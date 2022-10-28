Some of you probably read the article in last week’s paper written by Noor Dawood “Help Bring a Skate Park to Anderson Valley.” I met Noor when she first came to Anderson Valley and had a desk next to mine when she was the After School Program director and I was the school’s Community Liaison. I know her understanding of teenagers is good and that she is a fair and energetic advocate for their best interests. Now the mother of two young boys (with her husband AV teacher Nat Corey-Moran) she is also looking to their futures. We had a long talk about the proposed Skate Park. She told me that discussion of having a park goes all the way back to Jerry Cox and Nat discussing it 15 years ago. She also told me that Skate Boarding has been an Olympic sport since 2020!

