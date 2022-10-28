Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted cityHeather JauquetFrederick, MD
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Maryland witness considering Ring Doorbell caught UFORoger MarshFrederick, MD
Visit the Most Haunted Town in West VirginiaTravel MavenShepherdstown, WV
loudounnow.com
Photo Gallery: Purcellville’s Halloween Block Party
Hundreds gathered on the west end of town Saturday night to the annual Purcellville Halloween Block Party. Participants competed for $2,500 in prize money awarded to those with the best costumes, horrific scream or werewolf howl. The event is organized by Discover Purcellville.
theburn.com
An old farm near Ashburn becomes a modern winery
Nine minutes. That’s the approximate drive time from Brambleton to the new Old Farm Winery at Hartland, just southwest of Ashburn. Even for residents in Lansdowne and the Route 7 corridor, it’s just a 20-minute drive. “My wife and I love going to try different wineries in the...
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patches
Cozy camp fires, corn maze, and pumpkin picking. What more can you want? Summer’s Farm in Frederick County offers a little something for everyone. The farm offers more than 45 activities for visitors. October 29 is the last night to view the fireworks.
wfmd.com
Filming To Take Place In Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Filming will take place in Carroll Creek Linear Park From Wednesday, November 2 through Friday, November 4 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The filming will take place near and on the suspension bridge. The park and walkways will not be closed to pedestrians...
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of October
Beau, the golden retriever, who is bringing joy to Brambleton residentsBradford Applegate. For those who live in Brambleton, you may have seen a visitor with four-floppy paws sitting in your front lawn or your neighbors. During the month of October, the dog's owner, Bradford Applegate, decided to have fun with their walks and let Beau pose for photos to highlight Halloween decorations throughout the neighborhood.
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Linda L. Buzzerd
Linda Lee Swaim (Clark) Buzzerd, age 82, a Berkeley Springs native, currently of Martinsburg, died of congestive heart failure on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Born Linda Lee Swaim, on May 7, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Roscoe Reed and Mary Emma (Hovermill) Swaim of Mountain Run Farm, Berkeley Springs.
mocoshow.com
Sunday Night Collision Injures Three in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision late Sunday night in front of Fire Station 708 in Gaithersburg on Montgomery Village Ave and Russell Ave, according to Battalion Fire Chief James Carpenter. The collision occurred at approximately 10:15pm and led to three patients being evaluated with...
whatsupwoodbridge.com
Beer festival taking place in Nokesville
Music and adult beverages will be enjoyed in Nokesville. A beer festival is heading to the Tank Farm, 13906 Aden Road, on November 5. Scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the event will be hosted by the Tank Farm, Armed Forces Brewing Co., and former Navy SEAL Team 6 Operator Rob O’Neill.
royalexaminer.com
Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
Several People, Pets, Rescued From Rockville Residence After Massive Halloween Fire
Thread: https://twitter.com/mcfrsPIO/status/158708817809111449. At least two people are injured after a three-alarm fire engulfed a multi-family structure in Rockville, authorities say. Firefighters arrived to the scene in the 800 block of College Parkway around 9:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31, where they encountered the building with heavy fire activity on the top...
wfxrtv.com
Boonsboro Firefighters respond to Friday night brush fire
BOONSBORO, Va. (WFXR) — The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company says they responded to a substantial fire in the woods on Friday night. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 6:46 p.m. to the area of Trents Ferry Road and Old Abert Road to find a fire unattended. They report Trents Ferry Road was shut down so trucks and crews had space to operate. Crews extinguished the fire which was just under two acres in size.
syncopatedtimes.com
Pioneering Record Collector Joe Bussard has Died at 86
When you think of the early collectors of 78 rpm records, the guys driving into Appalachia or knocking on doors in rural Mississippi to find long-lost country blues titles, Joe Bussard, who died at age 86 on September 26th, is one of the people you may picture. He lived his life in Frederick, Maryland, and unlike a few other notable collectors from the Northeast, he had a Southern accent and manner that set people at ease.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Where to Snag Apple Cider (And Other Seasonal) Doughnuts
Nothing says fall like an apple cider doughnut. But if you don’t have the time to log dozens of miles to pick some up at a fall festival in the exurbs, don’t worry—there are plenty of seasonal doughnuts to be found in your neighborhood. Here are five places close to home that will surely satisfy your autumnal sweet tooth.
theburn.com
Sign goes up at new Five Guys location in Loudoun County
Progress at the new Five Guys burger joint coming to Loudoun County. We’re talking about the upcoming store at the Flagship Commons retail development in Ashburn. It was back in June that The Burn broke the news about plans for the new Five Guys. It’s taking an endcap unit in the retail center next door to the giant Flagship Carwash across the street from One Loudoun.
Cumberland, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
New Year’s Eve to feature a Potato Roll drop
New Year’s Eve in Chambersburg will feature what is probably the community’s most well known product: A Martin’s Potato Roll. The rolls, made locally by Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, are distributed far and wide, in practically every state across the country. Downtown Chambersburg Inc. president, Sam...
thecatoctinbanner.com
The History of Jacob’s Church
Jacob’s Church, located on Harbaugh Valley Road in Fairfield, Pennsylvania, celebrated its 200th Anniversary in September. It was a two-day event, with old time dress, music, and folks talking about the history, food, and fellowship of the church, along with historic displays of the Church. Joan Fry, Danny Harbaugh, and Pastor Richard Daughtridge all gave unique historical interpretations of the church’s steadfast history. Joan Fry’s research is presented below.
fox5dc.com
Woman makes recipes she finds on gravestones
A local cook has somewhat of a ghoulish hobby. The Takoma Park woman is finding recipes etched on gravestones and making them in her kitchen. She even brings her creations back to the corresponding gravestones.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Stanley M. Myers
Stanley M. Myers, 71, of Martinsburg, WV died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at the Berkeley Medical Center. He was the son of the late Ernest M. Myers and Rosalie Miller Myers. He was of the Christian faith. He was a 1969 graduate of Martinsburg High School, and a 1973...
