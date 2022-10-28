Read full article on original website
It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted cityHeather JauquetFrederick, MD
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Maryland witness considering Ring Doorbell caught UFORoger MarshFrederick, MD
Visit the Most Haunted Town in West VirginiaTravel MavenShepherdstown, WV
royalexaminer.com
Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
travelawaits.com
The Unique Rail Biking Adventure You Need To Try In Maryland’s Allegheny Mountains
Some adventures are so unique, they are irresistible. When we visited Maryland, this is pretty much what attracted us to Tracks and Yaks’ unusual Frostburg to Cash Valley rail bike tour in the beautiful Allegheny Mountains. In September, my husband Dean and I took a biking vacation on the...
cohaitungchi.com
Where To See Fall Foliage Near Washington DC
Here’s my guide to the best spots for leaf peeping and fall foliage color in the Washington D.C. area, my home for over 20 years. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year in the D.C. region. As the leaves turn fiery colors, locals and tourists...
mocoshow.com
Collision Sunday Afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds
According to Battalion Chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services James Carpenter, four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon. The fairgrounds hosts various events at the site on weekends, including private parties, flea markets and food trucks.
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
Cumberland, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
9 Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner (Plus To-Go Options!)
Don’t want to spend your entire Thanksgiving in the kitchen? These DC-area restaurants will serve up turkey dinner for your whole family. Real talk: Turkey Day isn’t actually about the turkey, so why spend all day in the kitchen? Make Thanksgiving dinner an easy lift by skipping meal prep all together and letting a local restaurant do the work. We’ve rounded up a number of dine-in and to-go options so you can spend more time with your family (and less time hunched over a stove).
foxbaltimore.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox speaks at 'Freedom Rally' in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spoke at a Freedom Rally on Saturday afternoon. Candidate for Maryland Attorney General, Michael Peroutka, Maryland State Delegates Nino Mangione, and Pat Mcdonough were also in attendance. Cox says his top priorities are limiting crime and fighting inflation. The candidate...
Grandfather wins pair of Maryland lottery games on same day, takes home $75K
COLUMBIA, Md. — Staying the course led to a profitable night for a Maryland grandfather. Playing the same numbers that he had selected for years, Earl Joyce Sr. won not one, but two games on the same day in the Maryland lottery last month, cashing in $75,000. According to...
mocoshow.com
Sunday Night Collision Injures Three in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision late Sunday night in front of Fire Station 708 in Gaithersburg on Montgomery Village Ave and Russell Ave, according to Battalion Fire Chief James Carpenter. The collision occurred at approximately 10:15pm and led to three patients being evaluated with...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Goatman and Chessie and Snally…oh my! Here are some of the cryptids that are said to call Maryland and D.C. home.
The national capital area is rumored to be home to a wide variety of unusual creatures. This is the Capital News Service Halloween guide to your local ghouls, ghosts and things that go bump in the night. Goatman. Prince George’s County’s own anthropomorphic night stalker, the Goatman, became a mainstream...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Tysons Corner, VA
Tysons Corner, the ultimate shopping destination in Fairfax County, Virginia, is a hidden gem for recreational and dining extravagance. Nestled between the McLean countryside and the urban life of Vienna, Virginia, Tysons Corner bridges the two worlds. Tysons Corner, also known as Tysons, was once Peach Grove before its designation...
theburn.com
An old farm near Ashburn becomes a modern winery
Nine minutes. That’s the approximate drive time from Brambleton to the new Old Farm Winery at Hartland, just southwest of Ashburn. Even for residents in Lansdowne and the Route 7 corridor, it’s just a 20-minute drive. “My wife and I love going to try different wineries in the...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hunt Valley, MD
Hunt Valley in Baltimore County, Maryland, was once a land filled with shady hills. The McCormick Company moved into the area in 1962, and the city has then been known for its business district with its impressive roster of new businesses, industrial parks, and corporate centers. As this once-rural area...
loudounnow.com
Photo Gallery: Purcellville’s Halloween Block Party
Hundreds gathered on the west end of town Saturday night to the annual Purcellville Halloween Block Party. Participants competed for $2,500 in prize money awarded to those with the best costumes, horrific scream or werewolf howl. The event is organized by Discover Purcellville.
‘Doc’ Antle’s trial delayed in Virginia; ‘Tiger King’ star accused of animal cruelty, selling endangered species
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A jury trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner Bhagavan ‘Doc’ Antle that had been scheduled to get underway Monday morning in Frederick County, Virginia, has been delayed, according to officials. Antle is facing several counts of animal cruelty and selling endangered species. The reason for the delay remains unclear, but […]
wfmd.com
Frederick County Road To Be Closed Due To Construction
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Shadywood Drive between Brook Drive and the Briercrest Condominiums will be closed on or about Nov. 7 for approximately two weeks. The closure will allow the construction on the Stormwater Management Facility on the east side of Shadywood Drive. Detour signs will be placed along Jefferson Pike,...
syncopatedtimes.com
Pioneering Record Collector Joe Bussard has Died at 86
When you think of the early collectors of 78 rpm records, the guys driving into Appalachia or knocking on doors in rural Mississippi to find long-lost country blues titles, Joe Bussard, who died at age 86 on September 26th, is one of the people you may picture. He lived his life in Frederick, Maryland, and unlike a few other notable collectors from the Northeast, he had a Southern accent and manner that set people at ease.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County police cruiser crashes underneath suspect vehicle in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A major crash has closed roads in Silver Spring after a police pursuit of an armed robbery suspect vehicle ended with a crash involving a police cruiser and a Metrobus. Montgomery County Police responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road for...
Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground
Cumberland, MD- A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of peeping Tom after allegedly exposing himself in a Maryland campground. Raymond Clifford Uphill of Grantsville, according to police, was reportedly sitting in a truck watching a bathroom watching children as they entered, and exposing himself as they exited. At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call for a male indecently exposing himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap. A witness provided police with a description of the suspect who was located nearby on The post Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground appeared first on Shore News Network.
