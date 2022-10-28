ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Woman, child dead after Euclid apartment fire

This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home in Willoughby. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies after being shot on Public Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for suspects involved in a deadly shooting on Public Square just before midnight Sunday evening. According to police, a 39-year-old man was participating in a dice game with a group of people, when the suspect approached and shot him. Cleveland police said...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Two in custody after one man killed, another injured in shooting at Elyria apartment complex, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two men are in custody following a shooting at Midview Crossings Apartments that left an Elyria man dead and another injured, police said. The 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both from Elyria, are in police custody for questioning to determine if they are in any way involved in the shooting that killed 24-year-old Jordan Lee Flanigan, according to a news release from Elyria police.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

1 man killed in shooting at Elyria apartment complex

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Elyria Police Department are investigating the circumstances that led up to a fatal shooting on Thursday night. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments on Middle Avenue at 7:46 p.m., according to Elyria police. Investigators...
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy