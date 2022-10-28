Read full article on original website
Page County family turns Halloween into hope
LURAY, Va. — Halloween is all about the tricks or treats, costumes and candy, frights and fun. However, one Luray family is also using the holiday to serve as a beacon of hope for children fighting for their lives at St. Jude Research Hospital.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Linda L. Buzzerd
Linda Lee Swaim (Clark) Buzzerd, age 82, a Berkeley Springs native, currently of Martinsburg, died of congestive heart failure on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Born Linda Lee Swaim, on May 7, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Roscoe Reed and Mary Emma (Hovermill) Swaim of Mountain Run Farm, Berkeley Springs.
royalexaminer.com
Grand opening & ribbon cutting at Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services
Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services at 126-B W. 5th Street in Front Royal held its grand opening on October 28, 2022. Nike Foster Cales and Byron Biggs of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce and Town of Front Royal Mayor Chris Holloway welcomed Rachel Paugh of Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services to the community.
theriver953.com
“Doc” Antle scheduled for court in Frederick County
Frederick County Court online documents have Bhagavan Kevin “Doc” Antle scheduled for a circuit court jury trail Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 2022. The Myrtle Beach Safari Owner became embroiled in the Tiger King scandal and series released by Netflix back in 2020. Antle faces several counts of...
royalexaminer.com
Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
Cumberland, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
su.edu
Shenandoah Gifted Ownership of Property that Includes Residence Hall, Dining Facility
Shenandoah University will soon own the Millwood Avenue property that includes South Campus Commons and Buzzins restaurant thanks to a generous donation by the Don Vaden family that is one of the largest real estate gifts in the university’s history. Shenandoah has renamed South Campus Commons to Vaden Campus...
syncopatedtimes.com
Pioneering Record Collector Joe Bussard has Died at 86
When you think of the early collectors of 78 rpm records, the guys driving into Appalachia or knocking on doors in rural Mississippi to find long-lost country blues titles, Joe Bussard, who died at age 86 on September 26th, is one of the people you may picture. He lived his life in Frederick, Maryland, and unlike a few other notable collectors from the Northeast, he had a Southern accent and manner that set people at ease.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
It’s a sweet season for Virginia apples
WINCHESTER—Crisp fall weather means apple cider, pie and other products—and Virginia growers are supplying the market with plenty of local apples. “It’s been a great season,” said Joe Snapp, owner of West Oaks Farm and Market in Winchester. Snapp grows 16 apple varieties that he sells...
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patches
Cozy camp fires, corn maze, and pumpkin picking. What more can you want? Summer’s Farm in Frederick County offers a little something for everyone. The farm offers more than 45 activities for visitors. October 29 is the last night to view the fireworks.
cohaitungchi.com
Where To See Fall Foliage Near Washington DC
Here’s my guide to the best spots for leaf peeping and fall foliage color in the Washington D.C. area, my home for over 20 years. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year in the D.C. region. As the leaves turn fiery colors, locals and tourists...
WTOP
Gonzaga student, 17, pens self-published book thanking family for guidance
A high school senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. explores the question of why some kids achieve while others are held back in his new book. Duane “Ben” Sylvestre, a 17-year-old senior at Gonzaga College High School writes in his self-published book, “My Momma Made Me Do It,” that loving parents have guided him through life so far and helped him achieve. He said he’s learned so much thanks to his mom’s relentless ambitions for him.
Page County first responders hold emergency drills at local high school
Page County Sheriff, Chad Cubbage - October 29, 2022~ PCSO Facebook page. Luray, Va. — On the morning of Saturday, October 29, local town, county and state law enforcement agencies conducted active shooter training drills at Luray High School, in Page County.
travelawaits.com
The Unique Rail Biking Adventure You Need To Try In Maryland’s Allegheny Mountains
Some adventures are so unique, they are irresistible. When we visited Maryland, this is pretty much what attracted us to Tracks and Yaks’ unusual Frostburg to Cash Valley rail bike tour in the beautiful Allegheny Mountains. In September, my husband Dean and I took a biking vacation on the...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Urges Children, Their Parents, Motorists To Be Safe This Halloween
Large numbers of kids are expected to be out trick or treating. Photo courtesy of Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Frederick, Md (KM) Trick or treating is always a fun time for children during Halloween as they dress up in ghoulish costumes and try to scare up some candy. But it’s important to be safe. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says children should wear costumes that are loose so warm clothing can be worn underneath. Also, the costumes should be made of light colored material or have retro-reflective strips so that motorists can see them. Instead of masks, the Sheriff’s Office advises makeup be put on children’s faces so they can see.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
theriver953.com
Frederick County residents are approved for a tax rebate
The Frederick County board of Supervisors announced the unanimous vote to provide Citizens of Frederick County a tax rebate. Tax relief will be in the form of a rebate on personal property taxes in 2022. Board of Supervisors Chairperson Charles Dehaven said the rebate will be reflected on the 2022...
Howard County native 'The Bald Ballerina' finds joy in the face of devastating cancer diagnosis
As we say goodbye to October, Breast Cancer Awareness month, it's important to remember breast cancer is the most common form of cancer for women younger than 39. It's rare. And only 5% of cases are women in their 20's. Howard County's Maggie Kudirka was only 23 when she was diagnosed with stage 4, metastatic breast cancer. At the time she was just beginning her career as a professional dancer with New York's 'Joffrey Ballet Concert Group'. The prestigious company offered her a full scholarship. Less than a year into her new, exciting career she felt a lump while showering. And...
thediwire.com
Croatan Acquires 291-unit Washington, D.C. Apartment Community
Croatan Investments, a sponsor of Delaware statutory trust offerings and other private placements, acquired Midtown at Camp Springs, a 291-unit garden-style apartment community with 13,000 square feet of ground floor retail located in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Built in 2009, Midtown at Camp Springs’ current occupancy rate is 96%....
