Assault/Battery, Subject Causing Disturbance – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.29.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Glenn County Sheriff's Office searching for suspected shooter
GLENN COUNTY, CALIF. — A man was shot in Glenn County last night, and the suspected shooter has yet to be caught. The shooting happened around 5:30 PM along the intersection of County Road 60 and Highway 99 West just outside of Willows. When deputies arrived, they found a man sitting in his car with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was quickly flown to a nearby hospital as officers surveyed the area for information on the suspect.
Two hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Santa Rosa shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were shot following an altercation Friday night in Santa Rosa, according to a Facebook post by Santa Rosa Police Department. Shortly before 9 p.m., SRPD received a call about a person with a gunshot wound near Highway 12 and Mission Boulevard. Police officers arrived in the area and […]
Subjects Shining Lights In Windows, Contraband To Be Destroyed – Ukiah Police Logs 10.29.2022
Willows shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
WILLOWS, Calif. - 9:53 P.M. UPDATE - One person has been severely injured in a shooting off Highway 99w and County Road 60, the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Around 5:30 p.m., Glenn County Sheriff's Deputies and CHP were dispatched to a report of a shooting at the intersection of County Road 60 and Highway 99w. Responding officers say they found a male subject inside a vehicle with life-threatening injuries believed to be sustained in the shooting.
Man Reportedly Beats Another With Crowbar in Front of Ukiah Gas Station
An assault reportedly occurred near the intersection of Ukiah’s Talmage Road and Airport Park Boulevard around 9:04 p.m. The dispatcher relayed to officers that multiple callers indicated a man was beating another with a crowbar at the entrance to Quick Stop, a gas station on that corner. The suspect...
A Blue Wall of Silence Encircles the Case of Ukiah’s Former Police Chief—Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
One Dead After Car Collides With Tree and Catches Fire South of Hopland
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a vehicle crashed into a tree along Highway 101 south of Hopland and subsequently erupted into flames. Sadly, one person died in the accident. Highway 101 traffic is being diverted as first responders secure the scene. Drivers will...
Want to Work in Mendocino County Law Enforcement? Eat Free BBQ Today and Meet Hiring Agencies
The following is a Facebook post published by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. Stop by the Sheriff’s Office main office (951 Low Gap Road in Ukiah) today for a FREE BBQ hosted by the Mendocino Public Safety Foundation and Mendocino County Law Enforcement Agencies. This FREE BBQ is...
Elliot’s Christmas Tree Employee Found Dead at Ukiah Fairgrounds—Cause Likely ‘On-Going Medical Issues’
A man in his 40s from the Potter Valley area died yesterday afternoon at the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Detectives determined the man’s passing was likely the result of ongoing medical issues. California Highway Patrol’s Public Information Officer Olegario Marin told us his agency is taking the lead on the investigation...
Santa Rosa man arrested with massive amount of meth, two handguns
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man had approximately 75 pounds of meth and two firearms in his possession when he was arrested on Thursday, according to Santa Rosa PD. Officers from the Property Crimes/Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 1000 block of Guaymas Court at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday, according […]
Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
Helping Paws: Dobermans and hounds
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has several new dogs, including hounds and Dobermans, waiting for homes. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of American blue heeler, basset hound, border collie, Cardigan Welsh corgi, Doberman pinscher, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever and pit bull.
The Emerald Triangle’s Top Cops Slam Legislation Mandating They Run for Office During Presidential Elections
Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin announced on Friday he will retire on December 30, 2022, just days before his third term as sheriff was slated to begin. Speaking to residents of Lake County in a video on LCSO’s Facebook page, Sheriff Martin cited Assembly Bill 759 as a major influence in his decision.
A Skate Park In Boonville?
Some of you probably read the article in last week’s paper written by Noor Dawood “Help Bring a Skate Park to Anderson Valley.” I met Noor when she first came to Anderson Valley and had a desk next to mine when she was the After School Program director and I was the school’s Community Liaison. I know her understanding of teenagers is good and that she is a fair and energetic advocate for their best interests. Now the mother of two young boys (with her husband AV teacher Nat Corey-Moran) she is also looking to their futures. We had a long talk about the proposed Skate Park. She told me that discussion of having a park goes all the way back to Jerry Cox and Nat discussing it 15 years ago. She also told me that Skate Boarding has been an Olympic sport since 2020!
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Clearlake, California
Clearlake, California, is home to just over 16,000 people. It is one of the smallest yet fastest-growing towns in Lake County, California. It is located in Northern California and is the perfect getaway spot for people that want to vacation away from the hustle and bustle of major cities or enjoy a serene afternoon near Clear Lake State Park.
John Redding’s Plan to Build a Modern Hospital on the Mendocino Coast—Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
