BBC
'Massive' drone attack on Black Sea Fleet - Russia
Ukraine has carried out a "massive" drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, damaging one warship, Russia says. Nine drones were used, a top official said. Ukraine has not commented. Without providing evidence, Russia accused British troops of being involved in Saturday's attack...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia halts grain deal after 'massive' Black Sea Fleet attack
Russia has announced it is suspending its involvement in the internationally-brokered deal that allows Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports. It comes after Russia accused Ukraine of a "massive" drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea. Ukraine has not admitted the attack and President...
Ukraine war updates: Russia drops grain deal, claiming drones hit its ships (Oct. 31)
Catch up on key developments and the latest in-depth coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Coldplay perform Iranian protest song by arrested singer
An Iranian protest anthem that has become the soundtrack to the national uprising was again thrust into the international spotlight over the weekend when Coldplay performed a cover and broadcast it live around the world. The British band played the song, Baraye, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday and Saturday...
BBC
Ukraine war: Power and water supply hit across Ukraine in 'massive' Russian missile strikes
Ukraine says power and water supply across the country has been badly hit after Russia launched more than 50 missiles targeting critical facilities. In the capital Kyiv, 80% of residents were without water, and about 350,000 apartments had no electricity, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said. In the north-eastern city of Kharkiv,...
BBC
India in shock as bridge disaster toll rises to 141
Nothing could've prepared Mohanbhai Kundariya, a lawmaker from Gujarat state, for what happened on Sunday. The politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party lost 12 family members in one evening after the bridge snapped and collapsed, plunging hundreds of people into the river. Mr Kundariya's sister and 11 others -...
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Kherson civilians moved, German regrets and Chechen losses
Russia says it has completed its operation to move at least 70,000 civilians out of the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson - what Kyiv calls forced deportations. A Russian militia commander said its troops were preparing Kherson for defence, ahead of an expected battle with advancing Ukrainian forces. The region...
BBC
Morbi bridge collapse: Hopes fade for survivors in Gujarat tragedy
A rescue operation - begun after a pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed in India's western state of Gujarat - has been scaled down as hopes fade of more survivors being found. Officials say 141 people - most of them women, children or elderly - died after the bridge collapsed on Sunday...
BBC
Trapped in Saudi Arabia: A mother's fight to free her daughter
Mothers from the US, Canada, the UK and other western countries, are fighting to get their children out of Saudi Arabia after marriage breakdowns to Saudi nationals. A campaigner says many don't get the help they need from their own governments. At first all seemed fine when American mum, Carly...
BBC
Suella Braverman was in denial over forced resignation, sources say
Suella Braverman was "amazed" and "in denial" over being forced to resign for breaching the ministerial code, according to sources. Ms Braverman stood down as then PM Liz Truss's home secretary on 19 October after admitting to a "technical infringement" by sending an official document from a personal email account.
BBC
Ministers face questions as migrant crisis worsens
Suella Braverman is under pressure to answer questions about worsening conditions at a migrant processing centre in Kent said to be overcrowded. Sir Roger Gale, one of the Tory MPs in Kent, said the situation in Manston was "wholly unacceptable" and suggested it may have "developed deliberately". Hundreds of people...
BBC
Do not intervene with Just Stop Oil protests, Met urges
The Met has urged the public not to "directly intervene" with Just Stop Oil demonstrators. Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said people should "call us, and we will deal" with the climate change group. He spoke after angry motorists removed demonstrators from blocked roads in central London on Saturday. Mr Twist...
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Living in Britain's most exorcised home
Poltergeist activity, apparitions, alleged possessions - even physical injury. A woman who lived in a remote farmhouse in the Brecon Beacons described the horrifying events that led her to call in exorcists, time and time again. The family's home had more exorcisms than any other in British history. It begun...
BBC
Charity apologises over feminist Elsie Inglis statue row
The charity planning an Edinburgh statue in honour of the feminist Dr Elsie Inglis has apologised for the way it handled the scrapping of a competition to find an artist. Statue for Dr Elsie Inglis trustees said their "decision and approach should have been explained more fully". Alexander Stoddart, who...
BBC
Iran protests: Fresh clashes in Zahedan
Intense clashes have taken place in the Iranian city of Zahedan, as anti-government unrest grips the country. Social media footage showed security forces firing into crowds, four weeks after dozens were killed in protests there over allegations a teenage girl was raped by a senior policeman. State media said one...
BBC
Suella Braverman email could throw fresh doubt over security breach claims
An email sent from Suella Braverman's personal account on the day she had to resign over a security breach could throw fresh doubt over her claims about the speed with which she took action. The email, seen by the BBC, told the recipient of a highly sensitive message that Ms...
