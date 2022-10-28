ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photographer’s work preserves farm history

Rick Decorie never knows when his camera’s shutter closes if he just took the last photo ever of a classic old structure. While it is sad to realize that some of the barns he has photographed were torn down or burned, he likes the idea that his art gives them life.
Welcome to ghostly spiritual realm

REEDSBURG, Wis. – A group of ghost hunters met in March 2014 with Reedsburg Mayor Dave Estes to visit the basement of Reedsburg City Hall – the former site of the Reedsburg Public Library, dedicated New Year’s Day, 1912. No one really expected anything out of the ordinary – except investigator and canine mascot Baire, who smelled pizza and gave his patented soulful look until he snagged some.
