It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted cityHeather JauquetFrederick, MD
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Maryland witness considering Ring Doorbell caught UFORoger MarshFrederick, MD
Visit the Most Haunted Town in West VirginiaTravel MavenShepherdstown, WV
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Stanley M. Myers
Stanley M. Myers, 71, of Martinsburg, WV died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at the Berkeley Medical Center. He was the son of the late Ernest M. Myers and Rosalie Miller Myers. He was of the Christian faith. He was a 1969 graduate of Martinsburg High School, and a 1973...
theriver953.com
“Doc” Antle scheduled for court in Frederick County
Frederick County Court online documents have Bhagavan Kevin “Doc” Antle scheduled for a circuit court jury trail Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 2022. The Myrtle Beach Safari Owner became embroiled in the Tiger King scandal and series released by Netflix back in 2020. Antle faces several counts of...
royalexaminer.com
Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Handbell concert benefits two Jefferson County food pantries
New Street United Methodist Church presented a Handbell Concert hosted by Asbury United Methodist Church in Charles Town, on Oct. 8. The concert benefited two local food pantries: Jefferson County Community Ministries and Shepherdstown Shares. The concert included bell choirs from Asbury United Methodist Church in Charles Town, under the...
Cumberland, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WDTV
$1 million lottery ticket sold in small West Virginia town
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A winning lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in a small West Virginia town of less than 1,500 people. The Mega Millions ticket was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, a town of only 1,494 people as of last year. According...
mocoshow.com
Sunday Night Collision Injures Three in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision late Sunday night in front of Fire Station 708 in Gaithersburg on Montgomery Village Ave and Russell Ave, according to Battalion Fire Chief James Carpenter. The collision occurred at approximately 10:15pm and led to three patients being evaluated with...
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
su.edu
Shenandoah Gifted Ownership of Property that Includes Residence Hall, Dining Facility
Shenandoah University will soon own the Millwood Avenue property that includes South Campus Commons and Buzzins restaurant thanks to a generous donation by the Don Vaden family that is one of the largest real estate gifts in the university’s history. Shenandoah has renamed South Campus Commons to Vaden Campus...
loudounnow.com
Photo Gallery: Purcellville’s Halloween Block Party
Hundreds gathered on the west end of town Saturday night to the annual Purcellville Halloween Block Party. Participants competed for $2,500 in prize money awarded to those with the best costumes, horrific scream or werewolf howl. The event is organized by Discover Purcellville.
theriver953.com
Frederick County residents are approved for a tax rebate
The Frederick County board of Supervisors announced the unanimous vote to provide Citizens of Frederick County a tax rebate. Tax relief will be in the form of a rebate on personal property taxes in 2022. Board of Supervisors Chairperson Charles Dehaven said the rebate will be reflected on the 2022...
washco-md.net
Washington County Announces 2022-2023 Farm of the Year
HAGERSTOWN, MD (October 26, 2022) – The Washington County Department of Business Development is pleased to announce the 2022-2023 Farm of the Year, Baker Farms LLC of Boonsboro, Maryland. The Farm of the Year program recognizes a Washington County farm that showcases excellence in agriculture and promotes a greater...
WJLA
DC man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 Montgomery County halfway house murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Washington, D.C. man charged with a 2013 homicide was sentenced Friday afternoon. Last month, Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington, D.C. and Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown, Md. appeared in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Alexander Buie in November 2013, and multiple related charges, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Rockville (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Rockville, MD. Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016. Mochinut offers mochi donuts, which is described as “a donut that originated from Hawaii which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.” Up to 25 different flavors are available, but flavors will vary by location. The Mochinut menu also consists savory treats in the form of Korean hotdogs and offers other sweet menu items like soft serve ice cream and bubble tea drinks. An opening date is not yet available.
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven into Building at Potomac Woods Plaza
A vehicle was driven into the Walgreens at 1075 Seven Locks Rd in Potomac Woods Plaza on Friday, October 28, around 11am. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, EMS is currently evaluating one adult (driver) and no patrons were injured. We will post an update when more information becomes available. Feature photo courtesy of Sam Polland (@samthelender on Instagram).
wfxrtv.com
Boonsboro Firefighters respond to Friday night brush fire
BOONSBORO, Va. (WFXR) — The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company says they responded to a substantial fire in the woods on Friday night. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 6:46 p.m. to the area of Trents Ferry Road and Old Abert Road to find a fire unattended. They report Trents Ferry Road was shut down so trucks and crews had space to operate. Crews extinguished the fire which was just under two acres in size.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. chief: ‘No way on God’s green earth’ school bus driver in crash should have been behind wheel
The man charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing a school bus full of D.C. students in Fairfax County, Virginia, Thursday shouldn’t have been behind the wheel of any vehicle, much less a school bus, the police chief said Friday. In a conference call Friday afternoon, D.C. Public Schools...
NBC12
Several Virginia middle school students sick after eating Delta-8 THC gummies
FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - At least seven middle school students in northern Virginia got sick after officials say they ate Delta-8 THC gummies Thursday. NBC4 reports, the students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County were having symptoms like vomiting, dizziness, and slurred speech. The school’s principal says three students...
Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground
Cumberland, MD- A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of peeping Tom after allegedly exposing himself in a Maryland campground. Raymond Clifford Uphill of Grantsville, according to police, was reportedly sitting in a truck watching a bathroom watching children as they entered, and exposing himself as they exited. At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call for a male indecently exposing himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap. A witness provided police with a description of the suspect who was located nearby on The post Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground appeared first on Shore News Network.
