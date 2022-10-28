Prep Football: Apple Valley ends season with a bang, Celie leads way with four touchdowns

Looking to bounce back from last week’s loss to Oak Hills, Noah Celie needed less than two quarters to light up the scoreboard Thursday night.

The Apple Valley quarterback tossed three touchdown passes and ran one in to help lead the way to a 56-2 victory over Burroughs at Newton T. Bass Stadium.

Celie was among the players removed from the game after the Sun Devils took a 35-0 lead about two minutes into the second quarter.

It was a step in the right direction for the Sun Devils’ passing game with the first round of the CIF-Southern Section playoffs a week away.

“It’s still something I think we need to improve so to get some confidence with him (Celie) going into playoffs, get our receivers catching again, run that short passing game, that was just something that we needed to work on,” Apple Valley head coach Kyle Godfrey said.

Burroughs scored its lone points on Apple Valley’s first drive after most of the starters were pulled. An errant snap sailed to the back of the end zone, giving the Burros a safety and two points.

But from there the defense held Burroughs to little on offense and Apple Valley tacked three more touchdowns on the rest of the way.

The season ends for the Sun Devils much like last season with a loss to Oak Hills followed by a blowout against the Burroughs.

Despite last week’s loss, the Sun Devils have a slim shot at a share of the Mojave River League title if Sultana is able to upset Oak Hills on Friday.

But Apple Valley isn’t paying Friday night’s game much mind with second place wrapped up, meaning a guaranteed playoff berth.

The Sun Devils are on the fringe of Divisions 2 and 3, and Sunday will let Apple Valley know exactly what’s to come.

Godfrey said it does not matter if they are going to be going up against big Trinity League schools like Orange Lutheran in Div. 2 or looking to run it back in Div. 3, the same division Apple Valley made a run to the title game last year.

“It has to be something better than what you did last year,” Godfrey said. “As long as we can keep those goals going and keep improving our program it has to be.”

What it means

Apple Valley wraps up its season with an 8-2 record and likely in second place in the MRL standings with a 4-1 finish in league action.

Key plays

Many touchdowns were had by Apple Valley against Burroughs but the best was backup quarterback Isaiah Zuniga’s 79-yard keeper. Zuniga broke through the line of scrimmage and no Burroughs’ defender could catch the six-foot-five quarterback.

By the numbers

336 — The number of total offensive yards for Apple Valley racked up in the first half.

167 — The number of total offensive yards allowed by Apple Valley.

9 — The number of consecutive seasons, excluding the abbreviated 2020-21 season, that Apple Valley has appeared in the playoffs.

Game balls

Playing in limited action, Celie ended the night with 195 passing yards.

Isaiah Ojeda caught Celie’s first touchdown pass and also returned a punt to the house later in the first quarter.

They said it

Godfrey on the team’s health heading into the playoffs compared to last year: “We are way more healthy this year. If you compare last year to this year, it was like a triage unit.”

Godfrey on what’s ahead: “Everything is on the table cause it’s one and done. There isn’t anything that we’re gonna hide or wait or hold onto. We’re gonna unload every freaking weapon we have and see what happens.”

Apple Valley awaits Sunday morning’s release of the CIF-SS playoff pairings, while the season is over Burroughs.