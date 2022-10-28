ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

Cumberland, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Martinsburg High School football team will have a game with Fort Hill High School on October 31, 2022, 14:00:00.
MARTINSBURG, WV
Inside Nova

Patriot improves to 9-0 after record-setting night

Patriot set a new program-record for points and sophomore Jackson McCarter ran for a program-best 297 yards Friday in the Pioneers’ wild 76-59 Cedar Run District win over visiting John Champe. With the victory, Patriot looks to post its first 10-0 regular season Friday when it plays at defending...
ALDIE, VA
shepherdstownchronicle.com

James L. Carey

James L. Carey, 52, affectionately known as Jim or Jimmy by friends and family, of Shepherdstown, WV, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, after unexpectedly suffering an anoxic brain injury and cardiac arrest the week prior. Born on Jan. 28, 1970, in Port Jefferson, NY, he was the eldest child of Donna C. (Eggler) Inman and the late James H. Carey.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
royalexaminer.com

Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley

This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
WINCHESTER, VA
royalexaminer.com

McDermott appointed as chief public defender for the region

The Virginia Indigent Defense Commission (VIDC) has appointed Peter K. McDermott II as chief public defender for the region. He will serve the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, the City of Winchester, and the Town of Front Royal. McDermott succeeds Tim Coyne, who served in that role for...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

“Doc” Antle scheduled for court in Frederick County

Frederick County Court online documents have Bhagavan Kevin “Doc” Antle scheduled for a circuit court jury trail Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 2022. The Myrtle Beach Safari Owner became embroiled in the Tiger King scandal and series released by Netflix back in 2020. Antle faces several counts of...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
syncopatedtimes.com

Pioneering Record Collector Joe Bussard has Died at 86

When you think of the early collectors of 78 rpm records, the guys driving into Appalachia or knocking on doors in rural Mississippi to find long-lost country blues titles, Joe Bussard, who died at age 86 on September 26th, is one of the people you may picture. He lived his life in Frederick, Maryland, and unlike a few other notable collectors from the Northeast, he had a Southern accent and manner that set people at ease.
FREDERICK, MD
Inside Nova

PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still

One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
Shore News Network

Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground

Cumberland, MD- A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of peeping Tom after allegedly exposing himself in a Maryland campground. Raymond Clifford Uphill of Grantsville, according to police, was reportedly sitting in a truck watching a bathroom watching children as they entered, and exposing himself as they exited. At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call for a male indecently exposing himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap. A witness provided police with a description of the suspect who was located nearby on The post Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground appeared first on Shore News Network.
GRANTSVILLE, MD
Franklin County Free Press

The Red Wave is coming, so what comes next?

Author’s note: This is the original version of a column I did for another Chambersburg publication, which was edited by that publication to take out some important insight into local politics. In addition, I updated some comments related to the latest poll numbers and made a few minor changes to reflect current events.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wfxrtv.com

Boonsboro Firefighters respond to Friday night brush fire

BOONSBORO, Va. (WFXR) — The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company says they responded to a substantial fire in the woods on Friday night. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 6:46 p.m. to the area of Trents Ferry Road and Old Abert Road to find a fire unattended. They report Trents Ferry Road was shut down so trucks and crews had space to operate. Crews extinguished the fire which was just under two acres in size.
BOONSBORO, MD
fox5dc.com

Drunk driver crashes school bus in Virginia

A D.C. Public Schools bus driver was under the influence of alcohol Thursday when he crashed a school bus carrying a group of elementary school students and their teachers. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Fairfax County with more details.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Frederick County Road To Be Closed Due To Construction

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Shadywood Drive between Brook Drive and the Briercrest Condominiums will be closed on or about Nov. 7 for approximately two weeks. The closure will allow the construction on the Stormwater Management Facility on the east side of Shadywood Drive. Detour signs will be placed along Jefferson Pike,...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fcfreepress

Josiah Bobb, Tier 2 Megan’s Law Offender Wanted by CPD

The Chambersburg Borough Police Department is asking for your help in locating Josiah Bobb. Bobb served 437 days in jail for sexually assaulting a child. The charges resulted from online chats he had with a child online. He traveled from Scranton to Tennessee for the purpose of having sex with her. The child was 12 years old at the time.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
whatsupwoodbridge.com

Beer festival taking place in Nokesville

Music and adult beverages will be enjoyed in Nokesville. A beer festival is heading to the Tank Farm, 13906 Aden Road, on November 5. Scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the event will be hosted by the Tank Farm, Armed Forces Brewing Co., and former Navy SEAL Team 6 Operator Rob O’Neill.
NOKESVILLE, VA

