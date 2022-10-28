ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherdstown, WV

royalexaminer.com

Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley

This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
WINCHESTER, VA
cohaitungchi.com

Where To See Fall Foliage Near Washington DC

Here’s my guide to the best spots for leaf peeping and fall foliage color in the Washington D.C. area, my home for over 20 years. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year in the D.C. region. As the leaves turn fiery colors, locals and tourists...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Collision Sunday Afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds

According to Battalion Chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services James Carpenter, four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon. The fairgrounds hosts various events at the site on weekends, including private parties, flea markets and food trucks.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still

One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
High School Football PRO

Cumberland, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Martinsburg High School football team will have a game with Fort Hill High School on October 31, 2022, 14:00:00.
MARTINSBURG, WV
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

9 Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner (Plus To-Go Options!)

Don’t want to spend your entire Thanksgiving in the kitchen? These DC-area restaurants will serve up turkey dinner for your whole family. Real talk: Turkey Day isn’t actually about the turkey, so why spend all day in the kitchen? Make Thanksgiving dinner an easy lift by skipping meal prep all together and letting a local restaurant do the work. We’ve rounded up a number of dine-in and to-go options so you can spend more time with your family (and less time hunched over a stove).
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Sunday Night Collision Injures Three in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision late Sunday night in front of Fire Station 708 in Gaithersburg on Montgomery Village Ave and Russell Ave, according to Battalion Fire Chief James Carpenter. The collision occurred at approximately 10:15pm and led to three patients being evaluated with...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Tysons Corner, VA

Tysons Corner, the ultimate shopping destination in Fairfax County, Virginia, is a hidden gem for recreational and dining extravagance. Nestled between the McLean countryside and the urban life of Vienna, Virginia, Tysons Corner bridges the two worlds. Tysons Corner, also known as Tysons, was once Peach Grove before its designation...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

An old farm near Ashburn becomes a modern winery

Nine minutes. That’s the approximate drive time from Brambleton to the new Old Farm Winery at Hartland, just southwest of Ashburn. Even for residents in Lansdowne and the Route 7 corridor, it’s just a 20-minute drive. “My wife and I love going to try different wineries in the...
ASHBURN, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hunt Valley, MD

Hunt Valley in Baltimore County, Maryland, was once a land filled with shady hills. The McCormick Company moved into the area in 1962, and the city has then been known for its business district with its impressive roster of new businesses, industrial parks, and corporate centers. As this once-rural area...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
loudounnow.com

Photo Gallery: Purcellville’s Halloween Block Party

Hundreds gathered on the west end of town Saturday night to the annual Purcellville Halloween Block Party. Participants competed for $2,500 in prize money awarded to those with the best costumes, horrific scream or werewolf howl. The event is organized by Discover Purcellville.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
WBTW News13

‘Doc’ Antle’s trial delayed in Virginia; ‘Tiger King’ star accused of animal cruelty, selling endangered species

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A jury trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner Bhagavan ‘Doc’ Antle that had been scheduled to get underway Monday morning in Frederick County, Virginia, has been delayed, according to officials. Antle is facing several counts of animal cruelty and selling endangered species. The reason for the delay remains unclear, but […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfmd.com

Frederick County Road To Be Closed Due To Construction

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Shadywood Drive between Brook Drive and the Briercrest Condominiums will be closed on or about Nov. 7 for approximately two weeks. The closure will allow the construction on the Stormwater Management Facility on the east side of Shadywood Drive. Detour signs will be placed along Jefferson Pike,...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
syncopatedtimes.com

Pioneering Record Collector Joe Bussard has Died at 86

When you think of the early collectors of 78 rpm records, the guys driving into Appalachia or knocking on doors in rural Mississippi to find long-lost country blues titles, Joe Bussard, who died at age 86 on September 26th, is one of the people you may picture. He lived his life in Frederick, Maryland, and unlike a few other notable collectors from the Northeast, he had a Southern accent and manner that set people at ease.
FREDERICK, MD
Shore News Network

Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground

Cumberland, MD- A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of peeping Tom after allegedly exposing himself in a Maryland campground. Raymond Clifford Uphill of Grantsville, according to police, was reportedly sitting in a truck watching a bathroom watching children as they entered, and exposing himself as they exited. At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call for a male indecently exposing himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap. A witness provided police with a description of the suspect who was located nearby on The post Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground appeared first on Shore News Network.
GRANTSVILLE, MD

