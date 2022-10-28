ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Hanks Brings Back ‘SNL’ Character David S.

Saturday Night Live aired its annual Halloween program on October 29, with Jack Harlow hosting and serving as the musical guest. Harlow was also the show’s musical guest. However, the fact that a fan-favorite sketch character made an unexpected cameo was the thing that sent the audience into a frenzy.
New York City, NY
Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

