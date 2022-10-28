Read full article on original website
Want to Maximize Investment Returns? These Analysts Have a 100% Success Rate on Three Energy Stocks
Here are three energy stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and impressive average returns on their calls. Energy stocks have been outpacing expectations this year since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war pumped up the prices of oil & gas. Three analysts have been studying the sector broadly and boast a 100% success rate on their views on these three companies: Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), and Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN).
All is Not Lost for Steel Stocks X, NUE and STLD as Steel Prices Decline
A decline in average selling prices is taking a toll on steel producers’ profitability. Low prices could continue to hurt the Q4 bottom line. The uncertain economic environment is taking a toll on demand and lowering steel prices. This is impacting the profitability of steel companies, including United States Steel (NYSE:X), Nucor (NYSE:NUE), and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD). Apart from lower average selling prices on steel, a spike in energy and input costs puts additional pressure on margins. Against this background, at least one of these stocks is still anticipated to beat the market. Let’s see what’s in store for these steel producers.
Will Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rebound on Q3 Results?
Healthcare giant Pfizer’s third-quarter results might be impacted by lower-than-anticipated COVID-related sales and currency headwinds due to a strong dollar. Healthcare giant Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on Tuesday, November 1. Pfizer stock has been under pressure as investors are concerned about the expected decline in the company’s COVID-related sales in the upcoming quarters as the pandemic fades.
3 Cornerstone Stocks to Start Your Portfolio With
Faced with thousands of choices and a worrying macroeconomic framework, it may be difficult to understand how to approach the equities sector. However, these three stocks to buy – DUK, VALE and SMR – follow a sensible strategy of fundamental relevance and a credible long-term growth trajectory. With...
Onsemi Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results; Beats Estimates
Onsemi (NASDAQ: ON), the semiconductor supplier announced record Q3 results today with revenues of $2.2 billion, up 26% year-over-year, beating consensus estimates by $80 million. Adjusted earnings came in at a record $1.45 per share versus $0.87 in the same period a year back, surpassing Street estimates of $1.31 per...
HAL, XOM, SLB: Which Energy Stock Has More Room to Run?
Major energy companies have reported strong third-quarter results so far, thanks to higher prices triggered by the supply constraints caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. Energy stocks have enjoyed a strong rally this year. We will discuss three energy stocks and see if Wall Street expects further upside. Energy giants continue...
Why SOFI Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI) is Worth Considering Ahead of Earnings
SOFI is in a good position to benefit from the surge in demand for personal loans. With its stock price near multi-year lows, it’s an ideal time to consider opening up a position in the stock. In all likelihood, SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) should post an earnings surprise in the third...
Devon Energy (DVN) on a Tear, Ahead of This Week’s Earnings Release
Ahead of Devon Energy’s Q3 results, Wall Street expects the company to report EPS that will be almost 100% higher compared to the reported earnings in the prior-year period. Oil and natural gas giant, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to release its Q3 results next week on November 1. For Q3, the Wall Street community expects DVN’s EPS to almost double year-over-year compared to the prior-year quarter’s EPS of $1.08 per share. The stock has gained 73% over the past year (not including dividends), while the S&P 500 (SPX) has lost 16%. Specifically, the stock has gained 35% over the past month, driven by OPEC+’s decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day.
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Tick All the Boxes
The key to earning in the stock market is to find an equity that shows the right profile based on a mix of attributes that will predict success. Finding them can be tough, especially given the sheer volume of data generated by the market. With thousands of stocks, hundreds of thousands of traders, and a legion of Wall Street analysts all putting their own sometimes contradictory views into the ring, getting down to brass tacks is no easy task.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP): A Multidimensional Consumer Staples Stock
Pepsi has maintained good revenue growth, despite the mature nature of the business. PEP is a good choice for dividend-growth investors. Nonetheless, the stock’s valuation remains expensive at the moment, which may be off-putting for some. PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is a worldwide manufacturer of beverage and food products. Among...
Constructing a Stock Portfolio — What to Consider, What to Avoid
The current environment can be challenging in terms of picking the right companies to invest in. This article goes over some ideas which can be proven more fruitful due to their high yields, inexpensive valuations, and low-volatility characteristics. It also points out some equity categories that are likely better if avoided.
ACGL Replaces Twitter in S&P 500; EW, COHU Move Big on Q3
Shares of Arch Capital, Edwards Lifesciences, and Cohu are the standout movers today. Insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance provider Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL) is replacing Twitter in the S&P 500 from November 1. Earlier, the company delivered robust third-quarter numbers with the top line rising 28% year-over-year to $2.47 billion, comfortably surpassing estimates by $20 million.
Is President Xi’s Re-Election That Bad for XPeng Stock? (NYSE:XPEV)
Two days after Xi Jinping was re-elected as China’s President, investors seem to be shaking off initial fears that had accelerated the decline of XPeng’s already-falling stock. However, it might not be all that bad for the EV maker, which has enough catalysts to overshadow its near-to-mid-term challenges.
How to Build a Sound Investment Portfolio in a Recession Year
Constructing a portfolio is the ultimate challenge as stock markets fluctuate in a bear market amid recession fears. Though it’s tempting to pass up stocks as a whole, there are ways to balance risks for optimal long-term rewards. Many market watchers have been yelling over recession storm clouds that...
Air Canada Stock (TSE:AC) Rallies after Reporting Q3-2022 Results
While Air Canada had a mixed Q3-2022 earnings result that featured a revenue beat and an earnings miss, investors were pleased overall, as the stock is rallying today. Earlier today, Air Canada (TSE: AC) (OTC: ACDVF) reported Q3-2022 results that missed earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations but beat revenue expectations. The company also provided solid full-year estimates that imply more recovery ahead.
What You Missed On Wall Street This Morning
Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. Apple (AAPL) reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings and revenue [. Amazon (AMZN) saw its market cap dip below $1T after giving a worse-than-expected holiday quarter sales outlook [more]. Intel (INTC) reported better-than-expected Q3...
Should You Bet on Solar EV Maker Sono Motors’ (NASDAQ:SEV) Stock?
Sono Motors is developing an affordable solar-powered EV that could generate solid mass market demand. Let’s learn more about Sono Motors. With growing adoption and sales of EVs (Electric Vehicles), Germany-based solar EV maker Sono Motors (NASDAQ:SEV) is grabbing eyeballs. While the company has the potential to reduce your fuel and energy bills, it is still in its early stages and faces heightened competition, which could hurt its prospects.
$10K to $100K in 10 Years? Build Your Own ETF with Undervalued Dividend Stocks
10x returns are tough to achieve if we’re depending on fee-bearing funds with little to no flexibility. Yet, a do-it-yourself approach and a long-term time horizon can make miracles happen with a mere $10,000 on hand. Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are a fast and convenient way to own a...
Here’s What’s Driving Deckers Outdoor’s (NYSE:DECK) Sell-Off Today
Deckers Outdoor slid today after offering up a disappointingly-conservative forecast. Yet, there’s plenty of reason to stick with a company that’s offering a wide range of products even in a slumping economy. Clothing and shoe store and distributor Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) saw shares slide overnight. The company,...
