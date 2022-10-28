“Back-to-back atmospheric rivers are expected to bring 3 to 6 inches of precipitation to parts of the Pacific Northwest through the middle of next week. But is the storm system going to make it all the way to California? Not exactly, Newsroom Meteorologist Gerry Díaz said, but the remnants of the atmospheric river means the Bay Area will likely see rain next week. Díaz compared moisture from an atmospheric river to gasoline. “You’re filling up your car at a gas station – that gas is the atmospheric river and the car engine is the storm itself,” Diaz said. “Eureka, Redding … the storm will have plenty of fuel to work with up there, but as it starts moving toward the Bay Area the atmospheric river will have less and less fuel.” Rain that reaches San Francisco will be due to a more familiar type of weather system. ... ” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle here: Atmospheric rivers will hit the West Coast next week. Will rains reach California?

