Jefferson County, WA

Linda L. Buzzerd

Linda Lee Swaim (Clark) Buzzerd, age 82, a Berkeley Springs native, currently of Martinsburg, died of congestive heart failure on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Born Linda Lee Swaim, on May 7, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Roscoe Reed and Mary Emma (Hovermill) Swaim of Mountain Run Farm, Berkeley Springs.
MARTINSBURG, WV
Grand opening & ribbon cutting at Liam's Chance Behavioral Services

Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services at 126-B W. 5th Street in Front Royal held its grand opening on October 28, 2022. Nike Foster Cales and Byron Biggs of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce and Town of Front Royal Mayor Chris Holloway welcomed Rachel Paugh of Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services to the community.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
"Doc" Antle scheduled for court in Frederick County

Frederick County Court online documents have Bhagavan Kevin “Doc” Antle scheduled for a circuit court jury trail Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 2022. The Myrtle Beach Safari Owner became embroiled in the Tiger King scandal and series released by Netflix back in 2020. Antle faces several counts of...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley

This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
WINCHESTER, VA
Cumberland, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Martinsburg High School football team will have a game with Fort Hill High School on October 31, 2022, 14:00:00.
MARTINSBURG, WV
Pioneering Record Collector Joe Bussard has Died at 86

When you think of the early collectors of 78 rpm records, the guys driving into Appalachia or knocking on doors in rural Mississippi to find long-lost country blues titles, Joe Bussard, who died at age 86 on September 26th, is one of the people you may picture. He lived his life in Frederick, Maryland, and unlike a few other notable collectors from the Northeast, he had a Southern accent and manner that set people at ease.
FREDERICK, MD
It's a sweet season for Virginia apples

WINCHESTER—Crisp fall weather means apple cider, pie and other products—and Virginia growers are supplying the market with plenty of local apples. “It’s been a great season,” said Joe Snapp, owner of West Oaks Farm and Market in Winchester. Snapp grows 16 apple varieties that he sells...
VIRGINIA STATE
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still

One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
Where To See Fall Foliage Near Washington DC

Here’s my guide to the best spots for leaf peeping and fall foliage color in the Washington D.C. area, my home for over 20 years. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year in the D.C. region. As the leaves turn fiery colors, locals and tourists...
WASHINGTON, DC
Gonzaga student, 17, pens self-published book thanking family for guidance

A high school senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. explores the question of why some kids achieve while others are held back in his new book. Duane “Ben” Sylvestre, a 17-year-old senior at Gonzaga College High School writes in his self-published book, “My Momma Made Me Do It,” that loving parents have guided him through life so far and helped him achieve. He said he’s learned so much thanks to his mom’s relentless ambitions for him.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office Urges Children, Their Parents, Motorists To Be Safe This Halloween

Large numbers of kids are expected to be out trick or treating. Photo courtesy of Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Frederick, Md (KM) Trick or treating is always a fun time for children during Halloween as they dress up in ghoulish costumes and try to scare up some candy. But it’s important to be safe. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says children should wear costumes that are loose so warm clothing can be worn underneath. Also, the costumes should be made of light colored material or have retro-reflective strips so that motorists can see them. Instead of masks, the Sheriff’s Office advises makeup be put on children’s faces so they can see.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Frederick County residents are approved for a tax rebate

The Frederick County board of Supervisors announced the unanimous vote to provide Citizens of Frederick County a tax rebate. Tax relief will be in the form of a rebate on personal property taxes in 2022. Board of Supervisors Chairperson Charles Dehaven said the rebate will be reflected on the 2022...
Howard County native 'The Bald Ballerina' finds joy in the face of devastating cancer diagnosis

As we say goodbye to October, Breast Cancer Awareness month, it's important to remember breast cancer is the most common form of cancer for women younger than 39.  It's rare. And only 5% of cases are women in their 20's.  Howard County's Maggie Kudirka was only 23 when she was diagnosed with stage 4, metastatic breast cancer. At the time she was just beginning her career as a professional dancer with New York's 'Joffrey Ballet Concert Group'.  The prestigious company offered her a full scholarship. Less than a year into her new, exciting career she felt a lump while showering. And...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Croatan Acquires 291-unit Washington, D.C. Apartment Community

Croatan Investments, a sponsor of Delaware statutory trust offerings and other private placements, acquired Midtown at Camp Springs, a 291-unit garden-style apartment community with 13,000 square feet of ground floor retail located in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Built in 2009, Midtown at Camp Springs’ current occupancy rate is 96%....
WASHINGTON, DC

