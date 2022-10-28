The Santa Rosa Fire Department dispatched three engines, one ladder truck, one fire investigator, one Battalion chief and one hazmat unit to a hazardous condition for a possible chemical spill and associated cloud of gas in the back of a tractor trailer semi-truck at 27 Maxwell Court. The first Santa Rosa Fire Department fire engine arrived on scene to find a tractor trailer semi-truck parked in the parking lot of Auto-Chlor, a company that specializes in personal and environmental hygiene as well as dishwashing and laundry systems. The rear doors to the truck were open and there was a liquid product leaking out of the back of the truck. The truck driver and an Auto-Chlor representative stated that the truck arrived for delivery and when they opened the back of the truck there was a liquid chemical leak, a cloud of gas and they could hear a hissing sound.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO