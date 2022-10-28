ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

North West Looks Unrecognizable In Alien Costume With Flaming T-Shirt Dress at Khloe Kardashian’s Halloween Party

After channeling trailblazing music icons with her siblings, North West decided to get into the spookiness of Halloween with a completely different look. The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian looked unrecognizable while attending Khloe Kardashian’s Halloween party in Los Angeles on Sunday. North dressed up as an alien for the celebration. Her head was completely covered in a bald, red alien head with bulging black eyes while her mouth had dried blood dripping out of it. @kimandnorth♬ original sound – lexie! • In a video uploaded on North and Kim’s joint TikTok account, North sits in a glam chair while getting her prosthetics...
Action News Jax

New this week: Radcliffe gets weird, 'Causeway' and Phoenix

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — Elvis, Elton John and Freddie Mercury have all gotten the biopic treatment. Now, it's finally Weird Al's turn. In "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," Daniel Radcliffe plays the parody pro through his life — or, at least, a version of his life. Yankovic, himself, co-wrote and co-produced "Weird," directed by Eric Appel. And, as you might expect, the "White and Nerdy" singer-songwriter fills the tale with plenty of satirical touches nodding to the usual conventions of the music biopic. Yet it's also full of surprises. In my interview with Yankovic and Radcliffe, Yankovic said "Weird" "is funny because it shouldn't exist." "Weird," Roku's first original film, streams Friday via the streaming device.
