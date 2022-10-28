ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherdstown, WV

loudounnow.com

Photo Gallery: Purcellville’s Halloween Block Party

Hundreds gathered on the west end of town Saturday night to the annual Purcellville Halloween Block Party. Participants competed for $2,500 in prize money awarded to those with the best costumes, horrific scream or werewolf howl. The event is organized by Discover Purcellville.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
theburn.com

An old farm near Ashburn becomes a modern winery

Nine minutes. That’s the approximate drive time from Brambleton to the new Old Farm Winery at Hartland, just southwest of Ashburn. Even for residents in Lansdowne and the Route 7 corridor, it’s just a 20-minute drive. “My wife and I love going to try different wineries in the...
ASHBURN, VA
wfmd.com

Filming To Take Place In Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Filming will take place in Carroll Creek Linear Park From Wednesday, November 2 through Friday, November 4 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The filming will take place near and on the suspension bridge. The park and walkways will not be closed to pedestrians...
FREDERICK, MD
Uplift Loudoun

A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of October

Beau, the golden retriever, who is bringing joy to Brambleton residentsBradford Applegate. For those who live in Brambleton, you may have seen a visitor with four-floppy paws sitting in your front lawn or your neighbors. During the month of October, the dog's owner, Bradford Applegate, decided to have fun with their walks and let Beau pose for photos to highlight Halloween decorations throughout the neighborhood.
BRAMBLETON, VA
Inside Nova

PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still

One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Linda L. Buzzerd

Linda Lee Swaim (Clark) Buzzerd, age 82, a Berkeley Springs native, currently of Martinsburg, died of congestive heart failure on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Born Linda Lee Swaim, on May 7, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Roscoe Reed and Mary Emma (Hovermill) Swaim of Mountain Run Farm, Berkeley Springs.
MARTINSBURG, WV
mocoshow.com

Sunday Night Collision Injures Three in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision late Sunday night in front of Fire Station 708 in Gaithersburg on Montgomery Village Ave and Russell Ave, according to Battalion Fire Chief James Carpenter. The collision occurred at approximately 10:15pm and led to three patients being evaluated with...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
whatsupwoodbridge.com

Beer festival taking place in Nokesville

Music and adult beverages will be enjoyed in Nokesville. A beer festival is heading to the Tank Farm, 13906 Aden Road, on November 5. Scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the event will be hosted by the Tank Farm, Armed Forces Brewing Co., and former Navy SEAL Team 6 Operator Rob O’Neill.
NOKESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley

This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
WINCHESTER, VA
wfxrtv.com

Boonsboro Firefighters respond to Friday night brush fire

BOONSBORO, Va. (WFXR) — The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company says they responded to a substantial fire in the woods on Friday night. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 6:46 p.m. to the area of Trents Ferry Road and Old Abert Road to find a fire unattended. They report Trents Ferry Road was shut down so trucks and crews had space to operate. Crews extinguished the fire which was just under two acres in size.
BOONSBORO, MD
syncopatedtimes.com

Pioneering Record Collector Joe Bussard has Died at 86

When you think of the early collectors of 78 rpm records, the guys driving into Appalachia or knocking on doors in rural Mississippi to find long-lost country blues titles, Joe Bussard, who died at age 86 on September 26th, is one of the people you may picture. He lived his life in Frederick, Maryland, and unlike a few other notable collectors from the Northeast, he had a Southern accent and manner that set people at ease.
FREDERICK, MD
arlingtonmagazine.com

Where to Snag Apple Cider (And Other Seasonal) Doughnuts

Nothing says fall like an apple cider doughnut. But if you don’t have the time to log dozens of miles to pick some up at a fall festival in the exurbs, don’t worry—there are plenty of seasonal doughnuts to be found in your neighborhood. Here are five places close to home that will surely satisfy your autumnal sweet tooth.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Sign goes up at new Five Guys location in Loudoun County

Progress at the new Five Guys burger joint coming to Loudoun County. We’re talking about the upcoming store at the Flagship Commons retail development in Ashburn. It was back in June that The Burn broke the news about plans for the new Five Guys. It’s taking an endcap unit in the retail center next door to the giant Flagship Carwash across the street from One Loudoun.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
High School Football PRO

Cumberland, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Martinsburg High School football team will have a game with Fort Hill High School on October 31, 2022, 14:00:00.
MARTINSBURG, WV
fcfreepress

New Year’s Eve to feature a Potato Roll drop

New Year’s Eve in Chambersburg will feature what is probably the community’s most well known product: A Martin’s Potato Roll. The rolls, made locally by Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, are distributed far and wide, in practically every state across the country. Downtown Chambersburg Inc. president, Sam...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thecatoctinbanner.com

The History of Jacob’s Church

Jacob’s Church, located on Harbaugh Valley Road in Fairfield, Pennsylvania, celebrated its 200th Anniversary in September. It was a two-day event, with old time dress, music, and folks talking about the history, food, and fellowship of the church, along with historic displays of the Church. Joan Fry, Danny Harbaugh, and Pastor Richard Daughtridge all gave unique historical interpretations of the church’s steadfast history. Joan Fry’s research is presented below.
FAIRFIELD, PA
fox5dc.com

Woman makes recipes she finds on gravestones

A local cook has somewhat of a ghoulish hobby. The Takoma Park woman is finding recipes etched on gravestones and making them in her kitchen. She even brings her creations back to the corresponding gravestones.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Stanley M. Myers

Stanley M. Myers, 71, of Martinsburg, WV died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at the Berkeley Medical Center. He was the son of the late Ernest M. Myers and Rosalie Miller Myers. He was of the Christian faith. He was a 1969 graduate of Martinsburg High School, and a 1973...
MARTINSBURG, WV

