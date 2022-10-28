Man shot, killed trying to stop car break-ins outside Manuel’s Tavern, police say

ATLANTA — A man is dead after he was shot in the parking lot outside a popular historic tavern.

Channel 2 Action News learned that just after 11 p.m. a man interrupted a suspect breaking into cars behind Manuel’s Tavern in northeast Atlanta.

The victim confronted the suspect and was shot once in the chest, according to Capt. Christian Hunt. The victim died on scene.

The suspect, who has not ben identified, jumped into a waiting car and the getaway driver took off.

“This is a tragic loss of life that, unfortunately, has become all too common all over the country. Manuel’s Tavern and the Maloof family express our great sadness to the family of the individual that died,” owner Brian Maloof wrote in a statement to Channel 2.

In his statement, Maloof confirmed the victim was a customer. The victim yelled for help and asked other customers sitting outside to call police to report the break-ins, according to Maloof.

“Tragically, the car-breaking criminal had a gun and shot the customer once in the chest. Several customers and some Manuel’s employees witnessed the shooting. At that point the criminal jumped in a car driven by an accomplice and left the scene,” Maloof wrote.

The owner said two of his employees, including a veteran who has military training, tried to help the customer until paramedics could arrive.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Manuel’s Tavern has been a popular spot in the Poncey-Highlands neighborhood since it opened in the 1950s. In 2020, the tavern became listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

