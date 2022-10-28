Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Utes Move Up In AP Top 25 After Gutsy Win In Pullman
SALT LAKE CITY- Sometimes ugly gets the job done and that’s probably the best way to describe Utah’s win on Thursday night. With several starters either beat up or out for the game, the Utes pulled off a gutsy performance in Pullman that while not pretty, earned the respect of the AP Top 25 voters who moved Utah up two spots to No. 12.
kslsports.com
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game At Boise State
PROVO, Utah – The potential final chapter of the BYU football series with Boise State has a kickoff time. BYU’s last scheduled trip to the blue turf to take Boise State will kick off at 5 p.m. (MT) on FS2. According to Fox Sports’ schedule for week 10 in college football. Boise State’s official website has the game listed as either FS1 or FS2.
Big 12 Conference reaches $2.3 billion media rights deal
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – While the current state of the BYU football program may be down, the future looks very bright — at least financially. The Big 12 Conference has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth $2.3 billion that will keep the conference’s media rights with those […]
kslsports.com
Taking Inventory Of Utah Football Injuries From Washington State
PULLMAN, Washington – It was a rough night for Utah football in terms of injuries keeping key players out and in one case happening during the game. Not much is known or probably will be known about exactly what and how long for some of Utah’s players, but there are a few things to keep inventory of as the Utes move forward into the last half of the season.
kslnewsradio.com
BYU Fans – Please Don’t Boo Your Team
PROVO, Utah — My youngest son had the privilege of attending three BYU football games this year, thanks to a kind and generous friend of his and his family. Aiden’s first game in a college stadium was the BYU v Baylor game this year. He had never experienced that kind of sport-induced joy before. He talked about it for days.
One pylon dive followed by one inadvertent dive in front of Utah coach Kyle Whittingham
Timpview running back goes Beast Mode into the end zone, then banana-peel mode in front of the longest-tenured Pac-12 coach
kslsports.com
Lopini Katoa Carries BYU Into End Zone Against ECU
PROVO, Utah – BYU leaned on the ground game early against ECU, helping them take the lead back in the second quarter. Senior running back Lopini Katoa had two big carries to get the Cougars into the end zone on their scoring drive. Lopini Katoa Carries BYU Into End...
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. ECU: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Provo
PROVO, Utah – BYU/ECU is a Friday night game that could produce some offensive fireworks. It’s the third meeting all-time between the two schools. Both programs were scheduled to meet again in the 2024 season in Greenville, North Carolina, but with BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference, it seems unlikely that game gets played. Especially since they intend to keep the 2024 road trip to Wyoming on the schedule.
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Fousseyni Traore
Mali native Fousseyni Traore came into the program last year with relatively little fanfare as a 3-star prospect from Wasatch Academy. With frontcourt players Richard Harward, Gavin Baxter, and Caleb Lohner in the program, not much was expected from Fouss year one. Richard Harward went down before the season started...
kslsports.com
Jake Oldroyd Makes First Kick As BYU Starting Kicker Against East Carolina
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team got on the board first against East Carolina thanks to a 36-yard field goal from Jake Oldroyd. Oldroyd lost the field goal-kicking job earlier in the season, but struggles from Justen Smith opened the door for Oldroyd to earn the job back.
ksl.com
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
kslsports.com
BYU Suffers Fourth-Straight Loss, Falling To ECU
PROVO, Utah – The woes continue for the Cougars as BYU suffers their fourth-straight loss against ECU, 27-24. BYU battled the Pirates all game, but the failures on 4th and short left the Cougars empty handed at home on Friday Night. The Cougars took the early lead when Jake...
Boston Smith, Steve Smith’s son, receives offer from Utah basketball
Boston Smith, the son of former Utah football and NFL star receiver Steve Smith, received an offer from the University of Utah — but it’s not in football.
kslsports.com
ECU Trolls BYU After Second Win Over Future Big 12 Team
PROVO, Utah – The ECU Pirates can now claim a pair of consecutive victories over future Big 12 teams. Let’s say they are enjoying the moment. BYU, who will join the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023, lost to East Carolina on Friday, 27-24. As time expired, ECU kicker Andrew Conrad hit a 33-yard field goal to give the Pirates the victory.
kslsports.com
Report: Big 12 Conference Agrees To New Media Rights Deal With ESPN, Fox
SALT LAKE CITY – The Big 12 Conference agreed to a a new media rights deal with ESPN and Fox, according to Michael Smith and John Ourand of Sports Business Journal. The deal was reported on Sunday, October 30. The conference’s new media rights deal is reportedly a six-year...
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
kslsports.com
Box Elder Scores Late TD To Beat Provo, Advance From Second Round
SALT LAKE CITY – A late touchdown lifted the Box Elder Bees to a win over the Provo Bulldogs, 24-21. No. 9 Box Elder 24 @ No. 8 Provo 21. With 2:09 left in the fourth quarter, Ryan Griffin ran into the end zone for a five-yard touchdown to put the Bees in front. Griffin led Box Elder with two total touchdowns.
Utah woman shot at Ogden Halloween party
A Utah woman was shot in the lower leg during a Halloween Party in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Ogden City Police Department.
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
