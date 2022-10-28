Read full article on original website
Related
Food Stamps Schedule: Florida Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic...
agupdate.com
Photographer’s work preserves farm history
Rick Decorie never knows when his camera’s shutter closes if he just took the last photo ever of a classic old structure. While it is sad to realize that some of the barns he has photographed were torn down or burned, he likes the idea that his art gives them life.
agupdate.com
Welcome to ghostly spiritual realm
REEDSBURG, Wis. – A group of ghost hunters met in March 2014 with Reedsburg Mayor Dave Estes to visit the basement of Reedsburg City Hall – the former site of the Reedsburg Public Library, dedicated New Year’s Day, 1912. No one really expected anything out of the ordinary – except investigator and canine mascot Baire, who smelled pizza and gave his patented soulful look until he snagged some.
Comments / 0