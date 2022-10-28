ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WTAP

Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog are coming to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog will be coming to Parkersburg Monday. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the community conversation will start at 3:00 P.M. at the Blennerhassett Hotel. The governor will be discussing his proposal to reduce West...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Amendment 2: Vote yes so lawmakers can move state forward

Having West Virginia’s Constitution cluttered with specifics on how and what can be taxed is the wrong way to enhance our state’s fortunes. Voters on Nov. 8 can change that through passage of Amendment 2, the “Property Tax Modernization Act.” We endorse its passage with this proviso — that legislators use the opportunity to begin a broader discussion on creating a modern tax system in West Virginia, one that gives more control to cities and counties on how to raise revenue instead of the current, one-size-fits-all approach coming from Charleston.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Metro News

Age restrictions on youth hunting days draw public criticism

FLATWOODS, W.Va. – Members of the Natural Resources Commission may soon consider adjusting the age requirements on youth hunting seasons in West Virginia. Presently the seasons are limited to a minimum age of eight. The limit has evolved over time as rules changed with regard to hunter education requirements.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Advance voting begins in most West Virginia counties

(The Center Square) – Advance voting has begun in most West Virginia counties, and voters can cast their votes in the two U.S. House races, state House and state Senate races and ballot initiatives. In all but one county, advance voting has already begun and will continue until Nov....
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Victim of delegate’s alleged harassment gives statement

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The reported victim of sexually harassing text messages from a West Virginia delegate released a statement to 59News on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The victim, a lobbyist, wrote, “I do not want my experience to be used as a vehicle to thrust political narratives. I want to focus on awareness and […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
rewind1051.com

Discounts for Vets available in West Virginia

As a show of appreciation to veterans and active-duty military personnel, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that several discounts for all U-S veterans are available. Justice says veterans who stay at a West Virginia state park lodge throughout the month of November are eligible for a 50 percent...
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
thecentersquare.com

West Virginians to decide state House, Senate in November

(The Center Square) – With elections a little more than a week away, West Virginians are poised to decide Nov. 8 who will represent respective districts in the state senate and house of delegates. Republicans hold a supermajority in both chambers. The party has a strong 78-22 majority in...
wvpublic.org

Justice Comments on State Takeover Of County Schools

Gov. Jim Justice made a brief comment on the state takeover of Logan County schools during his COVID-19 briefing Friday. With none of his usual advisors on the call, Justice was alone for his Friday COVID-19 briefing, and he took the opportunity to comment on two of the constitutional amendments on the ballot of the Nov. 8 election.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
vabeach.com

Education in Virginia: High-Ranked Colleges and Universities

Quality education is an important part of today’s world. Without it, you can’t get a good education and build a successful career. If you’re faced with choosing an institution, take a look at some information about Virginia colleges and universities. This article presents a selection of the best educational institutions that offer excellent conditions to their students.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

West Virginia Marching Band Invitational results

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several high school marching bands in the Mid-Ohio Valley attended the West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Saturday evening. Over 40 high school marching bands competed and were judged on different categories. They got judged on Percussion, Drum Majors, Color Guard, and overall performance among other things.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

