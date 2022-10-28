Read full article on original website
High school volleyball roundup: South Albany wins first-round match in 5A state playoffs
South Albany High defeated Ridgeview in straight sets Saturday in a first-round match in the 5A state volleyball playoffs. Set scores were 25-11, 25-20, 25-22 for the RedHawks. South Albany coach Kaela Wehrman said this is the first time in over 20 years that South Albany has advanced to the state quarterfinals.
High school cross-country: South boys, CV girls take team titles; Raiders claim individual wins
GERVAIS — Saturday’s Mid-Willamette Conference cross-country district meet provided one final tune-up for state for the area’s top runner. And to qualify for state, of course. It was mission accomplished for Crescent Valley’s Kanoa Blake and Emily Wisniewski, the boys and girls individual winners, respectively, their teams...
High school football roundup: Lebanon High upsets Silverton 41-20
Lebanon High wrapped up its football season with a 41-20 home win over Silverton on Friday night which shook up the Mid-Willamette Conference standings and the 5A state playoff picture. The Foxes (6-3, 6-2 MWC) came into the game with the opportunity to clinch the outright conference championship. Instead, the...
Eugene, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
OSU women's basketball: Beavers down Western Oregon 82-66 in exhibition opener
Talia von Oelhoffen scored 23 points and AJ Marotte added 19 as the Oregon State women’s basketball team defeated Western Oregon 82-66 in an exhibition game Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State post Jelena Mitrovic went 8 for 8 from the free-throw line as she scored 16 points...
Beavers Blow By Lewis & Clark in Exhibition Action
CORVALLIS - The Oregon State men's basketball team took down Lewis & Clark 98-49 Saturday evening in exhibition action at Gill Coliseum. Dexter Akanno led the Beavers with 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor, converting five of his seven 3-point attempts. Tyler Bilodeau finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, shooting 8-for-10 in the contest.
Oregon Ducks hold steady in college football polls after beating Cal
The Oregon Ducks held steady in the polls after beating Cal. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) are ranked No. 8 with 1,135 points in the AP poll and No. 8 with 1,118 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 42-24 win over the Golden Bears on Saturday. It’s the...
OSU football: Grading the Beavers
A football team’s fortunes don’t normally hang on one play, but for Oregon State one play truly might have saved the season. When the Beavers stepped to the line of scrimmage with just seconds remaining in their game at Stanford on Oct. 8, they were trailing 27-22 and were in danger of losing a third straight game and falling to 0-3 in Pac-12 Conference play. The team’s bowl hopes would still be alive, but the ceiling for the season would be limited.
Oregon State Spurns Sun Devils
TEMPE, Ariz. – The Oregon State women's soccer team snapped its skid with a 3-1 comeback win in the desert over Arizona State. "I am so proud of this team", said head coach Lauren Sinacola. "Obviously this season has been a difficult one, but this group hasn't stopped showing up. I'm so happy for them. The team was on a different level today and they truly deserve to have this winning feeling. I'm excited to take this momentum into our rivalry game. Go Beavs!"
VanSlooten leads the way in Oregon's blowout victory over Carroll College
EUGENE, Ore — Matthew Knight Arena played host to the Ducks' first exhibition game against Carroll College, where Oregon started slow but finished strong to a 72-41 victory. Prior to the game, Oregon announced that starting center Sedona Prince would miss the season after requiring surgery on her left elbow. Prince sat on the bench with the Ducks before addressing the crowd afterward, thanking them for supporting her move to Eugene and the battles with injury.
Oregon Ducks receiver Chase Cota leaves Cal game with apparent injury
Chase Cota left Oregon’s 42-24 win against Cal with an apparent injury. The Ducks received was tackled awkwardly after a six-yard catch on third and 10 with about 9:00 to go in the first quarter of Saturday afternoon’s game at California Memorial Stadium. The senior went to the...
What Justin Wilcox said after Cal lost to Oregon Ducks
Cal lost to No. 8 Oregon, 42-24, Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. Justin Wilcox recapped the Bears’ fifth loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Wilcox’s postgame press conference. JUSTIN WILCOX. On how game shifted:. “You got to make them earn it more than we did....
Bill Oram: Oregon Ducks get a win but leave too much on the field
Dan Lanning was deep into a list of laments on Saturday afternoon when he interrupted himself for an important clarification. “I don’t want people to come away and think I’m not excited about a win,” he said. “I’m glad we won the game.”
Oregon Ducks, Colorado to kick off in midday
Oregon’s first game in November will kick off in the midday. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) will take on Colorado (1-7, 1-4) at Folsom Field at 12:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 5. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Oregon defeated Cal, 42-24, on Saturday. Colorado lost...
What they’re saying nationally, in Berkeley after Oregon Ducks beat Cal
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks defeated Cal, 42-24, at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) maintained its one-game lead in first place in the Pac-12. It travels to Colorado (1-7, 1-4) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN) Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Berkeley...
Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeff Bassa penalized for targeting against Cal, to miss first half of Colorado game
Oregon linebacker Jeff Bassa was penalized for targeting during the second half of Saturday’s game against Cal and will sit out the first half of next week’s game at Colorado. Bassa was called for targeting after the replay official initiated a review of a tackle by the sophomore...
Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way. "Temples...
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
20 Things To Do In Salem Oregon
Not to be confused with the town in Massachusetts that saw the infamous Salem Witch Trials, the city of Salem, Oregon, sits on the other side of the country. Salem is in the stunning Willamette Valley between Eugene and Portland. Although it isn’t the largest city in the state, it’s the capital, so there are plenty of things to do in Salem, Oregon.
Tigard Trader Joe's opens to enthusiastic fans
Eighty or so people lined up outside before 8 a.m. Friday, hoping to be the first to buy specialty goods at the new store.Joyce Dunn was among the estimated 80 enthusiastic shoppers who waited outside in an early morning mist at Tigard Towne Square Friday morning, Oct. 28, hoping to be one of the first to be let into the new Tigard Trader Joe's. Dunn, a Tigard resident, said she's happy the store was opening because she's a fan of both the grocery chain's low prices and unique selections. Next to her in line was Wendy Reed, another Tigard...
