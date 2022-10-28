Eugene A. Klasinski, 86, of Rothschild, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022, at his home, with his family by his side, just as he wanted. Eugene was born July 23, 1936, in Stevens Point to parents Anthony and Regina (Rozak) Klasinski. In 1956 in the city of Wisconsin Rapids he would meet his future wife, Kathryn Bulgrin. On May 31, 1958, they would become husband and wife. Together, they enjoyed dancing and playing couples league bowling. Every summer was spent up north in the Minocqua area starting with a cottage on Wind Pudding Lake, and the past 19 years at the Hiawatha Campground where they enjoyed all the Northwoods had to offer making many treasured memories and friends. One of Eugene’s favorite places was his son Kevin’s hunting land where numerous memories were made. He also enjoyed all sports and especially watching the grandchildren participate. He was a social man who also enjoyed coffee breaks with good friends and appreciated a good joke. He was a parishioner of St. Mark Catholic Parish, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4628. Eugene spent over 30 years as an insurance agent for American Family Insurance. Above all, Eugene loved his family and will be greatly missed.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO