At 5 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Elmwood Hall, a former Bradley student made disturbing comments to a current student. The suspect drove their car up to the victim and said “Guess what bitch, I’m not a student anymore so I’m going to ruin your life.” A different former student also messaged the victim and said they were a “tit for tat.” All parties were advised to stay away from each other. The current student was provided with appropriate counseling.

