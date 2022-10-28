Read full article on original website
Woman, child dead after Euclid apartment fire
This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home in Willoughby. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home...
Man dies after being shot on Public Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for suspects involved in a deadly shooting on Public Square just before midnight Sunday evening. According to police, a 39-year-old man was participating in a dice game with a group of people, when the suspect approached and shot him. Cleveland police said...
Cleveland police investigate possible kidnapping in broad daylight
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after they got a call for a possible kidnapping at around noon on Sunday.
Gun fired during domestic incident: North Ridgeville police blotter
On October 15, police investigated a domestic violence complaint that involved a gun being fired during the incident. A woman had already left the home, and the man was transported to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. He was also charged with using weapons while intoxicated. Burglary: Bagley Road. On...
Two in custody after one man killed, another injured in shooting at Elyria apartment complex, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two men are in custody following a shooting at Midview Crossings Apartments that left an Elyria man dead and another injured, police said. The 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both from Elyria, are in police custody for questioning to determine if they are in any way involved in the shooting that killed 24-year-old Jordan Lee Flanigan, according to a news release from Elyria police.
16-year-old boy arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 15-year-old girl, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. Police received a call on Oct. 28 at around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a suspicious car in the 3700 block...
1 arrested after attacking 2 people inside home in Portage County, police say
GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is in custody after attacking and hospitalizing two people in a home in Garrettsville on Friday, according to Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski. Garrettsville police arrived at a home in the Village at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 after receiving reports of a...
Gun stolen from unlocked car, several vehicle thefts reported: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Theft: Newman Avenue. A resident called the police department at 7:23 a.m. on Oct. 14 to report an unlocked vehicle parked on the street was gone through overnight and the complainant’s gun was missing. Grand theft: Lake Avenue. Officers responded at 3:18 p.m. on Oct....
Elyria Police Department investigating shooting leaving 1 dead, 1 injured
A man was found dead and another man was injured from gunshot wounds inside an apartment in Elyria on Thursday night, according to a news release from the Elyria Police Department.
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
1 man killed in shooting at Elyria apartment complex
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Elyria Police Department are investigating the circumstances that led up to a fatal shooting on Thursday night. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments on Middle Avenue at 7:46 p.m., according to Elyria police. Investigators...
31-year-old woman and 5-year-old son die in apartment fire in Euclid
According to the Euclid Fire Department, a fire at the Aljer Manor Apartments on Euclid Avenue claimed the lives of a 31-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son.
Triple shooting that left one man dead began as a feud inside store, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The triple shooting on Wednesday that led to one man’s death in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood began as a feud inside a store, according to police. The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. at the USA Food Mart, on the corner of East 123rd Street and Phillips Avenue.
Community comes together to hold vigil for man shot to death by North Royalton police
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been six years, to the day, since Julia Rielinger called North Royalton police for help, to take her mentally ill brother to the hospital for treatment, but sadly that day ended in tragedy. Julia Rielinger’s brother, Jun Wang, was shot to death by...
Seventeen-year-old boy with gun arrested outside main library: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Carrying a concealed weapon: Van Aken Boulevard. At 5:45 p.m. Oct. 24, officers were dispatched to the Shaker Heights Public Library, 16500 Van Aken Blvd., to investigate a report of a male displaying a firearm outside the library. Responding officers located a Cleveland boy, 17, who...
Alleged party crashers spit beer on passing car: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
A caller reported Oct. 23 shortly after midnight that he was driving past a what appeared to be an underage drinking party where some kids spit beer on his car, then fled in theirs, leaving behind beer cans in the yard and on the road. Police arrived about 45 minutes...
Trio of suspicious cars hightail it to the freeway: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Fleeing and eluding: Pinetree and South Woodland roads, Chagrin Boulevard, I-271 As a patrol officer stopped to check on suspicious activity involving two cars parked in front of a closed business on Oct. 23 shortly after midnight, both drivers fled westbound on Chagrin to the highway, with no further details available as the investigation continued.
Fatal shooting started with argument in Cleveland store: Police
Investigators have released more details on a Cleveland store shooting that left one man dead and two other people injured Wednesday afternoon.
Gun violence victim remembered with new street name on Cleveland's east side
CLEVELAND — We pass dozens of road signs a day, some well known and well traveled, others less so. There's a lot of power in a name. In this case, a street name designed to help us remember Anthony DeJuan Hughes Jr., who was shot and killed on Cleveland's east side while walking home from a basketball game on December 9, 2020.
Man dies in shooting outside convenience store on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died after he was shot Tuesday in the parking lot of a convenience store on the city’s East Side, police said. Robert Mason, 25, of Cleveland, was shot in the abdomen and died after someone drove him to University Hospitals, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. No arrests have been made.
