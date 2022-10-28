Read full article on original website
After channeling trailblazing music icons with her siblings, North West decided to get into the spookiness of Halloween with a completely different look. The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian looked unrecognizable while attending Khloe Kardashian’s Halloween party in Los Angeles on Sunday. North dressed up as an alien for the celebration. Her head was completely covered in a bald, red alien head with bulging black eyes while her mouth had dried blood dripping out of it. @kimandnorth♬ original sound – lexie! • In a video uploaded on North and Kim’s joint TikTok account, North sits in a glam chair while getting her prosthetics...
K-Pop star Lee Ji-han died at a massive Halloween event in Seoul, South Korea on October 29. The 24-year-old was killed during a crowd rush that claimed that lives of at least 150 people. Lee’s management company 935 Entertainment confirmed the tragic news the following day, on October 30.
Beatlemania ran wild through Heathrow Airport on Halloween 1963. Legendary American TV host and star-maker Ed Sullivan happened to witness the hysteria the Beatles caused that day.
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — Elvis, Elton John and Freddie Mercury have all gotten the biopic treatment. Now, it's finally Weird Al's turn. In "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," Daniel Radcliffe plays the parody pro through his life — or, at least, a version of his life. Yankovic, himself, co-wrote and co-produced "Weird," directed by Eric Appel. And, as you might expect, the "White and Nerdy" singer-songwriter fills the tale with plenty of satirical touches nodding to the usual conventions of the music biopic. Yet it's also full of surprises. In my interview with Yankovic and Radcliffe, Yankovic said "Weird" "is funny because it shouldn't exist." "Weird," Roku's first original film, streams Friday via the streaming device.
Now that right there is interesting.
