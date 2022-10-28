Read full article on original website
postnewsgroup.com
Schaaf Administration Proposes Rezoning Former Mills College Campus to Allow Condos, Retail Development
Buried in a draft plan for future housing in Oakland, submitted to City Council by Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Administration, is a map of zoning changes that would rezone the beautiful park-like 135-acre campus at what is now known as Mills College at Northeastern University to allow for private real estate development, including condominiums and retail, the Oakland Post has learned.
SF promotes new home security initiative for Sunset District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar and community members of Sunset District gathered to promote a new home security initiative for residents of the Sunset District on Friday. The initiative includes a new Video Doorbell Home Security program, new neighborhood watch groups and free safety assessments for homeowners. The Video Doorbell Home […]
Winery events may soon get a closer look from County
photo credit: Courtesy of Al_HikesAZ/flickr Planning a vineyard party? Barrel tasting bash or wedding? Events at wineries in Sonoma County are slated for some changes. On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors will hear a new winery event ordinance - one that has already gone through a lengthy revision process with the county's planning commission. Meant to provide a regulatory standard for winery events in agricultural zones - the ordinance addresses everything from parking and traffic management, to food vending, to noise standards. The new local laws were developed by the planning commission after extensive input from residents in the Sonoma Valley, Dry Creek, and Westside Road areas. That includes a 195 person public workshop. County staff and officials say the ordinance is designed to balance community concerns over traffic congestion, impaired driving, noise pollution, and environmental degradation. If passed, the ordinance will apply to wineries in the county’s agricultural zones with new and modified use permits.
Lake County News
Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County serial entrepreneur honored in Latino Business Leadership Awards
Mercedes Hernandez of Bow N Arrow Clothing, Holee Vintage and The SoCo Market is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. After starting up my first business, Bow N Arrow Clothing, I wanted to create a platform that would give small businesses an opportunity to grow their business and connect with the community.
mendofever.com
The Emerald Triangle’s Top Cops Slam Legislation Mandating They Run for Office During Presidential Elections
Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin announced on Friday he will retire on December 30, 2022, just days before his third term as sheriff was slated to begin. Speaking to residents of Lake County in a video on LCSO’s Facebook page, Sheriff Martin cited Assembly Bill 759 as a major influence in his decision.
Lake County News
Sheriff Martin announces retirement
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County’s sheriff said he will retire at the end of this year. Sheriff Brian Martin announced his decision to staff Friday morning and posted a video about his retirement on social media shortly after speaking to Lake County News. Martin, who turns 51...
vallejosun.com
American Canyon residents sue to block Vallejo supportive housing project
VALLEJO – Two American Canyon residents sued the city of Vallejo in August in an attempt to block construction of a controversial 48-unit supportive housing project in Vallejo. The residents, Russell Charpentier and William Baker, alleged in the lawsuit that the project “will have significant adverse impacts in and...
How anti-vaccine, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric made its way into Marin Co. school board elections
When asked about transgender books in elementary schools, Novato Unified school board candidate Tief Gibbs Jensen said trans kids are "seriously mental, they have mental problems."
mendofever.com
A Controlled Burn in Humboldt County Darkens the Skies of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties
CAL FIRE and California State Parks are conducting a prescribed burn in Humboldt Redwood State Park intended to address 450 acres of the forest understory. While firefighters manage the flames, Mendocino County is getting hit with smoke. National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Carroll has analyzed the skies of the North...
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
Contra Costa County health officers rescinds all outstanding COVID-19 related health orders
CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (BCN)– Contra Costa County’s top health official rescinded “any and all” active COVID-19-related health orders Friday, arguing that they are no longer necessary at this stage in the pandemic. Health Officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli rescinded 69 outstanding health orders, including those that restricted individual residents’ activities, required business owners to limit their […]
sonomasun.com
Sonoma Valley Hospital names new Chief Medical Officer
Sonoma Valley Hospital has named Dr. Sujatha Sankaran as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Sankaran is board certified in Internal Medicine with a focused practice in Hospital Medicine and has been at UCSF, SVH’s affiliated partner, since 2011. She replaces Sabrina Kidd, MD, who left earlier this year.
Poll shows S.F. voters care most about this November state proposition
San Francisco Bay Area residents have one statewide ballot proposition on their mind above all others with fewer than two weeks until the midterm elections. Thirty-six percent of likely voters in the region said in a new statewide poll that Proposition 1 — the proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine the rights to an abortion and contraceptives in California — is the proposition they are most interested in on Nov. 8. ...
Empty SF lot with 'no owner' creating controversy after residents attempt to claim space as garden
Fed up with 10 years with no response from the person who supposedly has the key to the empty lot, residents broke the lock to Parcel 36 to start a community garden.
SF supervisor has stove stolen in break-in
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who represents the Excelsior and Outer Mission neighborhoods on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, had his house broken into while he was trying to finish a home renovation, he stated via Twitter. “My house got broken into – trying to finish renovation,” the District 11 supervisor stated. […]
calcoasttimes.com
Alleged would-be thieves from Bay Area arrested in SLO
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
sfstandard.com
Pelosi Attack May Underscore a Feeling of Decreased Safety in San Francisco
The attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband at his home in Pacific Heights is likely to exacerbate a feeling of decreased safety among San Franciscans. “I’m sure this incident is going to amplify the ongoing discussion where public safety is mostly lacking in San Francisco,” said Ross Mirkarimi, a former sheriff and supervisor in San Francisco.
Fire at storage facility in Mill Valley prompts shelter-in-place
MILL VALLEY -- Police and the fire department battled a fire at a storage facility in Mill Valley on Saturday afternoon.The fire broke out at Mill Valley Stor-All at 789 Redwood Highway Frontage Road.The no-name exit on southbound Highway 101 was closed and residents in the areas of Shelter Ridge and Enchanted Knolls were advised to shelter-in-place.There is currently no reported cause for the fire.
Ely Daily Times
Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell
Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
