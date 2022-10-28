Read full article on original website
In Xi’s China, even internal reports fall prey to censorship
BEIJING (AP) — When the coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019, reporter Liao Jun of China’s official Xinhua News Agency told conflicting stories to two very different audiences. Liao’s news dispatches assured readers the disease didn’t spread from person to person. But in a separate...
China slams reported plan for US B-52 bombers in Australia
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A news report says the United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability. Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that the United States is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the bombers at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal in the Northern Territory. Tindal is south of the coastal city of Darwin, where thousands of U.S. Marines Corps troops have spent about half of each year since 2012. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not directly respond when asked at a news conference on Monday if the United States is preparing to deploy bombers in Australia.
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
HONG KONG (AP) — Workers who assemble Apple Inc.’s new iPhone have walked out of their factory to avoid COVID-19 curbs after some coworkers were quarantined following a virus outbreak. Many were traveling by foot days after an unknown number of workers at Foxconn’s huge factory in the northern Chinese city of Zhengzhou were quarantined in their factory dormitories. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms showed people said to be Foxconn workers climbing over fences and walking down a road laden with their belongings. The Foxconn plant assembles products for Apple Inc., including its latest iPhone 14 devices.
US uses farmers markets to foster ties at bases in Japan
TOKYO (AP) — As the United States and Japan further strengthen their military alliance, they’ve turned to farmers markets to foster friendlier ties between American military bases and their Japanese neighbors. On Sunday, farmers and venders brought pineapples, spinach and other fresh produce to Marine Corps base Camp Hansen on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa. U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel said the markets benefit both sides and he hopes to launch them across Japan. Fostering good relations with host communities is especially important in Okinawa due to its heavy U.S. military presence and related historical issues.
US convenes over 30 countries to address ransomware as hacks of hospitals, critical infrastructure continue
The Biden administration will convene three-dozen allied governments on Monday and Tuesday for a fresh round of talks on how to stem the tide of ransomware attacks that have disrupted critical infrastructure firms around the world and cost businesses many millions of dollars. The second annual “summit” to counter ransomware...
Autonomous truck company TuSimple axes CEO over ties to China
TuSimple in a filing with the SEC said it uncovered an improper relationship between employees and China-based truck company Hydron.
Iran’s Guard warns protesters as more unrest roils country
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard issued a new warning on Saturday to antigovernment protesters, even as demonstrations continued in cities and university campuses across the country for the sixth straight week. Also on Saturday, authorities reported that the gunman who killed 15 people...
Sedition trial begins for closed Hong Kong news site editors
HONG KONG (AP) — A sedition trial has opened in Hong Kong for two former top editors of a shuttered online media outlet who have been detained without bail for 10 months. Stand News editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen and acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam were arrested in December 2021 during a crackdown on dissent following widespread protests in 2019. The two were charged with conspiracy to publish seditious materials under a law that dates from the British colonial era. Stand News was one of the city’s last news media that openly criticized the government after the closure of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper.
Pakistan lays to rest journalist killed in ex-PM Khan march
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan has laid to rest a journalist crushed to death while covering a political march held by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The 36-year-old TV reporter died on Sunday after falling down from Khan’s container truck during the journey of convoy of supporters of the former prime minister. She was buried before dawn on Monday. Khan went to her home in Lahore to convey his condolences, and Pakistani authorities say they will support the journalist’s family, including covering the living costs and educational expenses of her children. Khan and thousands of his supporters started their march from Lahore on Friday to the nation’s capital, Islamabad, to challenge the government and demand early elections.
German official vows culprits ‘will pay’ for arson attack
BERLIN (AP) — A top security official in eastern Germany says those behind a suspected arson attack on a hotel intended to house refugee families would be tracked down and held to account. Police said windows were broken and a fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. Friday at the Spreehotel on the outskirts of Bautzen. Authorities believe it was an anti-foreigner attack. Four employees staying in the building managed to escape unharmed and the fire was extinguished. Armin Schuster, the interior minister of Saxony state, said he believed the attackers intended to “lay waste” to the entire building, which was to house an initial group of 30 refugees from countries including Syria, Afghanistan and Russia starting next week.
