msn.com

No, the U.S. is not about to run out of diesel

A major U.S. diesel fuel supplier warned of an oil "shortage" on the East Coast Monday and suggested that it could cause prices on a variety of consumer goods to rise in the near term. But the tight supply of diesel fuel is no cause for panic, and the U.S....
US accuses North Korea of secret ammunition shipments to Russia

The United States has accused North Korea of secretly sending Russia a “significant number” of artillery shells to help in its war in Ukraine. “We’re not talking dozens here. It’s a significant number of artillery shells,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Wednesday.
Uber CEO Says Post-Pandemic Pickup in Prices Set to Last

(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc.’s elevated ride-share prices may be here to stay, according to Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi. “I don’t think prices are going to go down to pre-pandemic levels but we have seen pricing ease,” Khosrowshahi said in a Bloomberg Television interview discussing the ride-hailing giant’s third-quarter results.
