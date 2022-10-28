ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohnert Park, CA

postnewsgroup.com

Schaaf Administration Proposes Rezoning Former Mills College Campus to Allow Condos, Retail Development

Buried in a draft plan for future housing in Oakland, submitted to City Council by Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Administration, is a map of zoning changes that would rezone the beautiful park-like 135-acre campus at what is now known as Mills College at Northeastern University to allow for private real estate development, including condominiums and retail, the Oakland Post has learned.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SF promotes new home security initiative for Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar and community members of Sunset District gathered to promote a new home security initiative for residents of the Sunset District on Friday. The initiative includes a new Video Doorbell Home Security program, new neighborhood watch groups and free safety assessments for homeowners. The Video Doorbell Home […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRCB 104.9

Winery events may soon get a closer look from County

photo credit: Courtesy of Al_HikesAZ/flickr Planning a vineyard party? Barrel tasting bash or wedding? Events at wineries in Sonoma County are slated for some changes.   On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors will hear a new winery event ordinance - one that has already gone through a lengthy revision process with the county's planning commission.   Meant to provide a regulatory standard for winery events in agricultural zones - the ordinance addresses everything from parking and traffic management, to food vending, to noise standards.   The new local laws were developed by the planning commission after extensive input from residents in the Sonoma Valley, Dry Creek, and Westside Road areas. That includes a 195 person public workshop. County staff and officials say the ordinance is designed to balance community concerns over traffic congestion, impaired driving, noise pollution, and environmental degradation.   If passed, the ordinance will apply to wineries in the county’s agricultural zones with new and modified use permits.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County serial entrepreneur honored in Latino Business Leadership Awards

Mercedes Hernandez of Bow N Arrow Clothing, Holee Vintage and The SoCo Market is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. After starting up my first business, Bow N Arrow Clothing, I wanted to create a platform that would give small businesses an opportunity to grow their business and connect with the community.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Sheriff Martin announces retirement

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County’s sheriff said he will retire at the end of this year. Sheriff Brian Martin announced his decision to staff Friday morning and posted a video about his retirement on social media shortly after speaking to Lake County News. Martin, who turns 51...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
vallejosun.com

American Canyon residents sue to block Vallejo supportive housing project

VALLEJO – Two American Canyon residents sued the city of Vallejo in August in an attempt to block construction of a controversial 48-unit supportive housing project in Vallejo. The residents, Russell Charpentier and William Baker, alleged in the lawsuit that the project “will have significant adverse impacts in and...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Contra Costa County health officers rescinds all outstanding COVID-19 related health orders

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (BCN)– Contra Costa County’s top health official rescinded “any and all” active COVID-19-related health orders Friday, arguing that they are no longer necessary at this stage in the pandemic. Health Officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli rescinded 69 outstanding health orders, including those that restricted individual residents’ activities, required business owners to limit their […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sonomasun.com

Sonoma Valley Hospital names new Chief Medical Officer

Sonoma Valley Hospital has named Dr. Sujatha Sankaran as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Sankaran is board certified in Internal Medicine with a focused practice in Hospital Medicine and has been at UCSF, SVH’s affiliated partner, since 2011. She replaces Sabrina Kidd, MD, who left earlier this year.
SONOMA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Poll shows S.F. voters care most about this November state proposition

San Francisco Bay Area residents have one statewide ballot proposition on their mind above all others with fewer than two weeks until the midterm elections. Thirty-six percent of likely voters in the region said in a new statewide poll that Proposition 1 — the proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine the rights to an abortion and contraceptives in California — is the proposition they are most interested in on Nov. 8. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF supervisor has stove stolen in break-in

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who represents the Excelsior and Outer Mission neighborhoods on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, had his house broken into while he was trying to finish a home renovation, he stated via Twitter. “My house got broken into – trying to finish renovation,” the District 11 supervisor stated. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Alleged would-be thieves from Bay Area arrested in SLO

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
sfstandard.com

Pelosi Attack May Underscore a Feeling of Decreased Safety in San Francisco

The attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband at his home in Pacific Heights is likely to exacerbate a feeling of decreased safety among San Franciscans. “I’m sure this incident is going to amplify the ongoing discussion where public safety is mostly lacking in San Francisco,” said Ross Mirkarimi, a former sheriff and supervisor in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire at storage facility in Mill Valley prompts shelter-in-place

MILL VALLEY -- Police and the fire department battled a fire at a storage facility in Mill Valley on Saturday afternoon.The fire broke out at Mill Valley Stor-All at 789 Redwood Highway Frontage Road.The no-name exit on southbound Highway 101 was closed and residents in the areas of Shelter Ridge and Enchanted Knolls were advised to shelter-in-place.There is currently no reported cause for the fire.
MILL VALLEY, CA
Ely Daily Times

Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell

Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