Palestinian gunman, Israeli man, dead in West Bank attack
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says a Palestinian militant fired at the entrance to an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, killing an Israeli man and wounding several civilians before a security guard shot him dead. Saturday’s shooting at the Kiryat Arba settlement near the Palestinian city of Hebron in the southern West Bank. Bloodshed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem that has been increasing since the spring. Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom says four people were wounded, including an Israeli man who was in a severe condition. A far-right Israeli member of parliament claimed that the attack targeted his house in the settlement, but the military didn’t confirm that.
Philippine storm victims feared tsunami, ran toward mudslide
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Victims of a huge mudslide set off by a storm in a coastal Philippine village that had once been devastated by a killer tsunami mistakenly thought a tidal wave was coming and ran to higher ground where they were buried alive by the boulder-laden deluge, an official said Sunday.
At least 149 killed during incident at Halloween festivities in Seoul
At least 149 people are now reported to have been killed during an incident during Halloween festivities in Seoul’s Itaewon nightclub district Saturday night, according to Choi Seong-bum, chief of the Yongsan-gu Fire Department. At least 150 others were also reported injured, the chief added. Authorities are still investigating...
Toulouse-Lautrec work hit with fake blood at Berlin museum
BERLIN (AP) — Officials say a painting by 19th-century French artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec was doused with fake blood at a Berlin museum. The incident was reminiscent of recent protests by climate activists but appeared to have no link to them. The work was being examined for damage. The foundation that oversees many of Berlin’s museums said a person threw the liquid substance at the glass-covered “Clown” in the Alte Nationalgalerie on Sunday and then glued one of their hands to the wall next to the work. Security officials intervened quickly. Glue and dye had to be removed from the fabric-covered wall of the room where the work was located.
Top US cyber official says there’s no ‘specific’ threat to elections, but is concerned about harassment and intimidation
There are no “specific or credible” threats to disrupt election infrastructure in this year’s midterm contests, one of the nation’s top cybersecurity officials said Sunday, even as the federal government remains concerned about attempts — both online and in-person — to interfere in the vote.
India to contribute $500,000 to UN to counter terrorism
NEW DELHI (AP) — India will contribute half a million dollars to the United Nations’ efforts to counter global terrorism. India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said Saturday that new and emerging technologies used by terror groups pose fresh threats to governments around the world. He said the money will go toward the U.N. Trust Fund for Counter Terrorism to further strengthen the organization’s fight against terrorism. Jaishankar was speaking at a special meeting of the U.N. Counter Terrorism Committee in New Delhi, held for the first time outside the U.N.’s headquarters in New York. Jaishankar and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also highlighted the dangers of unmanned aerial systems like drones that are increasingly used by terror groups.
UN labor agency: Ukraine war, other crises take toll on jobs
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. labor agency is warning that job vacancies and employment growth are expected to decline worldwide in the fourth quarter. The International Labor Organization says the war in Ukraine and “multiple and overlapping crises” have led to inflation, declining real wages, higher debt and yawning inequality. The 10th edition of ILO’s monitoring report on the world of work released Monday says that after a rebound from a pandemic slump early this year, the situation has deteriorated. The number of hours of work have dropped by 1.5% — or the equivalent to a “deficit” of 40 million full-time jobs.
Small earthquake shakes South Korea agricultural region
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook a small agricultural county in South Korea’s central region on Saturday, but officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. South Korea’s weather agency said the small earthquake in the town of Goesan was still...
Germany puts off transport emissions decision for next year
BERLIN (AP) — Officials say Germany is postponing politically sensitive decisions on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the transport sector until 2023 amid strong opposition from a governing party to a universal speed limit. The postponement was announced Monday. The libertarian Free Democratic Party, which controls the Transport Ministry, has long blocked the introduction of mandatory speed limits like those in most of Germany’s neighbors. Experts say that limiting speeds on highways to 120 kilometers per hour (74.5 mph) would save 2.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year. A limit of 100 kmh (62 mph) would more than double the savings, according to Germany’s Environment Agency.
Some forms of popular antibiotic amoxicillin in short supply, likely due to increased demand
Amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat a broad range of conditions, is in short supply, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. The agency lists amoxicillin oral solution in its drug shortage database, which relies on reports from manufacturers. The oral solution is an anti-infective used with pediatric patients.
