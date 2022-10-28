Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Forreston takes round one of playoffs over Peru St. Bede
PERU, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Forreston Cardinals traveled to Peru St. Bede Saturday afternoon for a first-round playoff game in class 1A. Forreston had a 24-0 lead at the half, and would keep it, winning 46-22. For highlights watch the media player above.
Lutheran Crusaders advance past round one with win over Annawan-Wethersfield
KEWANEE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Lutheran Crusaders traveled to Kewanee Saturday afternoon to take on the Titans for a first-round playoff game in class 1A. Lutheran won convincingly, 35-19. For highlights watch the media player above.
Pekin Vs. Plainfield Central high school football
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch the Oct. 28, 2022, Pekin Vs. Plainfield Central high school football game, presented by Clutch Sports Media.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wpsdlocal6.com
US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday
CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
25newsnow.com
New yoga practice invades Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new yoga studio in Peoria is combining the traditional practice with a bit of cardio. The new Buti Yoga hub located at Keller Station is just one of five in the state of Illinois. The practice is described as a soulful blend of power...
wpsdlocal6.com
Section of KY 1820 to close in northeastern Carlisle County
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A section of KY 1820 in northeastern Carlisle County will be closed starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. KY 1820 will be closed at mile point 5.6 for crews to replace a cross drain. The closure of KY 1820 is about 1/3 mile west of the U.S. 62 intersection.
iheart.com
Three Hospitalized After Henry County, Illinois Crash
(Henry County, IL) -- Three people, including an infant, are hospitalized after a crash in Henry County. The Henry County Sheriff's Office says crews responded to reports of the crash a little before 10:30 Friday morning near Western Township, Illinois at the intersection of County Route 12 and North 1800th Avenue. The crash involved two vehicles, and the initial investigation suggests one of the two drivers ran a stop sign at the intersection to cause the accident.
Murray Ledger & Times
Online obituaries Oct. 28, 2022
Linda Wilson, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Paris Healthcare Nursing and Rehab in Paris, Tennessee. Mrs. Wilson was born Oct. 26, 1949, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to William N. “Bill” Hurt and Treva L. Thurmond Hurt. She retired from the food service department...
25newsnow.com
Lillian Celebrates 100th Birthday
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Family and staying in the Halloween spirit is how one local resident says she made it to 100 years old. October 29th marks Lillian McCadden’s 100th birthday. She was born and raised in Chicago with two other sisters and a brother, in 1922. She says...
25newsnow.com
Famous burgers on the grill again where Green Gables burned down last spring
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - One of Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants will apparently rise again after a catastrophic fire destroyed the business in May. Third-generation owners of Green Gables, Kyle and Amy Tague, wanted to rebuild the Lake Bloomington-area restaurant since the May 9 fire, but they weren’t sure about their plans because of the cost and other factors.
KFVS12
Woman arrested by Illinois State Police for aggravated battery to a child
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police have made an arrest and charged a woman with Aggravated Battery to a Child. 29-year-old Keisha Cullum from Elizabethtown was taken into custody after an investigation into children who were badly injured. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office made a request on Oct....
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman
PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
25newsnow.com
Ghostbusters take over Soderstrom Castle
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Ghostbusters are taking over Grandview drive this Halloween weekend. Saturday morning, the Soderstrom Castle’s annual Halloween decorations were put up on the massive estate and lawn. This year’s theme is the cult classic Ghostbusters, after the popular 1984 film. You may notice...
1470 WMBD
Peoria home threatened by shed fire
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to S. Westmoreland, in the area of W. Grinell and W. Hayes Streets, Saturday morning on reports of a shed on fire. Crews arrived around 8:30 a.m., finding the shed near a home fully engulfed, with the flames spreading to the exterior of the house.
WSPY NEWS
Washington Man Accused of Traveling To Meet Minor in Fairbury
An out-of-state man is facing two felony charges in Livingston County. Camron Chew, 19, of Olympia, Washington was charged with Traveling To Meet a Minor and Indecent Solicitation, both class three felonies. Chew is accused of traveling to meet a child under the age of 15 for sexual purposes. The...
bradleyscout.com
Police Reports: October 28, 2022
At 5 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Elmwood Hall, a former Bradley student made disturbing comments to a current student. The suspect drove their car up to the victim and said “Guess what bitch, I’m not a student anymore so I’m going to ruin your life.” A different former student also messaged the victim and said they were a “tit for tat.” All parties were advised to stay away from each other. The current student was provided with appropriate counseling.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary roundup: Two catalytic converters reported stolen on Windish Drive, Galesburg
GALESBURG — Here are the burglaries reported in Galesburg from Saturday through Tuesday. • At 9:39 a.m. Monday, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a KCCDD van in the 2000 block of Windish Drive. • At 12:33 p.m. Sunday, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a pickup...
Infant, drivers rushed to the hospital after rural Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Illinois — An infant and two drivers are in the hospital following a severe crash near Western Township, Illinois Friday morning, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office. At about 10:26 a.m. on Oct. 28, first responders were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at...
Comments / 0