptospirosis Affecting Many Sea Lions on Oregon Coast: Watch Your Dogs
(Newport, Oregon) – Another run of California sea lions (Zalophus californianus) infected with a somewhat contagious disease is hitting the Oregon coast, according to the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Leptospirosis, a contagious bacterial infection of the kidneys, is making its appearance again, and Oregon coast officials say it is of concern to people with pets on the beach. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a resting sea lion at Lincoln City in 2012)
klcc.org
Union workers in Oregon and Washington end their strike, ratify deal with Weyerhaeuser
After 46 days, union workers at timber corporation Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike. Operations are set to resume at Oregon and Washington locations as early as next week. 1,200 members of Woodworkers Local 246, part of the International Association of Machinists, took to the picket lines September 13. Thomas Thede...
Nearly 60 Cars Involved in Fatal Pile Up in Oregon Due to Freak Weather Event
Freak weather events have been making headlines since early this week when a massive cold front brought more than a foot of snow to regions across Michigan and Wisconsin. However, farther west, dense fog had an especially tragic outcome, resulting in a near-60-car fatal pile-up between Salem and Eugene, Oregon.
Molalla man, daughter die in wreck
The family for Jon Mickey has started a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs, other related expensesA single-vehicle crash on Oct. 23 along Dryland Road near Canby left a Molalla man and his 2-year-old daughter dead, and another child hurt. The accident, in the 29000 block of Dryland Road, saw the pickup truck go down an embankment and slide into a tree. The truck was smoking and three people were trapped inside when rescue crews arrived. Jon Mickey, and his daughter Ella, were pronounced shortly after the accident was discovered. Ella's 4-year-old brother, Beau, was rushed to the hospital where he continues to progress. In the aftermath of the accident, Samantha Peterson has organized a gofundme drive to help with the funeral expenses and medical costs involved. "Our family is devastated and need your help with thoughts, prayers, love, and cost surrounding this event," Samantha wrote on the fundraising page. To donate to the cause, got to gofundme.com under "The loss of our loved ones Jon and Ella." {loadposition sub-article-01}
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon neighbors: Obituaries for October 26
Martin Wayne Forbes, 60, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
KTVL
Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
Comments / 0