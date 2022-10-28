ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Glenn County Sheriff's Office searching for suspected shooter

GLENN COUNTY, CALIF. — A man was shot in Glenn County last night, and the suspected shooter has yet to be caught. The shooting happened around 5:30 PM along the intersection of County Road 60 and Highway 99 West just outside of Willows. When deputies arrived, they found a man sitting in his car with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was quickly flown to a nearby hospital as officers surveyed the area for information on the suspect.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Willows shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

WILLOWS, Calif. - 9:53 P.M. UPDATE - One person has been severely injured in a shooting off Highway 99w and County Road 60, the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Around 5:30 p.m., Glenn County Sheriff's Deputies and CHP were dispatched to a report of a shooting at the intersection of County Road 60 and Highway 99w. Responding officers say they found a male subject inside a vehicle with life-threatening injuries believed to be sustained in the shooting.
WILLOWS, CA
mendofever.com

Man Reportedly Beats Another With Crowbar in Front of Ukiah Gas Station

An assault reportedly occurred near the intersection of Ukiah’s Talmage Road and Airport Park Boulevard around 9:04 p.m. The dispatcher relayed to officers that multiple callers indicated a man was beating another with a crowbar at the entrance to Quick Stop, a gas station on that corner. The suspect...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

One Dead After Car Collides With Tree and Catches Fire South of Hopland

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a vehicle crashed into a tree along Highway 101 south of Hopland and subsequently erupted into flames. Sadly, one person died in the accident. Highway 101 traffic is being diverted as first responders secure the scene. Drivers will...
HOPLAND, CA
Lake County News

Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Helping Paws: Dobermans and hounds

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has several new dogs, including hounds and Dobermans, waiting for homes. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of American blue heeler, basset hound, border collie, Cardigan Welsh corgi, Doberman pinscher, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever and pit bull.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
theava.com

A Skate Park In Boonville?

Some of you probably read the article in last week’s paper written by Noor Dawood “Help Bring a Skate Park to Anderson Valley.” I met Noor when she first came to Anderson Valley and had a desk next to mine when she was the After School Program director and I was the school’s Community Liaison. I know her understanding of teenagers is good and that she is a fair and energetic advocate for their best interests. Now the mother of two young boys (with her husband AV teacher Nat Corey-Moran) she is also looking to their futures. We had a long talk about the proposed Skate Park. She told me that discussion of having a park goes all the way back to Jerry Cox and Nat discussing it 15 years ago. She also told me that Skate Boarding has been an Olympic sport since 2020!
BOONVILLE, CA
viatravelers.com

19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Clearlake, California

Clearlake, California, is home to just over 16,000 people. It is one of the smallest yet fastest-growing towns in Lake County, California. It is located in Northern California and is the perfect getaway spot for people that want to vacation away from the hustle and bustle of major cities or enjoy a serene afternoon near Clear Lake State Park.
CLEARLAKE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy