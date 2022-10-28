ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday

CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL

Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

New yoga practice invades Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new yoga studio in Peoria is combining the traditional practice with a bit of cardio. The new Buti Yoga hub located at Keller Station is just one of five in the state of Illinois. The practice is described as a soulful blend of power...
PEORIA, IL
iheart.com

Three Hospitalized After Henry County, Illinois Crash

(Henry County, IL) -- Three people, including an infant, are hospitalized after a crash in Henry County. The Henry County Sheriff's Office says crews responded to reports of the crash a little before 10:30 Friday morning near Western Township, Illinois at the intersection of County Route 12 and North 1800th Avenue. The crash involved two vehicles, and the initial investigation suggests one of the two drivers ran a stop sign at the intersection to cause the accident.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Murray Ledger & Times

Online obituaries Oct. 28, 2022

Linda Wilson, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Paris Healthcare Nursing and Rehab in Paris, Tennessee. Mrs. Wilson was born Oct. 26, 1949, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to William N. “Bill” Hurt and Treva L. Thurmond Hurt. She retired from the food service department...
MURRAY, KY
25newsnow.com

Lillian Celebrates 100th Birthday

PEORIA (25 News Now) -Family and staying in the Halloween spirit is how one local resident says she made it to 100 years old. October 29th marks Lillian McCadden’s 100th birthday. She was born and raised in Chicago with two other sisters and a brother, in 1922. She says...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Famous burgers on the grill again where Green Gables burned down last spring

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - One of Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants will apparently rise again after a catastrophic fire destroyed the business in May. Third-generation owners of Green Gables, Kyle and Amy Tague, wanted to rebuild the Lake Bloomington-area restaurant since the May 9 fire, but they weren’t sure about their plans because of the cost and other factors.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman

PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
PADUCAH, KY
25newsnow.com

Ghostbusters take over Soderstrom Castle

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Ghostbusters are taking over Grandview drive this Halloween weekend. Saturday morning, the Soderstrom Castle’s annual Halloween decorations were put up on the massive estate and lawn. This year’s theme is the cult classic Ghostbusters, after the popular 1984 film. You may notice...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria home threatened by shed fire

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to S. Westmoreland, in the area of W. Grinell and W. Hayes Streets, Saturday morning on reports of a shed on fire. Crews arrived around 8:30 a.m., finding the shed near a home fully engulfed, with the flames spreading to the exterior of the house.
PEORIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Washington Man Accused of Traveling To Meet Minor in Fairbury

An out-of-state man is facing two felony charges in Livingston County. Camron Chew, 19, of Olympia, Washington was charged with Traveling To Meet a Minor and Indecent Solicitation, both class three felonies. Chew is accused of traveling to meet a child under the age of 15 for sexual purposes. The...
FAIRBURY, IL
bradleyscout.com

Police Reports: October 28, 2022

At 5 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Elmwood Hall, a former Bradley student made disturbing comments to a current student. The suspect drove their car up to the victim and said “Guess what bitch, I’m not a student anymore so I’m going to ruin your life.” A different former student also messaged the victim and said they were a “tit for tat.” All parties were advised to stay away from each other. The current student was provided with appropriate counseling.
PEORIA, IL

