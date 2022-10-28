Ahead of Devon Energy’s Q3 results, Wall Street expects the company to report EPS that will be almost 100% higher compared to the reported earnings in the prior-year period. Oil and natural gas giant, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to release its Q3 results next week on November 1. For Q3, the Wall Street community expects DVN’s EPS to almost double year-over-year compared to the prior-year quarter’s EPS of $1.08 per share. The stock has gained 73% over the past year (not including dividends), while the S&P 500 (SPX) has lost 16%. Specifically, the stock has gained 35% over the past month, driven by OPEC+’s decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day.

2 DAYS AGO