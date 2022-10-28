Star Wars: Why George Lucas Refused to Cameo and What Do Arvel Skeen’s Tattoos Mean?

This point, there have been a lot of Star Wars movies, but only one of them has a cameo by George Lucas. Someone who was the brains behind six science fiction movies has shown a lot of self-control. He hasn’t even been in any of the Star Wars movies. There’s a good reason for that, it turns out.

Why George Lucas Refused to Cameo

In an interview for The Phantom Menace, John Knoll, who was in charge of special effects, said that he did make a case for George Lucas to be a Star Wars character, but they had different ideas. Knolls says, “I tried to get George to make a cameo.” “He said, ‘Nah. “‘Too corny.'”

It might seem strange that cheesiness was a goal for a franchise with laser swords, and spaceships, and that John Williams scored, but a cameo from the creator can be a whole other level of tacky. In the end, Revenge of the Sith was the first time Lucas was in front of the camera.

Near the opera house, he and his daughter Katie Lucas play blue aliens who talk to each other. It’s “blink and you’ll miss it” so that it doesn’t become one of those things that people always point out. Star Wars already has enough of those, like when Han and Luke talk about 1138 in “A New Hope,” which is a reference to the title of Lucas’s first movie.

If he decided to show up again now, things would be different. Since Lucasfilm was sold to Disney, Lucas hasn’t had anything to do with how Star Wars is run. Now, if a director, writer, or producer made a small cameo in one of their own sci-fi shows or action movies, it would be more of a wink than a real cameo.

Knoll says that several people who do special effects can be seen in The Phantom Menace as CGI aliens in the background. That’s where the idea came for Lucas to sneak in since everyone is hidden behind a green screen. That’s definitely a sneaky way to do it, and Lucas knew it because he was covered in blue makeup.

Disney Plus has all of the Star Wars movies and TV shows that have been made so far. We have a lot to look at while we wait for Ahsoka to come out, including Easter eggs and other references we might find.

What do Arvel Skeen’s Tattoos Mean?

In Star Wars: Episode 5, what do the tattoos on Arvel Skeen’s body mean? Even though the latest Star Wars series seems to have little to do with the larger story of the science fiction movie franchise, each new episode still has connections to be found.

Arvel Skeen is a member of the small group of Rebels that Cassian joins. We learned more about him in this week’s Star Wars episode. We not only find out why he wants to bring down the Empire, but we also see some interesting tattoos on his body.

If you want to know what Arvel Skeen’s tattoos mean, you can find out here.

Krayt Head

Cassian’s first tattoo he recognizes is on Skeen’s chest. It looks like a barcode, and Cassian calls it a “Krayt head” symbol. In Star Wars lore, the Tusken Raiders kept the Krayt head in their cave along with two other important items. It was the head of the Krayt dragon, a big reptile that lived on Tattooine and scared people away.

The planet Crait from the Star Wars movie The Last Jedi should not be confused with Krayt in this case. The people in charge of Star Wars like to make things hard, don’t they

By the Hand

Cassian’s next tattoo is a piece of art that looks a little bit like a hand. Cassian calls this symbol “By the Hand.” It has something to do with the Dark Side of the galaxy, and it may have something to do with Grand Admiral Thrawn, who you might know from the Star Wars animated series.

We think that Andor is talking about the Empire of the Hand when he talks about the “Hand.” Thrawn led this group as a way to colonize parts of the galaxy that had not yet been explored. Cassian talks about his time at the Sipo youth center, and Skeen says, “They built a lot of cages.” This means that both of them were held captive by the Empire of the Hand at some point.

Check out our guide to the Easter eggs in Luthen Rael’s collection if you want to learn more about the Star Wars universe outside of Andor.