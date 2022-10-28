Read full article on original website
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Trick-or-Treating to be Held Monday in the Wausau Area
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — All communities in the Wausau area will hold Trick-or-Treating hours on Monday. Some communities held their community-wide Trick-or-Treating on Sunday. Those included Athens, Edgar, and Marathon City. Downtown Stevens Point held its event on Saturday, with residential Trick-or-Treating set for Monday from 5-8 PM. Marshfield’s...
WSAW
Wausau house boasts spectral inhabitants
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The pink mansion at 1314 Grand Avenue is a revered part of Wausau history. “The building was originally built in 1894. It was built at 1210 Grand Avenue which is about 3 blocks to the north and was moved here in 1981,” said owner Adam Doede.
Wausau area obituaries October 26, 2022
Eugene A. Klasinski, 86, of Rothschild, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022, at his home, with his family by his side, just as he wanted. Eugene was born July 23, 1936, in Stevens Point to parents Anthony and Regina (Rozak) Klasinski. In 1956 in the city of Wisconsin Rapids he would meet his future wife, Kathryn Bulgrin. On May 31, 1958, they would become husband and wife. Together, they enjoyed dancing and playing couples league bowling. Every summer was spent up north in the Minocqua area starting with a cottage on Wind Pudding Lake, and the past 19 years at the Hiawatha Campground where they enjoyed all the Northwoods had to offer making many treasured memories and friends. One of Eugene’s favorite places was his son Kevin’s hunting land where numerous memories were made. He also enjoyed all sports and especially watching the grandchildren participate. He was a social man who also enjoyed coffee breaks with good friends and appreciated a good joke. He was a parishioner of St. Mark Catholic Parish, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4628. Eugene spent over 30 years as an insurance agent for American Family Insurance. Above all, Eugene loved his family and will be greatly missed.
Shawano County authorities release more information on bonfire investigation
"This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter."
WSAW
Iconic T-Bird Bridge arrives at Lakeland Union High School
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - An iconic piece of Minocqua’s history has arrived at its new permanent location. For nearly 80 years, the ‘T-bird bridge’ was over Highway 51 as the unofficial welcome to the Northwoods. It was removed in 2018 for highway improvement. “This bridge was built...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Two Wausau Voters Receive 2020 Ballots
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Election officials in Wausau confirmed that two voters received incorrect ballots during in-person, absentee voting at City Hall this week. WAOW TV reports that the voters got ballots for the 2020 Presidental election instead of this year’s mid-term. City Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde acknowledged the...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED 2 WEEKS AGO: Man Attempted to Kill 3 Forest County Sheriff Deputies | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #49
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Robert Jacobson was one of them. His release was discretionary. 49th in the...
WSAW
Farmers Market of Wausau explains why some vendors don’t grow all of the produce they sell
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday will be the last day to shop at the Farmers Market of Wausau. The market brings many people out each season, but some are beginning to question the products being sold. A Facebook user posted a question in the Ask Wausau group asking where the...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
New road projects in Rhinelander will include bike and walking paths
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – The Wisconsin Department of Tourism and the City of the Rhinelander are planning on some major road construction projects next year. Two of them include biking and walking paths. The DOT’s Highway 17 project between Highway 8 and Stevens Street would expand the sidewalk to a 10-foot-wide multi-use path.
WSAW
Aspirus remains in-network for Security Health Plan
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Security Health Plan recently became aware that some of its members recently received a letter from Aspirus that could be interpreted that Aspirus would no longer be an in-network provider for their health plan as of Jan. 1, 2023. “We apologize for the confusion and would...
WJFW-TV
Drilling company seeks approval for exploratory drilling in Marathon County
MARATHON CO., Wis. (WJFW)- Green Light Wisconsin is seeking approval to begin an exploratory drilling operation in Marathon County with hopes to find precious metal like gold on the site off of County Rd. N, east of Wausau. On October 7, the company submitted a notice of intent for the project.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Friday High School Scoreboard & Saturday Schedule
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here is Friday’s scoreboard & Saturday’s schedule:. State Boys & Girls Cross Country Championships at The Ridges in Wisconsin Rapids.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Investigates Car vs. Bicycle Accident
The Marshfield Police Department investigated a car versus bicycle accident. According to the Department, the crash occurred on October 24th around 6:36am. The driver was heading south on South Oak Avenue when he attempted to turn left onto E. 14th Street and struck a pedestrian on a bike. The driver stated he didn’t see the bicyclist.
spmetrowire.com
Letter: City has too many apartments
“To enable” has taken on the meaning of allowing or even helping someone continue to do something they really shouldn’t. That definition sums up the strategy of our local housing task force that is trying to tell us there is a critical shortage of affordable rental housing for residents.
River Falls Journal
PHOTOS: River Falls scores 36-21 Level 2 playoff victory
After trailing 14-12 at halftime, the River Falls football team pulled away from Marshfield in the second half for a 36-21 Level 2 playoff victory, moving the Wildcats to the Division 2 quarterfinals next week.
Cocktail of the Week: Drunken Witch
This week’s featured cocktail offers up the perfect way to toast Halloween weekend – sinfully delicious! As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!. Cocktail of the Week: Drunken Witch. 2 oz Vodka. 2...
Hodag Country Festival announces 2023 headliners
Country stars Tyler Hubbard, LOCASH and Martina McBride will headline next year’s Hodag Festival, event organizers announced this week. Hubbard will perform on Thursday with McBride featured on Friday. LOCASH will headline Sunday’s lineup. A Saturday headliner has yet to be announced. Additional confirmed performers are John Conlee,...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Pointer Update
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The UWSP womens hockey team started their season with a 2-1 loss to St. Olaf Friday night at KB Willet Arena. Courtney Leising scored the Pointer goal late in the 3rd period. Olivia Schultz had 20 saves. The two teams play this afternoon (Saturday)...
