Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told
BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
Europe now has too much gas. Here’s how the continent dodged Putin’s energy squeeze so far
Warm temperatures and full storage capacity in Europe have led to a collapse in prices for immediate delivery of natural gas, a key feedstock for the global economy.
Europe now has so much natural gas that prices just dipped below zero
Europe has more natural gas than it knows what to do with. So much, in fact, that spot prices briefly went negative earlier this week.
The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter
Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
Germany overrides allies, keeps 3 nuclear power plants running
German chancellor wants to keep country's three remaining nuclear plants running until mid-April to fend off a possible energy crunch in winter.
U.S. gas at $4-$5 is a thing of the past, says Tellurian chairman
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Tellurian Inc (TELL.A), Charif Souki, on Tuesday said that cheap U.S. gas is a thing of the past and the only solution for Europe's energy crisis is to invest in U.S. gas infrastructure.
When do the clocks go back? Big Ben prepares for first change in five years
The UK's most famous clock will be put back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) this weekend for the first time since 2017. The Great Clock of Westminster, widely but unofficially known as Big Ben, will be changed by parliamentary mechanics in the early hours of Sunday. It has been largely...
IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
The head of the International Energy Agency said its members have oil reserves available to conduct another round of releases if needed. “We still have huge amount of stocks to be released in case we see supply disruptions,” Fatih Birol, the executive director of the Paris-based adviser, said in a group interview at the Singapore International Energy Week Conference. “Currently it is not on the agenda, but it can come anytime.”
Energy giant Centrica reopens mothbolled site amid warning UK ‘has only nine days of gas stored up’
Centrica, the energy giant that owns British Gas, has announced it is reopening its huge Rough gas field in the North Sea to bolster the UK’s supply over the course of what promises to be a difficult winter.Although the UK gets much of its gas from the North Sea or imports it from Norway, rather than Russia, it remains exposed to a highly volatile market that has seen EU nations scurry to buy up gas this summer and fill up their reverses to 95 per cent of capacity.And while Germany has 89 days’ worth of gas stored in reserve,...
Britain faces £100m loss over drilling at biggest new oil field, says research
Norwegian firm wants to develop Rosebank field in North Sea but Sunak’s tax break for fossil fuel producers could cost UK dear
UK battery firm Britishvolt near collapse as it seeks funding
UK battery start-up Britishvolt could run out of money and go into administration after the government rejected a £30m advance in funding. The firm wants to build a factory in Blyth in Northumberland which would build batteries for electric vehicles. The government, which had championed the development, had committed...
India bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 141, many still missing
At least 141 people died when a pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed in India's western state of Gujarat. A local official said most of those who had died were women, children or elderly. The bridge in Morbi had been reopened just a week ago after repairs. There was overcrowding on the...
US increases EV battery recycling capacity with new AL facility processing up to 10K tonnes annually
As consumer preference continues trending toward electric vehicles, automakers are moving swiftly to lock up critical battery materials. With battery recycling technology advancing, it will help ease the transition, unlocking the true potential of the sustainability behind electric vehicles. A new EV battery recycling plant in Alabama from Li-Cycle can process up to 10,000 tonnes, enough for about 20,000 EVs per year, helping the US venture toward a zero-emission economy.
Biden Urges Oil Companies To Cut Prices As Shell Profit Doubles
President Joe Biden criticized record energy company profits after Shell announced its second-highest earnings ever. President Joe Biden criticized record energy company profits after Shell Plc announced its second-highest earnings ever while raising its dividend and expanding buybacks. “That’s more than twice what they made in the third quarter of...
Lula stages astonishing comeback to beat far-right Bolsonaro in Brazil election
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former leftist president, has reclaimed the leadership and vowed to reunify his country
Bulb Energy rescued - but taxpayers face a £2.5bn bill
TAXPAYERS could be facing a further £2.5 billion bill over the rescue of failed energy firm Bulb, it was claimed last night. Octopus Energy this weekend agreed to take on Bulb’s 1.5 million customers in a Government-approved deal. But the collapsed supplier will continue to be propped up by the state over the winter.
EU officially inks complete ban on new combustion vehicles from 2035 onward
Following over five years of debate and a steadfast proposal introduced last year, the EU has agreed upon its first terms under a “Fit for 55” package to significantly reduce carbon emissions in Europe and achieve climate neutrality by 2050. The EU agreement increases required cuts to carbon emissions by 2030 and issues a complete ban on new combustion cars and vans from 2035 onward.
World facing 'first truly global energy crisis', report says
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have long-lasting effects on energy supply and markets, a new report suggests. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the world faces its first "truly global energy crisis" as a result. It added that unaffordable energy bills remain a huge problem, driven up as the exports...
At the peak, but not on track
ARE WE THERE YET? — The world may for the first time be on a policy course to actually stop increasing its fossil fuel use. The International Energy Agency released projections on Thursday that show current policies will be enough to force a peak or plateau in the use of fossil fuels, even with the supply shocks caused by Russia's war on Ukraine, as David Iaconangelo reports for POLITICO's E&E News.
