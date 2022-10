RENTON, Wash. - Ninth-ranked Highline broke out to a two-touchdown lead early and cruised to a 50-20 victory Thursday night over host Renton to win the 2A KingCo championship.

It was the Pirates' third championship under Deontae Cooper, the former University of Washington running back.

Here is Vince Miller's photo gallery from the Highline-Renton game:

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by VInce Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller